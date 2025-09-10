Bafana Bafana Hold Nigeria To A Draw In High-Stakes 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

South Africa’s midfielder #23 Mohau Nkota (L) celebrates after kicking a ball that lead to Nigeria’s own goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Africa qualifiers group C match between South Africa and Nigeria at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on September 9, 2025. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Bloemfontein, South Africa, affectionately known as the city of roses, set the stage for one of Africa’s fiercest rivalries on Tuesday evening as South Africa and Nigeria battled to a 1-1 draw in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying clash that had massive implications for both sides. The result leaves Bafana Bafana on the brink of qualification, while the Super Eagles face a more treacherous path toward the 2026 finals.

South Africa Takes Control Early

Nigeria were dealt an early blow when full-back Ola Aina limped off just seven minutes into the contest, forcing head coach Éric Chelle into an unplanned change. Bright Osayi-Samuel came on in his place, but the disruption unsettled Nigeria, and South Africa seized the initiative. Dictating possession and pressing high, Hugo Broos’ men found reward in the 24th minute. Teboho Mokoena released Mohau Nkota down the right flank, and the winger’s low cross was turned into his own net by Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong.

TOPSHOT – South Africa’s midfielder #23 Mohau Nkota fights for the ball with Nigeria’s defender #21 Calvin Bassey during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Africa qualifiers group C match between South Africa and Nigeria at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on September 9, 2025. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Despite struggling to keep the ball for long spells, the Super Eagles clawed their way back before the interval. Tom Dele-Bashiru delivered a pinpoint cross into the area, and Calvin Bassey powered home a header past Ronwen Williams to make it 1-1 in the 42nd minute.

Second Half Battle And Tactical Adjustments

Nigeria carried that momentum into the second half, forcing Bafana Bafana to defend deep under waves of pressure. But as the game wore on, Broos’ side adjusted. A possible groin injury to Zuko Mdunyelwa prompted the introduction of Thabiso Monyane just after the hour mark, and South Africa began to regain their rhythm. Nigeria’s intensity eventually dipped, leaving both teams to settle for a point.

Chelle admitted that conceding early left his team on the back foot, even if he was satisfied with their reaction.

“We wanted to take a risk, to try to win this game, but very early on we took a goal,” he said. “After that, we had the state of mind to come back. At the beginning of the second half, we put a lot of pressure on South Africa, but it missed something, maybe the last technical skill, maybe the last pass, maybe the best choice.”

Coaches Reflections

Nigeria’s coach Eric Chelle (L) watches his players from the touchline during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Africa qualifiers group C match between South Africa and Nigeria at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on September 9, 2025. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

In the post-game press conference, Chelle described the draw as “a good result” given the circumstances. He was quick to point out the disappointment of not securing the victory they had targeted.

“The reality is, to make a draw in South Africa against this great team, it’s a good result. However, we wanted to win, so we are a little disappointed. This is football.”

The loss of Aina, he explained, disrupted Nigeria’s plans:

“For sure, it was difficult because we used a substitute, and for the game plan, we needed to think about another thing. But Bright came on and gave everything, so we tried, this team tried, they gave everything to try to win.”

Chelle acknowledged the threat posed by South Africa’s pace and physicality, singling out the challenge of playing against a team that combined energy with technical precision.

“This is difficult to come here and to hope for a win, because this team is very good. The wingers are very fast, and the strikers keep the ball. In just 10 seconds, we were not in a good position, and they killed us.”

The coach also addressed the heated exchanges between the benches that punctuated the match.

BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA – SEPTEMBER 09: Hugo Henri Broos South Africa coach reacts during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between South Africa and Nigeria at Toyota Stadium on September 09, 2025 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Charlé Lombard/Gallo Images/Getty Images) Getty Images

“Once again, this is a big game so there is some stress, some tension. Sometimes you can say something badly, and sometimes you need to fight — not a real fight, but you need to manage it. For the big game like that, this is normal for me. Both teams tried to win.”

Broos, for his part, felt the draw was a fair outcome and a sign of his team’s progress.

“It was a game like I expected. On one side, a team that wants to play football. The other side, a team that tried to win the game by power,” he said. “We did very well for the first half hour. Then it was Nigeria who tried by physical game. We fought as much as our opponents. None of the two teams deserves to win, but I think we do the best operation with this point.”

The Belgian praised his players for rising to the occasion despite the absence of several key squad members.

“In South Africa, there were six players not there. But you don’t see the difference. That makes me enormously happy and proud that we made a team like this. We don’t have to be afraid anymore when someone is out, injured, or suspended. There are replacements, and that makes us so strong for the moment.”

Broos also took pride in the performance of his largely locally based squad, noting the potential for South African football to benefit if these players move abroad.

South Africa’s defender #14 Mbekezeli Mbokazi walks on the pitch during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Africa qualifiers group C match between South Africa and Nigeria at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on September 9, 2025. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

“When you see the team of Nigeria, they all play abroad in big teams. We don’t have it. But you see, that is not a disadvantage. We have good players,” Shared Broos. “ I hope that with what we did now, these players get the opportunity to go to Europe. It will help South African football. Look at a guy like [Mbekezeli] Mbokazi; he’s 19 years old and already playing like he has 10 years’ experience. This guy has to go to Europe.”

The pitch was another point of contention. Broos echoed Chelle’s frustration with the surface, insisting it hindered both teams.

“We also need a good pitch to play football. We even tried it in the first half hour, but against an opponent like this on such a pitch, it’s very difficult. For the next games, we must be careful to choose the right stadium.”

Group C Implications

The night in Bloemfontein may not have produced a winner, but it underlined the razor-thin margins of World Cup qualifying in Africa.

The 1-1 draw keeps South Africa firmly in control of Group C. Hugo Broos’ side sits top with 16 points and needs just one more win from their final two fixtures to secure direct qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For Nigeria, the situation is more precarious. Éric Chelle’s team remain third on 10 points, one behind Benin, and must win their remaining games to have any hope of catching South Africa or at least securing a runner-up playoff spot. Anything less could see the Super Eagles miss out on the World Cup for the second consecutive cycle, a blow that would reverberate across African football.

Benin, meanwhile, continue to linger as a serious challenger for second place, while Rwanda, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe are effectively out of contention. The final matchdays promise high drama, particularly for Nigeria, who now face an uphill battle to salvage its qualifying campaign.