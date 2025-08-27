Bank of Russia prepares stricter rules for crypto operations

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/27 04:00
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001687+9.47%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06354+1.69%

Russia’s monetary authority is going to impose new requirements for crypto-related operations to allegedly reduce the risks for banks involved in their processing.

The regulator has already informed dozens of concerned institutions about the planned regulatory changes, urging them to treat such transactions conservatively in the meantime.

Bank of Russia to regulate crypto-linked bank operations

The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) intends to adopt specific rules to guide banking organizations working with digital assets, the official TASS news agency reported.

These are necessary to minimize risks for commercial banks and their customers stemming from crypto operations, the authority argued, also quoted by the Russian crypto news outlet Bits.media.

The regulations will determine capital requirements and introduce standards for both direct and indirect investments in cryptocurrencies.

Expected in 2026, the new rules will also apply to crypto-based financial instruments, purchased or issued by the banks themselves.

Similar requirements will be put in place for loans issued to crypto companies, the media reports revealed, citing the Bank of Russia’s report on the development of banking regulation and supervision.

The CBR has already informed market participants about its plans. It advised 97 banks to adopt a conservative approach when assessing the risks of operations involving crypto assets.

The regulator also suggested they should provide full coverage for the nominal value of cryptocurrency instruments and limit them to no more than 1% of their capital.

Russia’s central bank is still wary about cryptocurrencies

Among financial regulators in Russia, the CBR has been the strongest opponent of legalizing operations with decentralized cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

However, heavy Western sanctions that restricted Russian access to global financial channels convinced the bank to allow limited use of crypto in foreign trade.

Earlier this year, the monetary authority proposed a special “experimental legal regime” for cross-border cryptocurrency settlements. Nevertheless, it’s still against crypto payments inside the country.

Then, amid growing Russian crypto holdings, already exceeding $25 billion as reported by Cryptopolitan, the Bank of Russia permitted crypto investments in May.

While digital assets are only accessible through derivatives and available to a limited group of “highly qualified” buyers, Russians invested $16 million in Bitcoin futures in less than a month after the CBR authorized financial institutions to offer such products on the Russian market.

The central bank is now under increasing pressure to soften its stance on crypto, given that ordinary citizens are finding ways to acquire and trade coins anyway.

Last week, a group of lawmakers urged its management to facilitate the establishment of a “network of legal crypto exchanges,” a move that would effectively legalize the trading of cryptocurrencies in the Russian Federation.

The members of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, insisted this would reduce illegal crypto circulation in the country and increase trust in financial institutions.

The Russian deputies also proposed a mandatory requirement for the minimum size of the authorized capital of the operators of these trading platforms to make sure they are financially stable.

Earlier this year, Russia’s finance ministry, which has been generally more open to decentralized digital money, unveiled that it wants to create a cryptocurrency exchange for qualified investors in collaboration with the CBR.

Bank of Russia’s plan to enforce stricter rules for crypto operations next year comes weeks after the monetary policy regulator set the dates for the gradual launch of the digital ruble.

The state-issued coin, the third incarnation of the national fiat after cash and bank money, will be introduced to the public in stages, starting from Sept. 1, 2026.

In recent months, Russia has been amending various laws, suffocating crypto usage in what looks like an apparent attempt to clear the ground for its own central bank digital currency.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Mineral mining company Green Minerals plans to raise $1.2 billion with partners, with Bitcoin treasury strategy as a core component

Mineral mining company Green Minerals plans to raise $1.2 billion with partners, with Bitcoin treasury strategy as a core component

PANews reported on June 23 that Green Minerals, a deep-sea mining and sustainable mineral mining company, announced the adoption of a Bitcoin treasury strategy as part of its blockchain strategy.
DeepBook
DEEP$0.144897+7.42%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4447+2.86%
Particl
PART$0.1871-0.21%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 15:55
Share
New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10249+2.65%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share
SPX6900 Price Prediction: SPX Pumps 12% Then Dumps – Are Whales About to Pull the Rug?

SPX6900 Price Prediction: SPX Pumps 12% Then Dumps – Are Whales About to Pull the Rug?

SPX6900 price prediction shows token experienced 12% surge offering temporary relief after market-wide liquidations on August 23 before reversing course and dumping again, raising concerns whales may be preparing to pull the rug as community-backed memecoin declined over 40% from July ATH of $2.28.
SPX6900
SPX$1.2372+4.34%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.00313+3.43%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01339+6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 04:13
Share

Trending News

More

Mineral mining company Green Minerals plans to raise $1.2 billion with partners, with Bitcoin treasury strategy as a core component

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

SPX6900 Price Prediction: SPX Pumps 12% Then Dumps – Are Whales About to Pull the Rug?

Trump Moves Against Federal Reserve’s Lisa Cook Over Alleged Misconduct

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months