Base Explores Native Token Launch to Accelerate Decentralization

Base, Coinbase's layer-2 blockchain network, announced it is exploring the issuance of a native network token, reversing years of resistance to launching its own cryptocurrency.

Jesse Pollak, head of the Base ecosystem, revealed the exploration during BaseCamp on Monday, stating the network is considering a token to further decentralize operations and expand creator and developer participation.

The announcement was confirmed by both Base's official social media accounts and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.

"We're exploring a Base network token. It could be a great tool for accelerating decentralization and expanding creator and developer growth in the ecosystem," Armstrong posted on social media. "To be clear, there are no definitive plans. We're just updating our philosophy."

Base emphasized it remains in early exploration phases without specific details on timing, design, or governance structure. The network stated it is committed to building transparently with community involvement throughout the process.

The timing appears strategic, coinciding with the crypto-friendly regulatory environment under the Trump administration. Both Coinbase and Base had previously denied multiple times that they would issue tokens, but the changed political landscape may have created new opportunities for such initiatives.

Pollak positioned the exploration within three core principles: achieving complete decentralization, aligning builders and creators as economic participants, and pushing crypto boundaries to unlock new systems.

Base's consideration follows the model established by other layer-2 networks like Arbitrum, Optimism, and Polygon, which have used native tokens to incentivize usage, reward early adopters, and enable decentralized governance.

The announcement has generated speculation about a potential airdrop to Base users, which could drive increased network activity as participants seek to qualify for future token distributions. Base already ranks as the second-largest layer-2 network by total value locked (TVL), and a native token could further accelerate adoption.

