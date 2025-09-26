Baidu’s Apollo Go robotaxi service is now profitable in some Chinese cities

Baidu Inc. is gearing up to take its driverless taxi service global after turning a profit with its Apollo Go robotaxis in several Chinese cities. Executives say Australia is high on the list of potential new markets.

The milestone marks a turning point for the company. After years of heavy investment in artificial intelligence and self-driving technology, Baidu’s autonomous vehicle business is beginning to prove it can stand on its own.

Apollo Go’s domestic performance is laying the groundwork for its push abroad. It has given more than 14 million rides since it started, logging millions of trips a quarter. In the second quarter of 2025 alone, it completed 2.2 million fully driverless rides, almost two and a half times its number from a year prior.

While profits remain modest, Baidu sees global pilots as viable if each vehicle can cover its costs. The company has already held discussions with Australian officials about potential deployments. It is also in talks with Southeast Asian regulators, where cities like Singapore and Kuala Lumpur are advancing frameworks for autonomous transport.

Baidu builds a global robotaxi network

Baidu isn’t just setting its sights on Australia; it is keen to spread beyond Asia. Earlier this month, Apollo Go received 50 more trial licenses in Dubai, doubling its total fleet to about a hundred cars in the United Arab Emirates. According to Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority, the partnership could reach more than 1,000 fully autonomous vehicles in the next few years.

And then there’s Baidu in Europe, which is moving cautiously but ambitiously. The company set up a Swiss corporation to abide by local laws that govern where data must be stored, and hired staff on the ground to oversee operations.

Deals with American ride-hailing giants are providing other openings, too. A tie-up with Uber will enable Apollo Go vehicles to ply to certain international markets, excluding China and the U.S. At the same time, a partnership with Lyft will open doors for launches in the UK and Germany from 2026, upon receiving regulatory approvals.

Europe, however, brings its own hurdles. Technical obstacles and concerns over cybersecurity, privacy, and road safety are slowing the approval process. Halton Niu, general manager of Baidu’s overseas intelligent driving unit, noted that some regulators may initially be hesitant. But seeing Apollo Go in action often changes minds. During a June visit to Baidu’s Beijing campus, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde even took a ride in a robotaxi herself.

Baidu faces rising competition and risks

Baidu is not the only one that is running to build lucrative robotaxi services. Rivals like Alphabet’s Waymo and General Motors-backed Cruise are scaling their own fleets, as Tesla continues to promise broader autonomous capabilities through its vehicles.

What sets Baidu apart, analysts say, is price. With China’s established electric vehicle supply chain, Apollo Go vehicles are less costly to make and deploy than Western competitors. That price advantage could be especially important in markets sensitive to cost, including Southeast Asia and Australia.

Still, Baidu faces steep hurdles in convincing regulators, gaining public trust, and adapting vehicles for different traffic systems. So far, only a handful of Chinese cities are profitable, and expanding the bedrock globally will require further investment.

Since 2013, Baidu has poured billions into autonomous driving research, building a fleet of more than 1,000 vehicles operating in China and abroad. With Apollo Go reaching profitability, the company says its long years of investment are finally beginning to pay off.

However, for Australian commuters, the Baidu robotaxi may be available soon. The era draws closer, as China’s largest search engine turns its driverless cars into a global business.

