Base Blockchain Explores Issuing Native Token, Says Creator Jesse Pollak

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 12:44
Union
U$0.020406+19.02%
Capverse
CAP$0.15512-0.20%
Movement
MOVE$0.125-3.17%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01358-7.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017436-1.70%

Base, the layer-2 blockchain developed by Coinbase (COIN), is exploring issuing a native token, a move that might spur a spike in activity in what is already the second-largest L2 as users attempt to secure eligibility for a potential airdrop.

“We’re going to be exploring a network token,” the network’s creator, Jesse Pollak, said at the BaseCamp event on Monday.

“I will be up front with y’all, it’s early,” he added as he tapered expectations on the timing of a possible release.

When Base debuted in 2023, Coinbase said it had no plans to issue a token. It’s not clear whether what’s now being considered will be a standard governance token or if it will have on-chain utility. Base is committed to building the token on Ethereum and will work with regulators on issuance and distribution, Pollak said.

“As a U.S. company, we’re committed to working with regulators and legislators, and doing this right,” he said.

Base has amassed $5 billion in total value locked (TVL) since it was introduced, with $1.7 billion added in 2025 alone. It is the largest layer-2 network behind Arbitrum by TVL, according to L2Beat.

The biggest layer-2 token is currently mantle (MNT) with a market cap of $5.3 billion despite just $219 million worth of capital locked on the network. That’s roughly double the value of tokens from Polygon, Arbitrum and Optimism — three of the best known layer 2s — whose native tokens are worth between $1.3 billion and $2.7 billion.

Though TVL is smaller, Base has seven times the number of user operations per second (UOPS) than Arbitrum, and the most impressive metric is transaction count over the past 30 days: 328 million transactions sent on Base, dwarfing Arbitrum’s 77 million.

Both eclipse the Ethereum mainnet, whch facilitated fewer than 50 million transactions in the same period.

UPDATE (Sept. 15, 16:12 UTC): Adds context throughout, includes data points on Base usage.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/15/base-explores-issuing-native-token-says-creator-jesse-pollak

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1382-8.11%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001352-4.51%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002581-2.34%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Share
Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Wall Street tech analyst Dan Ives expressed confidence in World Network’s (WLD) role in the AI revolution on Monday, referring to it as a “core authentication layer.”read more
Worldcoin
WLD$1.513-5.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08928-5.83%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4418-4.22%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:11
Share
Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin bet shows no sign of slowing down. MicroStrategy (now rebranded as Strategy) is preparing for its 28th Bitcoin purchase of the year, putting it 58% ahead of last year’s pace. On Wall Street, the company’s stock (MSTR) has been volatile, falling more than 120% from its $450 peak earlier in 2025. Meanwhile, […]
Bitcoin
BTC$115,994.67-0.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08928-5.83%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:29
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Crucial Ten Days Ahead For Crypto: Will They Ignite Mega Altcoin Season?

Standard Chartered’s VC arm plans $250 million digital asset fund: Bloomberg