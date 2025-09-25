Based on: Hyperliquid's first Launchpad was oversubscribed 110 times, raising $73 million

PANews reported on September 25th that omnichannel trading platform Based announced on Twitter that the Hyperliquid platform's first Launchpad sale has concluded, with the public sale oversubscribed 110 times and raising a total of $73 million. The official announcement stated that $UPHL will be listed on HyperCore at 4:00 UTC on September 26th. Users can claim the tokens after listing, and the airdrop window will open at 6:00 UTC, allowing users to claim them immediately or lock up their holdings for higher rewards.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.