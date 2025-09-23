PANews reported on September 23rd that Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday that he and other financial services regulators should use artificial intelligence to help identify problems within the firms they oversee. "I think we all need to invest significantly in data, data science, and related technologies," he said, noting that the central bank and other regulators collect vast amounts of data, but "I don't think anyone can honestly say we're using it optimally... This also creates a risk for regulators: you have evidence but fail to use it, only to discover later that 'critical clues' were already in your systems." Bailey reiterated his belief that calls for reduced financial regulation should not lead the financial services industry back to risky practices that could endanger the broader economy.PANews reported on September 23rd that Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday that he and other financial services regulators should use artificial intelligence to help identify problems within the firms they oversee. "I think we all need to invest significantly in data, data science, and related technologies," he said, noting that the central bank and other regulators collect vast amounts of data, but "I don't think anyone can honestly say we're using it optimally... This also creates a risk for regulators: you have evidence but fail to use it, only to discover later that 'critical clues' were already in your systems." Bailey reiterated his belief that calls for reduced financial regulation should not lead the financial services industry back to risky practices that could endanger the broader economy.

Bank of England Governor calls for AI-powered regulation and reiterates financial industry risk warning

By: PANews
2025/09/23 08:59
Threshold
T$0.01542-3.38%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4025-6.30%
THINK Token
THINK$0.0118-1.42%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1226-10.57%
Salamanca
DON$0.000639-6.57%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08648-6.47%

PANews reported on September 23rd that Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday that he and other financial services regulators should use artificial intelligence to help identify problems within the firms they oversee. "I think we all need to invest significantly in data, data science, and related technologies," he said, noting that the central bank and other regulators collect vast amounts of data, but "I don't think anyone can honestly say we're using it optimally... This also creates a risk for regulators: you have evidence but fail to use it, only to discover later that 'critical clues' were already in your systems." Bailey reiterated his belief that calls for reduced financial regulation should not lead the financial services industry back to risky practices that could endanger the broader economy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Onchain Lens, Machi (singer Huang Licheng) has suffered floating losses exceeding $20 million on his long positions in ETH (15x leverage), HYPE, and PUMP (5x leverage) during the market downturn. To avoid forced liquidation, Machi has partially closed these positions at a loss.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.6-7.99%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005454-13.55%
BULLS
BULLS$745.33-0.08%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 08:52
Share
Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

PANews reported on September 23 that market news: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware.
FUND
FUND$0.02143+18.66%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 09:41
Share
Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Ripple, Franklin Templeton, and DBS have joined forces to advance tokenized finance through a new collaboration. The three firms signed a partnership to develop lending and trading tools using tokenized money market funds and Ripple’s new stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD).Visit Website
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:21
Share

Trending News

More

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Tether denies exiting Uruguayan crypto mining project due to debt

Rainbow proposes to acquire Clanker Protocol and announces token distribution plan