Baidu’s Apollo Go robotaxi service is now profitable in some Chinese cities after giving more than 14 million rides.Baidu’s Apollo Go robotaxi service is now profitable in some Chinese cities after giving more than 14 million rides.

Baidu’s Apollo Go robotaxi service is now profitable in some Chinese cities

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/26 15:00
Nowchain
NOW$0.00527-4.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07352-11.43%

Baidu Inc. is gearing up to take its driverless taxi service global after turning a profit with its Apollo Go robotaxis in several Chinese cities. Executives say Australia is high on the list of potential new markets.

The milestone marks a turning point for the company. After years of heavy investment in artificial intelligence and self-driving technology, Baidu’s autonomous vehicle business is beginning to prove it can stand on its own.

Apollo Go’s domestic performance is laying the groundwork for its push abroad. It has given more than 14 million rides since it started, logging millions of trips a quarter. In the second quarter of 2025 alone, it completed 2.2 million fully driverless rides, almost two and a half times its number from a year prior.

While profits remain modest, Baidu sees global pilots as viable if each vehicle can cover its costs. The company has already held discussions with Australian officials about potential deployments. It is also in talks with Southeast Asian regulators, where cities like Singapore and Kuala Lumpur are advancing frameworks for autonomous transport.

Baidu builds a global robotaxi network

Baidu isn’t just setting its sights on Australia; it is keen to spread beyond Asia. Earlier this month, Apollo Go received 50 more trial licenses in Dubai, doubling its total fleet to about a hundred cars in the United Arab Emirates. According to Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority, the partnership could reach more than 1,000 fully autonomous vehicles in the next few years.

And then there’s Baidu in Europe, which is moving cautiously but ambitiously. The company set up a Swiss corporation to abide by local laws that govern where data must be stored, and hired staff on the ground to oversee operations.

Deals with American ride-hailing giants are providing other openings, too. A tie-up with Uber will enable Apollo Go vehicles to ply to certain international markets, excluding China and the U.S. At the same time, a partnership with Lyft will open doors for launches in the UK and Germany from 2026, upon receiving regulatory approvals.

Europe, however, brings its own hurdles. Technical obstacles and concerns over cybersecurity, privacy, and road safety are slowing the approval process. Halton Niu, general manager of Baidu’s overseas intelligent driving unit, noted that some regulators may initially be hesitant. But seeing Apollo Go in action often changes minds. During a June visit to Baidu’s Beijing campus, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde even took a ride in a robotaxi herself.

Baidu faces rising competition and risks

Baidu is not the only one that is running to build lucrative robotaxi services. Rivals like Alphabet’s Waymo and General Motors-backed Cruise are scaling their own fleets, as Tesla continues to promise broader autonomous capabilities through its vehicles.

What sets Baidu apart, analysts say, is price. With China’s established electric vehicle supply chain, Apollo Go vehicles are less costly to make and deploy than Western competitors. That price advantage could be especially important in markets sensitive to cost, including Southeast Asia and Australia.

Still, Baidu faces steep hurdles in convincing regulators, gaining public trust, and adapting vehicles for different traffic systems. So far, only a handful of Chinese cities are profitable, and expanding the bedrock globally will require further investment.

Since 2013, Baidu has poured billions into autonomous driving research, building a fleet of more than 1,000 vehicles operating in China and abroad. With Apollo Go reaching profitability, the company says its long years of investment are finally beginning to pay off.

However, for Australian commuters, the Baidu robotaxi may be available soon. The era draws closer, as China’s largest search engine turns its driverless cars into a global business.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

The post A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix Everyone has wondered what may be the next step for KPop Demon Hunters as an IP, given its record-breaking success on Netflix. Now, the answer may be something exactly no one predicted. According to a new filing with the MPA, something called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has been rated PG by the ratings body. It’s listed alongside some other films, and this is obviously something that has not been publicly announced. A short film could be well, very short, a few minutes, and likely no more than ten. Even that might be pushing it. Using say, Pixar shorts as a reference, most are between 4 and 8 minutes. The original movie is an hour and 36 minutes. The “Debut” in the title indicates some sort of flashback, perhaps to when HUNTR/X first arrived on the scene before they blew up. Previously, director Maggie Kang has commented about how there were more backstory components that were supposed to be in the film that were cut, but hinted those could be explored in a sequel. But perhaps some may be put into a short here. I very much doubt those scenes were fully produced and simply cut, but perhaps they were finished up for this short film here. When would Debut: KPop Demon Hunters theoretically arrive? I’m not sure the other films on the list are much help. Dead of Winter is out in less than two weeks. Mother Mary does not have a release date. Ne Zha 2 came out earlier this year. I’ve only seen news stories saying The Perfect Gamble was supposed to come out in Q1 2025, but I’ve seen no evidence that it actually has. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix It could be sooner rather than later as Netflix looks to capitalize…
MemeCore
M$2.18802-2.16%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013491-2.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07362-11.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:23
Share
CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

CME will launch options on XRP and SOL futures, opening the doors to hedging strategies on a fully regulated market. Cumberland and FalconX will facilitate the contracts trading.
Solana
SOL$195.58-4.89%
XRP
XRP$2.7603-2.98%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:58
Share
PeckShield: Hypervault suspected of a Rug Pull, approximately $3.6 million was transferred

PeckShield: Hypervault suspected of a Rug Pull, approximately $3.6 million was transferred

PANews reported on September 26th that PeckShield detected an unusual fund transfer from Hypervault, withdrawing approximately $3.6 million in crypto assets. The funds were converted to ETH after being bridged from Hyperliquid to the Ethereum network. 752 ETH were deposited into TornadoCash for coin mixing. The incident is suspected to be a "rug pull" and users are advised to be aware of the associated risks.
FUND
FUND$0.0188+9.62%
Ethereum
ETH$3,926.45-2.82%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.002501-31.44%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 15:30
Share

Trending News

More

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

PeckShield: Hypervault suspected of a Rug Pull, approximately $3.6 million was transferred

Analysis: Changes in core indicators such as Bitcoin may trigger sharp market fluctuations, and the market may be approaching the trigger point of a new round of trends

Expert Says Crypto ETFs Could Be ‘Death-Knell’ for Treasury Firms MSTR, MTPLF, BMNR, SBET