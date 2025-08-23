Banxico Minutes show split vote, further cuts lie ahead

Banco de Mexico (Banxico) revealed the minutes of the August 7 monetary policy meeting, in which the central bank decided to reduce rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 7.75% on a split vote, with Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath in favor of keeping rates unchanged.

Central bank reduced rates to 7.75% in August; future easing will hinge on inflation dynamics despite upside risk

The minutes noted that inflation fell to 3.51% in July and highlighted economic growth, despite a modest rebound in the second quarter of 2025, as the main reasons behind the Mexican institution’s decision.

Alongside this, the central bank stated that the appreciation of the Mexican Peso (MXN) in 2025 is helping to contain inflation amid trade tensions and tariff uncertainty.

Besides this, the board noted that they “will consider additional cuts to the benchmark rate.” However, it will depend on inflation dynamics, even though Banxico sees the risks of inflation tilted to the upside.

USD/MXN reaction to the minutes