Barking Calf Injury Sends Chicago Cubs’ Kyle Tucker To Injured List

Effective September 9, the Chicago Cubs are without slugger Kyle Tucker for at least five games.

Due to a lingering left calf injury, the left-handed hitting Tucker, 28, hasn’t played a game since September 2.

Tucker has been dealing with the calf strain for quite a while, but the Cubs chose not to put him on the Injured List until September 9, 2025.

As noted by MLB.com , “The Cubs had hoped that Kyle Tucker wouldn’t need a stint on the Injured List for the left calf ailment that has kept him out of the lineup since September 2.”

The Injured List move was retroactive to Saturday September 6, 2025

The Cubs And Kyle Tucker:

Tucker was a major acquisition for the Cubs this winter.

With free agency lingering after this season, Tucker was acquired by the Cubs in a December 13, 2024 trade with the Houston Astros.

The Cubs sent infielder/outfielder Isaac Paredes, outfielder Cam Smith, and right-handed pitcher Hayden Wesneski to Houston in return for Tucker.

It was a steep price to pay, giving up three young, promising players to obtain one of the most feared hitters in the game.

However, Tucker is having an inconsistent season at the plate. He entered his stint on the Injured List hitting .270/.381/.472/.854, in 585 plate appearances.

Last year for Houston, Tucker hit .289/.408/.585/.993, with 23 homers, but only 49 RBIs in 339 plate appearances.

Tucker was dealing with a small fracture in his right shin last season, which cost him playing time..

Tucker’s contract is valued at $16.5 million this year.

if the Cubs don’t extend his contract beyond this year, the team will probably offer Tucker the Major League Baseball qualifying offer.

Last year, the value of the qualifying offer was $21.05 million. An increase is expected this offseason.

Tucker’s Calf Strain:

If the pain and calf strain issues don’t linger on, Tucker could be back September 16, at the earliest. The Cubs will be in Pittsburgh that day, playing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Even though he’s had a somewhat inconsistent season at the plate for the Cubs, the 6-4, 212 pound Tucker is a very dangerous hitter in the middle of the Cubs lineup.

To date, Tucker has hit 22 home runs, one fewer than he hit all last year with the Astros.

The Cubs have used the long ball to their advantage this year.

Tucker sits behind Pete Crow-Armstrong, Seiya Suzuki, and Michael Busch for the most home runs on the Cubs.

An All Star the past four seasons, Tucker already has 73 Chicago Cubs Runs Batted In. Again, Suzuki, Crow-Armstrong, and Busch are ahead of Tucker in driving in Cubs runs.

Tucker has also stolen 25 bases. His ability to get on base, and steal is a major component of Tucker’s game.

Now, with his calf injury, his stolen base skills may be in serious jeopardy the rest of the way.

What Tucker Means To The Cubs:

The Cubs have to make several adjustments to cover right field while Tucker is disabled.

It is presumed that Willi Castro, or Seiya Suzuki will play right field while Tucker heals.

With Suzuki being the team’s primary designated hitter, the Cubs may use recently acquired switch-hitter Carlos Santana, or catcher Moises Ballesteros as their designated hitter.

Ballesteros was recalled from Triple-A Iowa to take the roster spot vacated by Tucker.

Losing Tucker means the potential for fewer home runs, and fewer stolen bases down the stretch for Chicago.

Both those factors could result in fewer runs being scored.

At the start of play when Tucker went on the Injured List, the Cubs had a record of 81-63, good for second place behind the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers were 7.5 games ahead of Chicago, with the Cubs having 16 games remaining after September 10.

The Cubs remaining schedule:

September 12-13-14 at home against the Tampa Bay Rays

September 15-16-17 at Pittsburgh Pirates

September 18-19-20-21 at Cincinatti Reds

September 23-24-25 at home against New York Mets

September 26-27-28 at home against St. Louis Cardinals to end the season.

It remains to be seen if the Cubs have Kyle Tucker in right field down the stretch.