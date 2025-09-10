Bao Erye posted a picture showing that Renrenbit founder Zhao Dong was released from prison

PANews reported on September 10 that Guo Hongcai (Bao Erye) posted a picture on a social platform showing that RenrenBit founder Zhao Dong appeared in the United States and had been released from prison.

Zhao Dong was previously arrested in June 2020 on suspicion of aiding and abetting illegal operations. According to court records, Zhao Dong's team provided over-the-counter virtual currency exchange services for the "Day Day Up" platform, involving 3.1 billion RMB . Zhao Dong pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years in prison and a fine, suspended. The case involved illegal settlements and providing capital flows for gambling-related illegal activities. Zhao Dong's recent appearance may mark the end of his sentence.