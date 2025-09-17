Bank of America warns of looming stock market downturn

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 15:42
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.198+0.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017135+0.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.010258+0.53%
MAY
MAY$0.04342+1.11%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0885-8.74%

Paul Ciana, Bank of America’s global chief technical strategist, warned on Monday that the stock market is showing a handful of signs that the latest rally may be about to reverse course. He said those factors could challenge the recent rally that’s pushed the market to all-time highs.

BofA noted that the S&P 500 hit the bank’s 6,500 target this summer and pushed to another new high. The bank also revealed that its 6,625 secondary target is close to getting hit, with the index exchanging hands at 6,606.

Summer-to-fall transition pushes stocks lower

Ciana maintained that the summer-to-fall transition tends to be rough for stocks. According to BofA data, the S&P 500 typically sees its worst performance in September. He also believes the stock market could now be headed for the worst week-and-a-half-long stretch of the year.

BofA data shows that stocks tend to have the largest downside risk in the last 10 days of September. The bank’s stock data analysis dating back to 1928 shows that the S&P 500 was only up 40% of the time, with an average return of -1.1%.

Ciana said that the prospect of a downturn is worse when coupled with a year that kicks off a president’s term in office, like 2025. BofA data shows that the index is only up 29% of the time and posts an average return of -1.5% during the last 10 days of the month in the first year of a new presidential cycle.

The bank’s analyst revealed that the last 10 trading days of the month usually begin on September 17, which coincides with the Fed’s next rate decision. According to Ciana, investors expect Wednesday to be a volatile day for trading since the market priced in a 96.1% chance the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 bps at the September meeting.

Interest rate cuts could cause stocks to rise

Andrew Tyler, the global head of market intelligence at JPMorgan, cited research from the bank’s chief U.S. economist and stated that there might be a dovish cut, which could produce a positive gain. He revealed that S&P 500 options are currently pricing in an 88 basis point move on the rate decision day.

Tyler maintained that the bank pegged a 47.5% probability that the central bank will issue a 25 bps cut and issue dovish commentary about the state of the economy. He believes such a scenario could see the S&P 500 gain around 1% immediately after the rate cut, suggesting that the benchmark index could rise to around 6,650.

Tyler argued that stocks could fall as much as 5% if those headwinds take hold in the coming weeks. He also believes that a sell-off could make room for several buying opportunities for investors.

The Bank of America technical analyst also noted that the Dow Jones Industrial Average recently rose to a fresh all-time high. However, the Dow Jones Transportation Average, a separate index linked to the benchmark index, has lagged. Ciana said the Transportation average has not broken above anything relevant to confirm the breakout.

The BofA analyst revealed that the Dow Jones Transportation Average also recently plummeted below its trend line support, and its 200-day simple moving average is also dropping. He believes it shows signs that the index is losing momentum.

Ciana noted that market breadth, which measures the proportion of rising stocks versus those dropping, is starting to pull back. He also found that the NYSE advance-decline line, which measures the number of stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange that are rising versus falling, has stalled recently.

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/bank-of-america-stock-market-downturn/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Profits come from selling, not holding.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001646-4.96%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001858-0.74%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 15:54
Share
Crypto Trading: How to Turn a Losing Streak Into a Comeback

Crypto Trading: How to Turn a Losing Streak Into a Comeback

Image Cryptocurrency trading can feel like riding a rocket — thrilling when it soars, terrifying when it plummets. One week you’re catching perfect breakouts; the next, you’re staring at a string of red trades wondering if you’ve lost your touch. Every experienced trader, from hobbyists to full-time professionals, eventually encounters the same humbling experience: a losing&nbsp;streak. A losing streak doesn’t mean you’re a bad trader or that the market is “rigged.” It’s part of the game. But how you handle those drawdowns determines whether you eventually thrive or burn out. This guide explores practical, psychology-backed steps to halt the bleeding, reclaim your edge, and come back stronger. Accept the Reality — Fast The first step toward a comeback is radical acceptance. Many traders waste valuable time denying their situation: “It’s just a temporary dip,” “the next trade will fix it,” or “the market is out to get&nbsp;me.” Acceptance doesn’t mean giving up. It means seeing the numbers for what they are. Log into your exchange or trading journal and face the drawdown. Note your total percentage loss, average loss per trade, and how many consecutive losing trades you’ve taken. Clear, objective data cuts through emotional fog and stops magical thinking. Why it matters: Until you acknowledge the full scope of the problem, you can’t design an effective recovery&nbsp;plan. Hit the Emergency Brake: Stop&nbsp;Trading When you’re emotionally charged, even a solid strategy can fail. Over-trading to “win it back” is one of the fastest ways to blow up an&nbsp;account. Give yourself a mandatory cooling-off period. For some traders that’s 72 hours; others need a week or more. During this&nbsp;break: Delete or hide trading apps from your&nbsp;phone. Turn off price&nbsp;alerts. Avoid Twitter or Telegram pump groups that trigger&nbsp;FOMO. Think of this as triage. You’re stopping the financial hemorrhage and allowing your decision-making brain — your prefrontal cortex — to regain&nbsp;control. Conduct a Full Post-Mortem with Your Trading&nbsp;Journal A losing streak is like a plane crash: it demands a black-box investigation. If you’ve kept a detailed trading journal — entries, exits, screenshots, emotional state — you already own the flight recorder. Dissect each trade. Ask yourself: Did I follow my entry rules or chase&nbsp;price? Was my position size within my risk limit (typically 1–2% of capital)? Did I move or cancel stop-loss orders? What was my mental state — boredom, fear, overconfidence? Patterns emerge quickly. Maybe you performed well until you increased leverage, or maybe you traded outside your prime time zone when tired. Seeing these trends on paper removes guesswork and provides the first blueprint for&nbsp;change. Audit Your Risk Management Framework Most devastating drawdowns start as small mistakes compounded by poor risk control. Now is the time to ask hard questions: Position Sizing: Are you risking a fixed percentage of equity per trade? Professionals rarely exceed&nbsp;1–2%. Leverage: Are you consistently using high leverage that magnifies tiny market moves into account-killing swings? Stop-Loss Discipline: Are stops placed based on chart structure, not gut feeling? Did you repeatedly widen or remove&nbsp;them? Re-establish clear rules. For example: “I risk 1% per trade with a maximum daily loss of 3%. If I hit that, I stop trading for the day.” Commit these to paper and treat them as&nbsp;law. Re-Evaluate Your&nbsp;Edge Markets change character. A breakout strategy that thrived in a 2021 bull run might underperform in a choppy 2025 market. Conduct both back-testing and forward-testing: Back-testing: Apply your strategy to recent six-month data to see if it still shows positive expectancy. Forward-testing: Paper trade in real time to verify performance before risking&nbsp;capital. If results lag, tweak parameters: adjust moving-average lengths, require additional confirmation, or change your timeframe. Sometimes the solution is as simple as switching from 15-minute charts to four-hour ones to filter&nbsp;noise. Strengthen Your Psychological Armor Trading is 80% mindset. A losing streak erodes confidence and fuels self-sabotage. Reinforcing mental resilience is non-negotiable. Mindfulness &amp; Meditation: Even ten minutes a day reduces stress hormones and improves&nbsp;focus. Physical Fitness: Regular exercise boosts mood and sharpens decision-making. Structured Routine: Keep regular sleep patterns and schedule screen-free hours. Books like Trading in the Zone (Mark Douglas) and The Daily Trading Coach (Brett Steenbarger) remain classics because they address the inner game. Consider therapy or performance coaching if emotional swings feel unmanageable. Build a Step-by-Step Comeback&nbsp;Plan When you’re ready to trade again, start small and methodical. Micro Size: Reduce position sizes dramatically or trade on a demo account&nbsp;first. Daily Limits: Pre-define maximum daily loss and profit. Hitting either means you stop for the&nbsp;day. Regular Reviews: End every session with a brief written debrief — what worked, what&nbsp;didn’t. Your goal isn’t to “make it all back fast.” It’s to re-establish consistency and rebuild confidence. Diversify Your Financial Base Trading pressure skyrockets when it’s your only source of income. Diversify to reduce emotional weight: Long-term crypto holdings that you don’t actively&nbsp;trade. Traditional investments — index funds, bonds, dividend&nbsp;stocks. Side hustles or freelance work that create steady cash&nbsp;flow. When rent isn’t riding on today’s BTC move, you can wait patiently for high-probability setups instead of forcing&nbsp;trades. Draw Inspiration from Other Traders’ Comebacks History is filled with traders who bounced&nbsp;back: Jesse Livermore, one of the greatest stock speculators, went broke multiple times before earning fortunes&nbsp;again. Modern crypto traders often share similar stories on podcasts and forums — multi-month slumps followed by disciplined recoveries. Seek out trading communities or a trusted mentor. Honest conversations reveal blind spots and remind you that slumps are common rites of&nbsp;passage. Upgrade Your Education Use downtime to sharpen&nbsp;skills: Take advanced technical analysis or risk-management courses. Study blockchain fundamentals to better understand market narratives. Explore new tools: on-chain analytics, order-flow software, or quantitative methods. Continuous learning turns a painful drawdown into an opportunity for long-term growth. Refine Lifestyle Habits that Affect&nbsp;Trading Your daily habits directly impact decision quality. Evaluate: Nutrition: Consistent energy levels matter when you’re monitoring markets for&nbsp;hours. Sleep: Chronic sleep debt impairs judgment as much as&nbsp;alcohol. Environment: A cluttered or noisy workspace invites distraction. Small lifestyle tweaks often produce outsized trading improvements. Develop a Long-Term Perspective Many losing streaks feel catastrophic only because traders measure success in days or weeks. Zoom&nbsp;out: What does your performance look like over 12–24&nbsp;months? Are you improving year over year, even if a single quarter is negative? Adopting an investor’s mindset — thinking in years — reduces the psychological impact of short-term drawdowns and reinforces patient, process-oriented trading. Recognize the Hidden Gifts of a Losing&nbsp;Streak Though painful, drawdowns provide lessons that winners rarely&nbsp;teach: Humility: Markets are bigger than any single&nbsp;trader. Process Discipline: You learn to value risk control above quick&nbsp;profits. Adaptability: Surviving a slump proves you can pivot and&nbsp;thrive. Many seasoned traders look back at their worst months as the events that forged their professional maturity. Key Takeaways Pause trading immediately to stop emotional spirals. Audit every trade and identify recurring mistakes. Reinforce risk management — tighten position sizing, enforce stops, and reduce leverage. Reassess your edge through back-testing and forward-testing. Fortify psychology with mindfulness, exercise, and structured routines. Return with a written plan and micro-sized trades. Diversify income to relieve pressure and encourage patience. Invest in education and community to keep evolving. Final Thoughts Crypto markets reward preparation and punish impulsivity. A losing streak is not the end of your trading career; it’s a crucial checkpoint. By accepting reality, stepping back, analyzing your data, and strengthening both strategy and mindset, you can transform a painful drawdown into a springboard for lasting&nbsp;success. The comeback begins not with a lucky trade but with a deliberate decision to learn and&nbsp;adapt. Liked this story? Hit follow and join me for more firsthand lessons from the wild world of&nbsp;crypto. Crypto Trading: How to Turn a Losing Streak Into a Comeback was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Share
Medium2025/09/17 16:01
Share
Americans add $16B in consumer credit, total reaches $5.06T

Americans add $16B in consumer credit, total reaches $5.06T

U.S. consumer credit rose by $16 billion in July, reaching $5.06 trillion—third-highest ever.
Union
U$0.014176-20.38%
Everscale
EVER$0.01794+2.51%
Oasis
ROSE$0.0277-1.66%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 16:25
Share

Trending News

More

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Crypto Trading: How to Turn a Losing Streak Into a Comeback

Americans add $16B in consumer credit, total reaches $5.06T

Why Pi Network Team Is Betting High on Token2049 As Community Seeks Answers

Three wallets deposited 7.25 billion TOSHI worth $6.15 million to Coinbase