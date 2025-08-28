Base Ranks Third In 30-Day NFT Trading Volume

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 09:37
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010807-72.98%
GET
GET$0.009526-2.71%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10107-1.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01326-0.52%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004581-0.32%

Coinbase layer-2 network Base took the third spot in non-fungible token (NFT) trading volume after a 70% surge in the last 30 days. 

Decentralized application data aggregator DappRadar showed that Base’s NFT volume reached $47.67 million, increasing by 70% over the past month. The increase pushed the network ahead of many competitors in the NFT space, including Immutable zkEVM and Solana, which are ranked fourth and fifth by 30-day volume. 

Collections like Get Based, DX Terminal and Based Style collectively recorded about $25 million in NFT trading volume, driving the surge in digital collectible trading activity on the network. 

In addition to NFT volume, the data showed that Base is becoming one of the busiest ecosystems in overall activity. In the last 30 days, the network processed over 27 million transactions and had more than $16 billion in decentralized application (DApp) volume, which is the total token transfers across DApps within the network. 

Top blockchains by 30-day NFT volumes. Source: DappRadar

Ethereum recorded over $400 million in NFT trading volume

While Base may be on the rise, Ethereum remains the most dominant network for NFTs. DappRadar data showed that in the last 30 days, Ethereum recorded $408 million in trading volume. 

CryptoPunks, Pudgy Penguins, Moonbirds, the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Lil Pudgys led NFT trading activity on Ethereum, collectively recording over $200 million in trading volume.

Related: 3D-printed housing company adopts Bitcoin, NFTs in blockchain pivot

Blue-chip NFT collections saw floor price drops

This happened despite a recent downturn in floor prices across blue-chip collections. On Tuesday, DefiLlama data showed that NFT floor prices for top collections based on Ethereum saw a drop. Pudgy Penguins, BAYC and Doodles all saw double-digit percentage declines. 

CryptoPunks remained steady with less than a 2% drop in floor prices over the same time period. 

Polygon remained the second-largest network by 30-day trading volume. The chain had $62.29 million in volume, up 15% in the last 30 days. 

Courtyard NFTs, which represent tokenized versions of real-world assets (RWAs) like trading cards, took up a majority of Polygon’s NFT volumes. Courtyard NFTs had $57.65 million, up 21% in the last 30 days. 

Magazine: Ethereum’s roadmap to 10,000 TPS using ZK tech: Dummies’ guide

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/base-third-nft-trading-volume-over-solana-30-days?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

PANews reported on August 28th that according to Opensea's official announcement, Azuki founder Zagabond shared the original intentions of the Azuki project and its future development direction in an interview. Zagabond stated that Azuki aims to introduce tokenization into mainstream culture through storytelling and character IP, while also promoting user-generated content through the "Garden" community. Zagabond also outlined the vision for Animecoin, a token designed to reward long-term supporters of anime culture and independent creators, while fostering an open anime universe. He also revealed that Azuki is developing the Anime.com platform to foster interaction among anime fans. Azuki recently released a starter set for its trading card game, which has received positive market feedback, and the team plans to further expand the series. Furthermore, Azuki is preparing a major new project, expected to launch later this year. Regarding the future of the NFT industry, Zagabond believes that its evolution direction lies in practicality rather than price fluctuations, emphasizing the potential of NFT as a tool for creative expression and construction. Earlier news, Azuki cooperated with OpenSea to release Mizuki short films as ERC-1155 collectibles .
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.0144-1.17%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01325-0.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018262-2.83%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 09:44
Share
Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

PANews reported on August 28 that the crypto asset lending platform Ledn and the Swiss crypto bank Sygnum have completed the refinancing of a $50 million Bitcoin mortgage loan. The loan was twice oversubscribed, and part of the loan was tokenized through its Desygnate platform.
Particl
PART$0.1864-0.21%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06813+5.84%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 08:55
Share
BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain, BlackRock transferred 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime about 50 minutes ago, worth about 18.4 million US dollars. This is the first
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0668+8.61%
Ethereum
ETH$4,512.86-1.35%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 19:16
Share

Trending News

More

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

Guoxiong Capital plans to invest 200 million yuan in Web3.0 and cryptocurrency asset fields

Karsa, a virtual account for US dollar wallet incubated by Y Combinator, is officially launched