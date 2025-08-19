Backlash Erupts as Saylor’s MicroStrategy Heightens Bitcoin Volatility Exposure

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 14:10
Threshold
T$0.01592-3.63%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00220342-4.22%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,553.61-2.74%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004897-1.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10037-0.41%

MicroStrategy, the largest Bitcoin (BTC) corporate holder, is facing mounting backlash. This follows Executive Chair Michael Saylor’s announcement of a now-controversial update to the company’s equity issuance policy.

The move removes a long-standing safeguard that prevented the firm from selling stock below a 2.5x multiple of its net asset value (mNAV), a measure designed to protect shareholders from dilution.

Investor Trust Shaken as MicroStrategy Prioritizes “Flexibility” Over Safeguards

In an August 18 post, Saylor said the company updated its MSTR Equity ATM Guidance to provide greater flexibility in executing our capital markets strategy.

While framed as a step toward strategic agility, the change has ignited anger among investors. Based on community feedback on X (Twitter), users accuse Saylor of breaking promises and eroding confidence in MicroStrategy’s governance.

More closely, critics say the adjustment effectively grants management the ability to issue shares whenever it sees fit, regardless of valuation. For many, this represents a sharp departure from earlier commitments.

According to King, the move comes after MicroStrategy’s premium crashed from 3.4x to 1.6x since November 2024.

This crash, King alleges, prompted Saylor to restructure in favor of management flexibility.

Other investors echoed the sentiment, highlighting that during Strategy’s earnings call, Michael Saylor said they would not ATM the common below a 2.5 mNAV.

However, they are now giving themselves permission to do it based on whatever subjective, unpublished whim makes them think it’s a good idea.

In particular, the investor is concerned about MicroStrategy’s move changing and reneging on a past promise.

Could MicroStrategy’s Guidance Put Credibility at Stake?

Community members remain skeptical, with some calling it a classical Wall Street move. Even those sympathetic to MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin-centric mission struggled to defend the pivot.

Market observers like Daan Crypto Trades highlighted that the change puts “Saylor bid” back in play. This means allowing the company to sell stock to buy more Bitcoin when deemed advantageous.

Meanwhile, investor concerns extend beyond broken promises. Some warn that the policy shift could exacerbate risks tied to Bitcoin’s volatility.

The backlash highlights a growing divide between Saylor’s relentless Bitcoin-first strategy and shareholders who fear being sacrificed in the process.

However, MicroStrategy’s past guidance left room for reevaluation, so they are well within their right to issue this new guidance.

Is the update a savvy financial maneuver or a costly credibility hit? By loosening its equity issuance guardrails, MicroStrategy has reignited debate about whether its strategy serves investors, or Michael Saylor himself.

The post Backlash Erupts as Saylor’s MicroStrategy Heightens Bitcoin Volatility Exposure appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/backlash-saylor-microstrategy-bitcoin-volatility-exposure/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Share
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.47-4.44%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.09-4.98%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004019-7.77%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Share
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14483-0.25%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01371-4.25%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M