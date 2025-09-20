The post Bank of Canada Urges GENIUS Act to Stay Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bank of Canada is calling for fast stablecoin regulation. The bank is warning that Canada risks falling behind global peers if change doesn’t happen soon. The Bank of Canada has urged federal and provincial regulators to introduce something similar to the US’s GENIUS Act for stablecoin regulation.  Ron Morrow, the central bank’s executive director of payments and oversight, said Canada risks being left behind if it fails to act. He argued that for stablecoins to be widely accepted, they must be as reliable as bank deposits.  Stablecoins at the Centre of Global Change Stablecoins are gaining traction globally as a cheap and fast alternative for payments. Unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum, stablecoins are pegged to traditional currencies like the U.S. dollar, which makes them less volatile.  Their popularity has been rising as cross-border transactions continue to be expensive and slow in many regions. Canada’s Deputy Governor Ron Morrow emphasized that stablecoins are becoming mainstream in cross-border payments and daily transactions and called for a unified federal regulatory framework. Stablecoins could reduce Canada’s high cross-border remittance fees from 5–10% to under… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 19, 2025 Morrow pointed out that stablecoins can address these issues, but warned that proper safeguards are also important.  He said there is strong demand for payment solutions that are faster, more transparent and more accessible. However, these systems must also be safe and reliable if they are to replace existing banking models. Canada risks falling behind other nations. Many countries, including the United States, the UK, and Australia, have already advanced their frameworks for digital assets. Canada, however, continues to lag.  Critics argue that its payment system is controlled by a handful of large banks, which has led to high fees and slow transfers. Morrow admitted that Canada has been slow in adopting new… The post Bank of Canada Urges GENIUS Act to Stay Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bank of Canada is calling for fast stablecoin regulation. The bank is warning that Canada risks falling behind global peers if change doesn’t happen soon. The Bank of Canada has urged federal and provincial regulators to introduce something similar to the US’s GENIUS Act for stablecoin regulation.  Ron Morrow, the central bank’s executive director of payments and oversight, said Canada risks being left behind if it fails to act. He argued that for stablecoins to be widely accepted, they must be as reliable as bank deposits.  Stablecoins at the Centre of Global Change Stablecoins are gaining traction globally as a cheap and fast alternative for payments. Unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum, stablecoins are pegged to traditional currencies like the U.S. dollar, which makes them less volatile.  Their popularity has been rising as cross-border transactions continue to be expensive and slow in many regions. Canada’s Deputy Governor Ron Morrow emphasized that stablecoins are becoming mainstream in cross-border payments and daily transactions and called for a unified federal regulatory framework. Stablecoins could reduce Canada’s high cross-border remittance fees from 5–10% to under… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 19, 2025 Morrow pointed out that stablecoins can address these issues, but warned that proper safeguards are also important.  He said there is strong demand for payment solutions that are faster, more transparent and more accessible. However, these systems must also be safe and reliable if they are to replace existing banking models. Canada risks falling behind other nations. Many countries, including the United States, the UK, and Australia, have already advanced their frameworks for digital assets. Canada, however, continues to lag.  Critics argue that its payment system is controlled by a handful of large banks, which has led to high fees and slow transfers. Morrow admitted that Canada has been slow in adopting new…

Bank of Canada Urges GENIUS Act to Stay Ahead

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 08:02
The Bank of Canada is calling for fast stablecoin regulation. The bank is warning that Canada risks falling behind global peers if change doesn’t happen soon.

The Bank of Canada has urged federal and provincial regulators to introduce something similar to the US’s GENIUS Act for stablecoin regulation. 

Ron Morrow, the central bank’s executive director of payments and oversight, said Canada risks being left behind if it fails to act.

He argued that for stablecoins to be widely accepted, they must be as reliable as bank deposits. 

Stablecoins at the Centre of Global Change

Stablecoins are gaining traction globally as a cheap and fast alternative for payments. Unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum, stablecoins are pegged to traditional currencies like the U.S. dollar, which makes them less volatile. 

Their popularity has been rising as cross-border transactions continue to be expensive and slow in many regions.

Morrow pointed out that stablecoins can address these issues, but warned that proper safeguards are also important. 

He said there is strong demand for payment solutions that are faster, more transparent and more accessible. However, these systems must also be safe and reliable if they are to replace existing banking models.

Canada risks falling behind other nations.

Many countries, including the United States, the UK, and Australia, have already advanced their frameworks for digital assets. Canada, however, continues to lag. 

Critics argue that its payment system is controlled by a handful of large banks, which has led to high fees and slow transfers.

Morrow admitted that Canada has been slow in adopting new technologies but said that recent efforts by both government and private sector players are showing some progress. Still, he urged authorities to act quickly and work to avoid losing ground to international competitors.

Abandoned CBDC project and current priorities

In 2022, the Bank of Canada worked with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to look into a central bank digital currency (CBDC). That project was later shelved in September of last year so the bank could focus on other priorities, including building a real-time payment system.

A survey conducted during the project showed mixed views among Canadians. 

About 42% of respondents saw CBDCs positively, while 20% said they disliked or even hated the idea. Many in the crypto community continue to be sceptical of CBDCs, with many more seeing them as tools for government control, rather than financial innovation.

Stablecoin regulation seen as urgent step

Morrow said the split responsibility between federal and provincial authorities makes regulation more complex in Canada. 

Still, he insisted that both sides must work together. He added that modern payment infrastructures support the entire financial system, which makes quick progress important.

Canada faces pressure to modernise

The Bank of Canada’s message is clear. If it doesn’t take fast action on stablecoin regulation, Canada risks being sidelined as other countries push towards modern digital finance. 

Stablecoins are already playing a major part in remittances, global trade and online transactions. 

This said, unless Canada builds a secure and transparent framework, consumers and businesses may be forced to rely on foreign systems instead.

 

Source: https://www.livebitcoinnews.com/bank-of-canada-create-our-version-of-the-genius-act-or-risk-getting-run-over/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
PANews reported on September 20th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, [a whale/institution that has already profited $76.05 million through ETH swing trading] has made another $1.13 million in profits. The whale bought 18,000 ETH at $4,487 the day before yesterday, sold 10,000 ETH at $4,600 yesterday, and bought another 16,569 ETH ($74.29 million) at $4,484 early this morning. This series of operations has resulted in another $1.13 million in profits, bringing the total profit to $76.05 million.
PANews reported on September 20th that, according to The Block, FTX will pay an additional $1.6 billion to creditors as part of the third distribution of its bankruptcy estate, starting September 30th. The bankruptcy plan, finalized in October 2024, will utilize over $15 billion in recovered assets. FTX's latest payments will be made to both the exchange's convenient and non-convenient categories. The convenient category generally refers to retail traders and small creditors, who make up the majority (up to 99%) of FTX's creditor base, while the non-convenient category involves larger or more complex claims. FTX’s initial two distributions were intended to refund the exchange’s retail users approximately 120% of their balances at the time FTX declared bankruptcy in November 2022. Nonetheless, some former users expressed frustration with FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings, arguing that the cash payout from the FTX bankruptcy estate is worth far less than what their crypto assets would be worth today had they not been liquidated, given the market’s rebound since the pandemic-era bear market trough.
The Argument for Ethereum’s Upcoming Ten YearsContinue reading on Coinmonks »
