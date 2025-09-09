Based Joins Forces with Ethena to Supercharge USDe Adoption on Hyperliquid

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/09 00:10
RealLink
REAL$0,06182+2,01%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1,0008--%
Boost
BOOST$0,09105-3,28%
blockchain5315135 main

Based, a platform for hyperliquid trading and payments, has happily announced a strategic investment from Ethena. This initiative aims to highlight the growing synergies between decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms and innovations in stablecoins. This partnership is considered just the beginning of a long-term collaboration.

Through this synergy, both partners strive to empower the Hyperliquid ecosystem by fast-tracking the adoption of Ethena’s USDe stablecoin. This incentive is set to enable traders and crypto users with greater liquidity and real-world utility. The platform has announced the news through its official X account. The other partner, Ethena, is a protocol for synthesizing a decentralized dollar.

Based as the largest Trading Platform on Hyperliquid

Based accounts for nearly 7% of Hyperliquid’s global perpetual volume, considering the largest platform operation on the network, which leverages its builder code exchange. Based partners with Ethena to become a core driver of USDe and USDtb integrations, strengthening its presence.

Based, along with trading, also issues debit cards, allowing users to purchase anything with stablecoins worldwide. In this way, the platform aims to create a link between decentralized finance and everyday transactions.

Based leverages a significant opportunity by collaborating with Ethena, improving its product offering. With this, the platform is set to bring an effortless trading experience on Hyperliquid while preading the use cases of stablecoin. The traders will get more stable settlement options by integrating into USDe. Alongside, the retail users can navigate through new opportunities to spend and transfer digital dollars globally.

Based Receives Strategic Investment from Ethena

Ethena has confidence in Based, that’s why the platform has invested in it. With this, based proves to be a key partner within the Hyperliquid ecosystem. Ethena leverages Based’s renowned trading platform along with its strong user base to drive USDe adoption and future products.

Through this alliance, Based is poised to cement its reputation as a leader in advancing innovation to accelerate stablecoin adoption. Traders and everyday users both can benefit from faster, accessible, and reliable crypto finance solutions. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

AguilaTrades' 20x Bitcoin long position currently has a floating loss of more than $10 million

AguilaTrades' 20x Bitcoin long position currently has a floating loss of more than $10 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens detection, the 20x Bitcoin long positions held by the "mysterious whale" AguilaTrades currently have a floating loss of more than
Moonveil
MORE$0,09946-1,59%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0901+0,22%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 18:15
Share
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0004246-4,90%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,014181-0,57%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0901+0,22%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Share
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0,007573+0,63%
WELL3
WELL$0,0002769+6,82%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000077+5,47%
Share
PANews2022/09/09 10:36
Share

Trending News

More

AguilaTrades' 20x Bitcoin long position currently has a floating loss of more than $10 million

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Cryptocurrency Predictions: SOL, VET, and ETH Set to Skyrocket This Week

Shiba Inu Latest Updates; Could Layer Brett Produce Greater Returns Than SHIB Did In 2023?