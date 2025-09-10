Barking Calf Injury Sends Chicago Cubs’ Kyle Tucker To Injured List

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 15:41
Threshold
T$0.01652-0.89%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014711-2.50%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.375+2.55%
Camino Network
CAM$0.02896-0.75%
SQUID MEME
GAME$30.2684-1.03%

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 17: Kyle Tucker #30 of the Chicago Cubs looks on in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on August 17, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Effective September 9, the Chicago Cubs are without slugger Kyle Tucker for at least five games.

Due to a lingering left calf injury, the left-handed hitting Tucker, 28, hasn’t played a game since September 2.

Tucker has been dealing with the calf strain for quite a while, but the Cubs chose not to put him on the Injured List until September 9, 2025.

As noted by MLB.com, “The Cubs had hoped that Kyle Tucker wouldn’t need a stint on the Injured List for the left calf ailment that has kept him out of the lineup since September 2.”

The Injured List move was retroactive to Saturday September 6, 2025

HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 20: Kyle Tucker #30 of the Houston Astros is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park on September 20, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Cubs And Kyle Tucker:

Tucker was a major acquisition for the Cubs this winter.

With free agency lingering after this season, Tucker was acquired by the Cubs in a December 13, 2024 trade with the Houston Astros.

The Cubs sent infielder/outfielder Isaac Paredes, outfielder Cam Smith, and right-handed pitcher Hayden Wesneski to Houston in return for Tucker.

It was a steep price to pay, giving up three young, promising players to obtain one of the most feared hitters in the game.

However, Tucker is having an inconsistent season at the plate. He entered his stint on the Injured List hitting .270/.381/.472/.854, in 585 plate appearances.

Last year for Houston, Tucker hit .289/.408/.585/.993, with 23 homers, but only 49 RBIs in 339 plate appearances.

Tucker was dealing with a small fracture in his right shin last season, which cost him playing time..

Tucker’s contract is valued at $16.5 million this year.

if the Cubs don’t extend his contract beyond this year, the team will probably offer Tucker the Major League Baseball qualifying offer.

Last year, the value of the qualifying offer was $21.05 million. An increase is expected this offseason.

MESA, ARIZONA – MARCH 9: Kyle Tucker #30 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after hitting a home run during a Spring Training game against the San Francisco Giants at Sloan Park on March 9, 2025 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Tucker’s Calf Strain:

If the pain and calf strain issues don’t linger on, Tucker could be back September 16, at the earliest. The Cubs will be in Pittsburgh that day, playing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Even though he’s had a somewhat inconsistent season at the plate for the Cubs, the 6-4, 212 pound Tucker is a very dangerous hitter in the middle of the Cubs lineup.

To date, Tucker has hit 22 home runs, one fewer than he hit all last year with the Astros.

The Cubs have used the long ball to their advantage this year.

Tucker sits behind Pete Crow-Armstrong, Seiya Suzuki, and Michael Busch for the most home runs on the Cubs.

An All Star the past four seasons, Tucker already has 73 Chicago Cubs Runs Batted In. Again, Suzuki, Crow-Armstrong, and Busch are ahead of Tucker in driving in Cubs runs.

Tucker has also stolen 25 bases. His ability to get on base, and steal is a major component of Tucker’s game.

Now, with his calf injury, his stolen base skills may be in serious jeopardy the rest of the way.

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – JUNE 25: Kyle Tucker #30 of the Chicago Cubs hits a home run in the top of the third inning of a game against the St Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on June 25, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images)

Getty Images

What Tucker Means To The Cubs:

The Cubs have to make several adjustments to cover right field while Tucker is disabled.

It is presumed that Willi Castro, or Seiya Suzuki will play right field while Tucker heals.

With Suzuki being the team’s primary designated hitter, the Cubs may use recently acquired switch-hitter Carlos Santana, or catcher Moises Ballesteros as their designated hitter.

Ballesteros was recalled from Triple-A Iowa to take the roster spot vacated by Tucker.

Losing Tucker means the potential for fewer home runs, and fewer stolen bases down the stretch for Chicago.

Both those factors could result in fewer runs being scored.

At the start of play when Tucker went on the Injured List, the Cubs had a record of 81-63, good for second place behind the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers were 7.5 games ahead of Chicago, with the Cubs having 16 games remaining after September 10.

The Cubs remaining schedule:

September 12-13-14 at home against the Tampa Bay Rays

September 15-16-17 at Pittsburgh Pirates

September 18-19-20-21 at Cincinatti Reds

September 23-24-25 at home against New York Mets

September 26-27-28 at home against St. Louis Cardinals to end the season.

It remains to be seen if the Cubs have Kyle Tucker in right field down the stretch.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/berniepleskoff/2025/09/10/barking-calf-injury-sends-chicago-cubs-kyle-tucker-to-injured-list/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Avalon Labs Accelerates AVL Coin Burn with Strategic Buyback

Avalon Labs Accelerates AVL Coin Burn with Strategic Buyback

Avalon Labs executed a $1.88 million AVL coin buyback, burning 37% of the supply. The price of AVL rose 9% to $0.15 after this significant burn announcement. Continue Reading:Avalon Labs Accelerates AVL Coin Burn with Strategic Buyback The post Avalon Labs Accelerates AVL Coin Burn with Strategic Buyback appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Oasis
ROSE$0.0272-2.68%
Avalon
AVL$0.1473+8.07%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/10 14:25
Share
Pioneering Breakthrough: US and South Korea Forge Ahead on Digital Asset Policy

Pioneering Breakthrough: US and South Korea Forge Ahead on Digital Asset Policy

BitcoinWorld Pioneering Breakthrough: US and South Korea Forge Ahead on Digital Asset Policy The world of digital assets is rapidly evolving, and with it, the urgent need for robust regulatory frameworks. A recent high-level meeting between South Korean lawmaker Min Byung-deok and former U.S. Representative Patrick McHenry underscores a pivotal moment for global digital asset policy. This significant discussion, reported by ET News, signals a strong intent to foster international collaboration. On Tuesday, these two influential figures exchanged views on crucial aspects of crypto regulation. Their dialogue aims to pave the way for a more harmonized future, addressing the complexities and opportunities presented by the burgeoning digital economy. Why is Digital Asset Policy Cooperation Crucial? The digital asset space transcends national borders. A lack of unified standards can unfortunately hinder innovation and create regulatory arbitrage. Therefore, cooperation, like this important discussion on digital asset policy, is absolutely essential for ensuring compatibility and interoperability across different markets. This proactive approach seeks to build a stable and secure environment for all participants worldwide. By working together, nations can mitigate risks, foster innovation, and unlock the full potential of blockchain technology. Such collaborative efforts are foundational for a thriving global digital economy. Shaping the Future: Key Areas of Digital Asset Policy Discussion The core of their conversation centered on two critical pillars: Enacting a Basic Law for Digital Assets: This involves establishing foundational legal principles to govern the entire digital asset ecosystem. Such a framework provides much-needed clarity and a predictable environment for businesses and investors alike. Institutionalization of Stablecoins: Stablecoins, designed to maintain a stable value, are increasingly important for transactions and financial stability. Their proper integration into traditional financial systems requires careful regulatory consideration to manage risks while harnessing their potential benefits. Both Min and McHenry agreed on the necessity of strengthening cooperation between the U.S. and South Korea. This collaboration is vital for improving the compatibility and interoperability of their respective digital asset policy frameworks, setting a global example for others to follow. The Wisdom Behind a Forward-Thinking Digital Asset Policy Former Rep. McHenry, with his extensive experience as chairman of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, offered valuable insights. He commended the approach, stating that “addressing the entire digital asset ecosystem is a very wise and forward-thinking strategy.” He further emphasized South Korea’s unique opportunity: “South Korea could achieve legislation far superior to that of most other countries if it firmly establishes foundational principles.” This highlights the immense benefit of a comprehensive, principle-based digital asset policy. By laying strong groundwork now, South Korea can position itself as a global leader in responsible innovation. This can potentially set a benchmark for other nations to follow, demonstrating how to balance progress with protection effectively and responsibly. Navigating the Complexities of Digital Asset Policy While the path to harmonized digital asset policy is promising, it is not without its challenges. Policymakers frequently encounter several hurdles: Regulatory Divergence: Different nations often have varied legal traditions and economic priorities, making it complex to align regulations seamlessly across borders. Rapid Technological Change: The pace of innovation in digital assets often outstrips the speed of legislative processes. This requires flexible and adaptable policy frameworks that can evolve quickly. Consumer Protection vs. Innovation: Striking the right balance between safeguarding investors and fostering technological advancement is a continuous tightrope walk for policymakers. These high-level discussions are crucial steps in addressing these complexities head-on. They aim for solutions that promote both security and growth within the digital asset sector, ensuring a robust future. The meeting between Min Byung-deok and Patrick McHenry represents a significant stride towards global collaboration on digital asset policy. Their shared vision for robust legislation and the institutionalization of stablecoins underscores a collective commitment to building a more secure, interoperable, and innovative digital asset landscape. This partnership could indeed set a powerful precedent for future international regulatory efforts, shaping the future of finance for everyone. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What was the primary focus of the meeting between Min Byung-deok and Patrick McHenry? A1: The primary focus was to discuss crucial aspects of digital asset policy, including enacting a basic law for digital assets and the institutionalization of stablecoins, aiming for enhanced US-South Korea cooperation. Q2: Why is international cooperation important for digital assets? A2: International cooperation is vital because digital assets transcend national borders. It helps ensure compatibility and interoperability between different markets, mitigating risks and fostering innovation through harmonized digital asset policy. Q3: What did Patrick McHenry say about South Korea’s potential in digital asset legislation? A3: McHenry commented that South Korea has the potential to achieve legislation far superior to that of most other countries if it firmly establishes foundational principles for its digital asset policy. Q4: What are stablecoins, and why are they a key discussion point? A4: Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a stable value, often pegged to a fiat currency. Their institutionalization is a key discussion point because proper regulation is needed to manage risks and integrate them safely into financial systems. Q5: What challenges do policymakers face in developing digital asset policy? A5: Policymakers face challenges such as regulatory divergence among nations, the rapid pace of technological change requiring adaptable frameworks, and balancing consumer protection with fostering innovation. Did you find this discussion on US-South Korea digital asset cooperation insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread awareness about the evolving landscape of global digital asset policy and the crucial steps being taken towards a more secure and innovative future! To learn more about the latest digital asset policy trends, explore our article on key developments shaping crypto regulation and institutional adoption. This post Pioneering Breakthrough: US and South Korea Forge Ahead on Digital Asset Policy first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Union
U$0.0097-4.33%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198191-1.35%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0169-1.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/10 14:15
Share
Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet

Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet

In the coming week from April 14, 2025 to April 20, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.758-0.46%
Share
PANews2025/04/13 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

Avalon Labs Accelerates AVL Coin Burn with Strategic Buyback

Pioneering Breakthrough: US and South Korea Forge Ahead on Digital Asset Policy

Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet

Daily ETF Flow Report (September 9): Bitcoin Hits $23M Inflows, Ethereum Rebounds After Six Days

Trump’s mixed signals put India’s U.S. ally status in question