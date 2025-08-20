Bank payment blocked when buying crypto? Join 40% of UK investors

By: Coinstats
2025/08/20 23:00
Threshold
T$0.01606+1.13%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.822+1.29%
GET
GET$0.010197-9.21%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001754-6.75%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05427-9.89%

UK crypto investors are still having their payments blocked when trying to buy crypto.

That’s according to a new survey conducted by Norstat on behalf of UK-based trading platform IG, which asked 2,500 investors between August 1 and 5 about their experiences. It found 40% of respondents attempting to buy crypto experienced having their payments blocked or delayed by their banks.

“This overreach from banks is only possible because there’s still no clear UK regulatory framework in place governing crypto,” Michael Healy, UK managing director at IG, told DL News in a statement.

The survey also found that 42% of UK adults said they opposed banks interfering in crypto transactions, compared to just 33% who support such action. When faced with transaction blocks, 35% of respondents said they switched to a different bank that allows crypto transactions.

UK crypto investors have reported banks cutting them off from crypto as early as 2021. However, the fact that the issue still exists four years later shows that the UK is lagging behind its peers when it comes to regulating digital assets, critics say.

While the UK is actively working towards a regulatory framework for crypto, the industry is largely unregulated. The Financial Conduct Authority is the main regulator overseeing crypto, but its oversight is primarily focused on preventing money laundering and protecting consumers.

That’s despite the number of UK crypto owners growing. A November 2024 report from the FCA found that 12% of residents owned crypto, up from 10% the year before.

Why banks block crypto

Several UK banks, including Chase UK and Starling Bank state that they block all transactions to crypto exchanges.

Others that previously imposed blanket bans on crypto, like HSBC and NatWest, have recently opened up again but with strict limits on how much customers can deposit to crypto exchanges.

Most banks cite fraud prevention as the main reason for the rules.

“Banks do not enjoy blocking payments, but if certain beneficiaries become a hotbed for fraud, they are left with little choice,” Daniel Holmes, a fraud prevention specialist, said in a blog post for UK Finance, top trade association for the UK banking and finance industry.

NatWest has warned customers of crypto investment scams, where criminals offer fake investments that don’t really exist or aren’t worth the money.

Barclays says it prevents its customers from buying crypto with its line of credit cards due to the asset class being unregulated in the UK and prone to wild price swings.

A crypto hub?

The UK at one point had bold ambitions to position itself in the vanguard of digital asset development.

In 2022, Rishi Sunak, then chancellor of the exchequer, said he wanted to make the UK a global hub for cryptoasset technology.

Those efforts stalled after last year’s election, with the Labour government seeming unlikely to make crypto regulations a priority. Since then, the EU has started to enforce its own crypto law, and US President Donald Trump has rubberstamped a stablecoin bill.

The UK is falling behind, industry pundits argue.

“If the government is serious about making the UK a home for crypto innovation, it needs to act,” Healy said.

He may get his wish.

Rachel Reeves, the UK’s minister of finance, published a draft bill in April to regulate the industry. She has confirmed plans to present the bill to parliament by year’s end, Gurinder Singh Josan, Labour backbencher and co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Crypto and Digital Assets, told DL News.

HMRC, the UK tax authority, has also introduced new rules that will force crypto firms to report users’ personal data — such as name, date of birth, and home address — to the authorities for every trade made. The new rules will snap into place on January 1.

So far, the UK crypto industry hasn’t complained.

“If you didn’t expect that you would have to be in this position to meet these levels of compliance and to operate within these frameworks — where have you been for the last few years?” Su Carpenter, executive director of CryptoUK, the industry trade association that represents some 150 crypto market stakeholders, told DL News in May.

Tim Craig is DL News’ Edinburgh-based DeFi Correspondent. Reach out with tips at [email protected].

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

As crypto markets gear up for another explosive cycle, all eyes aren’t just on the return of meme coin giants like Shiba Inu (SHIB), they’re on the disruptive potential of DeFi newcomer Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance, a rapidly emerging $0.035 altcoin, is drawing attention for its innovative DeFi protocol and growing adoption, signaling potential […]
Threshold
T$0.01608+0.87%
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003571+1.04%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001245+1.54%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:00
Share
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000393-1.50%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share
Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russia remains China’s largest supplier of oil, but deliveries have gone down in 2025, amid global trade tensions and tariff threats from the United States. Recent reports have indicated the trend is turning this summer but it’s yet to offset the notable drop in volume and even steeper decline in value registered by official Chinese […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12674+1.18%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:26
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 