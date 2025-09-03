Banking Giant Citibank Announces Stablecoins Could Launch Financial Transformation! Here Are the Details

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 04:17
Threshold
T$0.01613+3.79%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017229+3.44%
SphereX
HERE$0.00017-18.66%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1254+1.78%
Areon Network
AREA$0.0126+7.87%

Global banking giant Citi announced in its latest “Securities Services Evolution” report that the post-clearance processes of financial transactions are on the verge of a major transformation.

Citi: Stablecoins and AI Could Launch a New Era in Financial Transactions

The bank’s fifth annual survey drew opinions from 537 industry leaders, including custodians, brokerage firms and asset managers.

According to the report, tokenization, T+1 implementation, and artificial intelligence (GenAI)-based automation are reshaping post-clearance transactions. Citi predicts that 10% of market volume could be in tokenized assets by 2030.

It’s emphasized that stablecoins issued by the bank will be the primary enablers of this transformation, playing a critical role in collateral efficiency and fund tokenization. The Asia-Pacific region, in particular, is leading the way in this area thanks to both individual investor interest and regulatory support.

AI integration is also a priority for the industry. 86% of companies surveyed said they are testing AI in their customer onboarding processes, while 57% are running pilot projects for direct post-clearance transactions.

According to Citi, speed and automation will be the most critical elements in the transition to the T+1 standard. “From expedited settlement to automation in asset servicing, there’s a globally converging vision around the same themes,” said Chris Cox, Head of Citi Investor Services. “The industry is on the cusp of a historic transformation driven by the adoption of digital assets and the application of artificial intelligence.”

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/banking-giant-citibank-announces-stablecoins-could-launch-financial-transformation-here-are-the-details/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

Looking back, since 2018, the crypto market has experienced 239 "extreme panic" moments with the index below 20.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00202359-1.50%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.139-8.58%
Share
PANews2025/04/09 09:19
Share
New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09754-1.13%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share
Canadian Dollar snaps win streak on dueling market holiday Monday

Canadian Dollar snaps win streak on dueling market holiday Monday

The post Canadian Dollar snaps win streak on dueling market holiday Monday appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Canadian Dollar snapped it’s recent win streak against the US Dollar on Monday. Both Canadian and US markets are dark for the long weekend holiday. September opens up with an early flash of potential Loonie weakness. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) eased lower against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday, albeit on notably weak market flows, shedding under one-tenth of one percent against the Greenback. Canadian and US markets are shuttered functionally across the board thanks to a shared Labor Day holiday, and markets will be waiting for North American markets to return from their long weekend in full force on Tuesday. The Canadian Dollar ran out of runway on Monday, snapping a four-session winning streak and posting its first loss against the Greenback in exactly one week. The Canadian economy is broadly slowing down faster than analysts expected, thanks to a slow-motion trade war with the US and US President Donald Trump’s high tariffs. Damage is expexted to continue pressing down on Canadian economic activity, and despite market hopes for further central bank interest rate cuts on both sides of the 49th parallel, the Loonie is still running largely at the mercy of broad-market US Dollar flows. Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar stumbles ahead of US-data heavy week The Canadian Dollar ended it’s near-term winning streak against the US Dollar. USD/CAD has found a messy technical floor near 1.3740. Both Canadian and US labor data is due at the end of the week, but US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) will handily dominate investor attention spans as the days tick toward Friday. Both Canadian and US net job numbers are expected to continue slowing down, bolstering bets of central bank cuts from both the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve (Fed). Canadian economic data remains muted through the…
NEAR
NEAR$2.425+5.71%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.41+1.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017195+3.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 04:37
Share

Trending News

More

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Canadian Dollar snaps win streak on dueling market holiday Monday

Crypto.com and Underdog are launching sports prediction markets in 16 U.S. states

Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption