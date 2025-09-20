TLDR The Bank of Canada calls for clear stablecoin regulations to ensure financial stability in the growing digital asset market. Ron Morrow, the Bank of Canada’s executive director, emphasizes the importance of stablecoins in modernizing payment systems. Stablecoins, which are linked to stable assets like national currencies, are more reliable than volatile cryptocurrencies for everyday [...] The post Bank of Canada Calls for Stablecoin Regulations Amid Global Shift appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR The Bank of Canada calls for clear stablecoin regulations to ensure financial stability in the growing digital asset market. Ron Morrow, the Bank of Canada’s executive director, emphasizes the importance of stablecoins in modernizing payment systems. Stablecoins, which are linked to stable assets like national currencies, are more reliable than volatile cryptocurrencies for everyday [...] The post Bank of Canada Calls for Stablecoin Regulations Amid Global Shift appeared first on Blockonomi.

Bank of Canada Calls for Stablecoin Regulations Amid Global Shift

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/20 02:01
Moonveil
MORE$0,08461-4,81%
Wink
LIKE$0,009277-5,45%
RONIN
RON$0,493-4,17%
Everclear
CLEAR$0,01601-3,72%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,08026-2,87%

TLDR

  • The Bank of Canada calls for clear stablecoin regulations to ensure financial stability in the growing digital asset market.
  • Ron Morrow, the Bank of Canada’s executive director, emphasizes the importance of stablecoins in modernizing payment systems.
  • Stablecoins, which are linked to stable assets like national currencies, are more reliable than volatile cryptocurrencies for everyday transactions.
  • The Bank of Canada urges federal and provincial regulators to collaborate on creating comprehensive rules for stablecoins.
  • Morrow highlights the need for secure, fast, and cost-effective cross-border payment solutions as the digital currency market expands.

The Bank of Canada’s executive director, Ron Morrow, highlighted the growing importance of stablecoins in global payments. Speaking at the Chartered Professional Accountants conference in Ottawa, Morrow called for clear regulations to guide stablecoin usage. He stressed that as the digital asset market grows, Canadian regulators must act swiftly to maintain stability and security.

Clear Rules Needed as Stablecoins Surge

Stablecoins have seen rapid growth in recent years, now handling transactions worth $1 trillion annually. Morrow emphasized that stablecoins, unlike volatile cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, are more reliable for everyday use. He noted that their value is tied to stable assets, such as national currencies, which reduces price instability.

Morrow pointed out that while cross-border payments are vital, they must also be secure and efficient. He explained that these digital currencies could help lower transaction costs and speed up international transfers. However, for them to be trusted as real money, Morrow stated, they need clear and consistent regulations.

He called on federal and provincial regulators to cooperate on creating comprehensive rules for stablecoins. As interest in these digital assets grows, Canada must align its approach with global standards.

Bank of Canada’s Approach to Payments Innovation

Canada’s payment system has faced criticism for lagging behind global counterparts. Many argue that Canada’s banking infrastructure is slow, costly, and lacks competition. Morrow acknowledged these issues and stressed that Canada must modernize its payment system to stay competitive.

The Bank of Canada has explored digital currency options in the past. In 2022, it partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to investigate a central bank digital currency. However, by September 2024, the Bank decided to focus on a real-time payment system for instant transfers.

Morrow indicated that the country’s slow pace in adopting new technologies must change. He urged the Canadian government and regulators to use the current momentum to drive innovation. Modernizing Canada’s payment system is essential to providing Canadians with faster, cheaper, and more secure services.

Global Stablecoin Regulation and Canada’s Role

The rise of stablecoins has been supported by clearer regulations in the United States. The recent GENIUS Act in the U.S. has provided more certainty to the market, encouraging wider adoption. Morrow believes Canada must take similar steps to ensure stablecoins are safely integrated into the country’s financial system.

With the rapid growth of digital assets worldwide, Morrow warned that Canada risks falling behind. He highlighted the need for regulations that foster innovation while ensuring security. The Bank of Canada’s role in shaping the future of stablecoins will be crucial as global payment systems continue to evolve.

The post Bank of Canada Calls for Stablecoin Regulations Amid Global Shift appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s (ETH) Future Plans – Here’s What’s Planned

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s (ETH) Future Plans – Here’s What’s Planned

The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s (ETH) Future Plans – Here’s What’s Planned appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin presented the network’s new roadmap, which includes its short-, medium-, and long-term goals, at the Developer Conference held in Japan today. Scalability, cross-layer compatibility, privacy, and security were the prominent topics in Buterin’s speech. Buterin stated that the short-term focus will be on increasing gas limits on the Ethereum mainnet (L1). He said that tools such as block-level access lists, ZK-EVMs, gas price restructuring, and slot optimization will be used in this context. The goal is to maintain the network’s decentralization while increasing scalability. The medium-term goal is to enable trustless asset transfers between Layer-2 (L2) networks and achieve faster transaction finality. In this context, “Stage 2 Rollup” solutions, proof-of-conduct combinations, and optimizations for reading data from L1 are on the agenda. Furthermore, network optimizations such as shortening slot times, fast finality protocols, and erasure coding are planned to improve user experience and security. Buterin emphasized that privacy is a priority for both the short and medium term. Zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs, anonymous pools, encrypted voting, and scrambling network solutions are highlighted to protect the privacy of users’ on-chain payments, voting, DeFi transactions, and account changes. Furthermore, secure execution environments, secret query techniques, and the ability to conceal fraudulent requests and data access patterns are also targeted when reading data from the chain. Buterin’s long-term vision highlights a minimalist, secure, and simple Ethereum. This roadmap includes resistance to the risks posed by quantum computers, securing the protocol with mathematical methods (formal verification), and transitioning to ideal cryptographic solutions. Buterin stated that these strategic steps will transform Ethereum into a more scalable, user-friendly, and secure infrastructure. With the strengthening of L2 networks, more users will be able to use Ethereum with less trust assumptions. The ultimate goal is for Ethereum to become a reliable foundational infrastructure for global…
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005082-3,01%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08449-4,60%
CROSS
CROSS$0,2429-4,07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 15:57
Share
A "smart money" address once again built a position of 7,964 AAVE, currently worth about $2.38 million

A "smart money" address once again built a position of 7,964 AAVE, currently worth about $2.38 million

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Aunt Ai , the "smart money" that had built a position in AAVE at the low point in 2022 and made a
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1397-5,15%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,005166+0,05%
AaveToken
AAVE$298,24-3,79%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 17:06
Share
US Fed Slashes Interest Rates by 25 BPS: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?

US Fed Slashes Interest Rates by 25 BPS: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?

BTC experienced some enhanced volatility during the day, what's next?
Bitcoin
BTC$115 313,59-1,78%
Wrapped REACT
REACT$0,07124-6,75%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 02:05
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s (ETH) Future Plans – Here’s What’s Planned

A "smart money" address once again built a position of 7,964 AAVE, currently worth about $2.38 million

US Fed Slashes Interest Rates by 25 BPS: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?

U.S. Treasury Opens Consultation on Stablecoin Rules Under GENIUS Act

OFAC Sanctions Iranians Over $100M Illicit Oil Sales Using Crypto