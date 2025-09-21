Bank of Italy warns that globally issued stablecoins pose financial risks, urging stricter rules, redemption guarantees, and international cooperation for stability. The Bank of Italy has raised concerns over the growing use of globally issued stablecoins. On Thursday, Chiara Scotti, who acts as the Vice Director of the central bank, cautioned that the issuance of […] The post Bank of Italy Flags Risks in Globally Issued Stablecoins appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Bank of Italy warns that globally issued stablecoins pose financial risks, urging stricter rules, redemption guarantees, and international cooperation for stability. The Bank of Italy has raised concerns over the growing use of globally issued stablecoins. On Thursday, Chiara Scotti, who acts as the Vice Director of the central bank, cautioned that the issuance of […] The post Bank of Italy Flags Risks in Globally Issued Stablecoins appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Bank of Italy Flags Risks in Globally Issued Stablecoins

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/21 00:30
Vice
VICE$0.02246-4.79%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01843-3.65%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.09272+16.70%

Bank of Italy warns that globally issued stablecoins pose financial risks, urging stricter rules, redemption guarantees, and international cooperation for stability.

The Bank of Italy has raised concerns over the growing use of globally issued stablecoins. On Thursday, Chiara Scotti, who acts as the Vice Director of the central bank, cautioned that the issuance of stablecoins by various players in various nations may pose significant threats to the financial system in the European Union.

Multi-Issuer Stablecoins Could Mislead Holders

These remarks were made by Scottti in the Economics of Payments Conference in Rome. She emphasized that, even though such stablecoins can increase liquidity in the world, they are associated with massive risks.

She says that this is even worse when any of the issuers is not located in the EU. At that, the legal, operational, and financial risks of instability augment. This is largely because the rules of consumer guard in not all jurisdictions are the same.

She stated that a stablecoin brand can be issued by multiple issuers in various countries in a multi-issuance model. Although this might make the system more flexible and scalable, it may also lead to confusion and mismanagement of the reserves that can be taken.

As an illustration, all the tokens may be viewed by the token holders as identical, even though they may have different places of issue. This may, however, cause a discrepancy between the commitments of the holders and reserves to support those tokens.

Related Reading: UK and U.S. Strengthen Ties on Stablecoins and Blockchain

One step was already undertaken by the European Union to deal with such risks. In 2023, it implemented a universal framework of digital assets named Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR). This framework establishes consumer protection, transparency, and financial stability rules in the EU.

But, as Scotti noted, this is not necessarily the same situation with third-country issuers, or those not in the EU. This puts a loophole in regulation, and this may be perilous in case the issuer does not fulfill its duties.

Cross-Border Crisis Measures Needed for Stablecoin Stability

Scotti also alleged that the issuers based in the EU would be compelled to redeem tokens, which are possessed by users in different nations. Failure by the issuer to transfer the assets in time outside the EU may result in a shortage in reserves. Consequently, the EU organization may feel the pressure, despite the fact that it may be acting within the lines.

To avoid this, Scotti encouraged the regulators to restrict the issuance of the stablecoins to jurisdictions with similar standards. She also demanded guarantees of redemption such that the holders of the stablecoins should never be at a loss of redeeming the tokens into real money.

Also, she focused on the necessity of cross-border crisis measures. These are international agreements that may assist in controlling the financial crises in the event of several issuers.

Her comments are made as the projects of global stablecoins are still growing. Multiple technology and cryptocurrency companies are considering multi-country issuance designs to see more adoption. But regulators such as the Bank of Italy are protesting, pointing to the threat to financial stability.

To sum up, although stablecoins could be advantageous in terms of quicker payment and better liquidity, they have to be handled with caution. Scotti says that the main secrets of keeping the system safe are strict rules, uniformity of standards, and effective collaboration between nations.

The post Bank of Italy Flags Risks in Globally Issued Stablecoins appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Payroll in USDC: The tax mess no one wants to talk about | Opinion

Payroll in USDC: The tax mess no one wants to talk about | Opinion

As long as the general public views stablecoins as merely a detour back into fiat currency, they will remain a niche option for payments.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.01%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06621-1.67%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.042-28.81%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/21 00:28
Share
Mastering Discipline: How DAT Treasuries Can Survive Any Market Condition

Mastering Discipline: How DAT Treasuries Can Survive Any Market Condition

Ensuring the sustainability of corporate crypto treasuries hinges on robust governance and disciplined management, according to Deng Chao, CEO of HashKey Capital. In an exclusive interview, Chao emphasized that digital asset treasuries (DATs) can be durable investments when managed properly, but warned that lack of risk frameworks or poor diversification often leads to their downfall [...]
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/20 23:53
Share
Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries

Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries

TLDR Solana-based Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) are rapidly growing in popularity. Forward Industries becomes the first billion-dollar company to adopt Solana. Nasdaq-listed Helius secures over $500M to launch a Solana treasury firm. Solana’s treasury adoption is paving the way for more institutional involvement. Kristin Smith, the President of the Solana Institute, has spotlighted a rising [...] The post Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009938-0.81%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08814+3.73%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002679+7.72%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/21 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Payroll in USDC: The tax mess no one wants to talk about | Opinion

Mastering Discipline: How DAT Treasuries Can Survive Any Market Condition

Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries

MoonBull $15K Giveaway Is Live: Grab Free Money With the Best New Upcoming Crypto as Cheems and Fartcoin Hold Momentum

YouTube’s Groundbreaking Creator Updates: Unleashing AI Video Tools for Unprecedented Monetization