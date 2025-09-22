Following XRP’s rally past $3 in 2025, many investors are turning to BAY Miner’s cloud mining platform to generate USD payouts amid ongoing market volatility. #sponsoredFollowing XRP’s rally past $3 in 2025, many investors are turning to BAY Miner’s cloud mining platform to generate USD payouts amid ongoing market volatility. #sponsored

BAY Miner offers smart cloud mining solution for investors

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/22 19:22
XRP
XRP$2.8516-4.34%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12237-6.04%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00484-0.83%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Following XRP’s rally past $3 in 2025, many investors are turning to BAY Miner’s cloud mining platform to generate USD payouts amid ongoing market volatility.

Table of Contents

  • Volatility spurs shift to XRP passive income
  • BAY Miner’s cloud mining model
  • Key features of BAY Miner
  • Getting started
  • Conclusion
Summary
  • XRP’s legal clarity and price rebound have fueled demand for passive income options.
  • BAY Miner converts XRP deposits into mining power, delivering fixed daily USD payouts regardless of token price swings.
  • With flexible contracts, renewable energy data centers, and global access, BAY Miner provides a secure path to crypto earnings.

Ripple’s XRP token has entered a renewed rally in 2025 following a pivotal legal victory. A U.S. court ruling confirmed that XRP sales on public exchanges are not securities, removing years of regulatory uncertainty and pushing the token above $3 for the first time since 2018. The post-litigation rebound has drawn fresh institutional interest and boosted confidence across the crypto market.

Yet sentiment remains split: some investors anticipate further catalysts such as a potential XRP spot ETF, while others remain cautious in the face of ongoing crypto market volatility. Against this backdrop, many XRP holders are looking beyond speculative price gains and turning to strategies that provide predictable income and consistent cash flow, highlighting growing demand for passive crypto income solutions.

BAY Miner offers smart cloud mining solution for investors - 1

Volatility spurs shift to XRP passive income

For many XRP investors, the focus in 2025 is shifting from speculation to passive income. Holding XRP alone generates no yield, the token cannot be staked and DeFi options deliver only modest returns. With XRP trading near $3 but still volatile, holders are seeking stable cash flow not tied to daily price swings.

This demand is fueling interest in XRP cloud mining, a model that converts idle tokens into daily USD payouts. By leveraging cloud contracts, investors can earn consistent returns while retaining their XRP, turning market volatility into an opportunity for predictable income.

BAY Miner’s cloud mining model

BAY Miner, founded in 2017 in the UK, is a global cloud mining platform with over 10 million users in 180+ countries. It allows investors to mine crypto without hardware or technical expertise. Users deposit XRP, BTC, ETH, or USDT, which the platform converts into mining power at renewable energy data centers. In return, investors receive fixed USD payouts every 24 hours.

All contracts are USD-denominated, keeping returns stable and insulated from crypto market volatility. Even if XRP’s price swings, daily income remains constant. BAY Miner operates under strict U.S. and EU regulations (AML/KYC compliant) with security features like multi-sig cold wallets, bank-grade encryption, and 24/7 monitoring.

In short, BAY Miner delivers a compliant, turnkey solution for generating passive crypto income, turning idle XRP into predictable daily returns without speculation or hardware risks.

Key features of BAY Miner

BAY Miner combines simplicity, consistency, and security, making it attractive for XRP holders seeking passive income.

  • No hardware needed: 100% cloud-based, no rigs or electricity costs.
  • Daily USD payouts: Fixed rewards every 24 hours, insulated from XRP price swings.
  • Flexible contracts: Plans from $100, ranging from 2-day trials to 45-day premium packages. Funds can be withdrawn anytime or reinvested.
  • Zero fees and transparency: No commissions; real-time results visible on the dashboard.
  • Regulated and Secure: MiCA- and AML/KYC-compliant with multi-sig wallets, McAfee® and Cloudflare® protection.
  • Mobile Access: iOS/Android app, global coverage across 180+ countries.
  • Sustainable mining: Data centers powered by 100% renewable energy.

By simplifying mining and denominating returns in USD, BAY Miner provides predictable daily cash flow that traditional staking or HODLing cannot match, a resilient option in volatile crypto markets.

Getting started

One of BAY Miner’s strengths is how quick and easy it is to get started.

  1. Register an account: Investors can visit the official site or download the BAY Miner app (iOS/Android), and sign up with an email in minutes. New users often receive a $15 bonus.
  2. Fund the wallet: Users can deposit XRP, BTC, ETH, or USDT. The minimum is just $100, automatically converted into mining hashpower.
  3. Choose a contract: Next, users must select from USD-denominated plans, ranging from 2-day trials to 30–45 day high-yield contracts. Each displays cost, duration, and daily payout.
  4. Activate mining: With one click, cloud mining starts instantly. No hardware or setup required, servers run 24/7 with AI optimization.
  5. Earn daily payouts: First USD reward arrives within 24 hours, then daily. Users can withdraw anytime or reinvest with one tap to compound returns.

From registration to the first payout can be completed in a day. With its low entry barrier and user-friendly interface, BAY Miner makes earning XRP passive income as simple as online banking.

Conclusion

The recent XRP rally highlights both opportunity and volatility. For investors seeking stability, platforms like BAY Miner offer a regulated way to transform idle XRP into daily USD payouts, providing predictable cash flow regardless of market swings. With entry plans starting from $100 and instant setup, even beginners can access XRP passive income without trading risk.

Interested investors can start today at the official or download the BAY Miner App (iOS/Android).
Contact: [email protected]

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

PANews reported on September 22 that according to The Block, the tokenization platform Midas has reached a cooperation with Interop Labs, the developer of the blockchain interoperability protocol Axelar, to jointly launch the XRP tokenized product mXRP. Currently, the product sets a basic yield of 6%-8%, paid in the form of XRP. Users can deposit XRP as collateral in a tokenized structure that tracks the performance of the underlying yield strategy to mint mXRP. These strategies may include market making and providing liquidity, and are managed by third-party asset management institutions known as "risk managers." Midas co-founder and CEO Dennis Dinkelmeyer revealed that Hyperithm serves as the manager of mXRP. In addition to base returns, mXRP can be deployed in various DeFi protocols to generate additional returns. mXRP tokens are issued on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain of the XRP Ledger and run on infrastructure provided by Axelar. According to the Midas website, Midas-issued tokens, including mXRP, are not available to users in the United States, the United Kingdom, or sanctioned regions, where access is restricted.
XRP
XRP$2.8419-4.61%
FORM
FORM$1.2711-9.78%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001755-1.68%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 19:05
Share
Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

TLDR: Google and PayPal signed a multiyear partnership to integrate payments across Google platforms and boost digital commerce experiences. PayPal’s checkout, payouts, and Hyperwallet will be embedded into Google products, including Ads, Play, and Cloud services. The partnership uses Google’s AI to create agent-based shopping tools and secure, frictionless payment solutions for users worldwide. PayPal [...] The post Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions appeared first on Blockonomi.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04055-6.56%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12241-6.17%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1286-15.17%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 16:15
Share
Cardano koers richt zich op $0,95 met doelen tot $1,50 in zicht

Cardano koers richt zich op $0,95 met doelen tot $1,50 in zicht

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Cardano prijs beweegt al enige tijd in een smalle bandbreedte tussen ongeveer $0,85 en $0,90. Dit prijsgebied fungeert als stevige steun waar de bulls telkens actief blijven. De focus ligt nu op de zone rond $0,95, een duidelijke weerstand die bij eerdere pogingen nog niet werd doorbroken. Kan de Cardano koers daar binnenkort overtuigend doorheen breken? Cardano koers vormt herkenbaar patroon De koersgrafiek laat zien dat ADA langzaam hogere bodems neerzet, terwijl de top rond $0,95 overeind blijft. Dit patroon staat bekend als een ascending triangle en duidt er vaak op dat kopers steeds meer terrein winnen en op termijn voldoende kracht kunnen verzamelen om de weerstand te doorbreken. De Relative Strength Index (RSI) is vanuit een oversold situatie begonnen met stijgen. Dat betekent dat de verkoopdruk eerder te hoog was en nu langzaam wordt hersteld. Ook de volumes tonen een eerste teken van stabilisatie, wat wijst op een afname van paniekverkopen. Deze combinatie van factoren maakt duidelijk dat er sprake is van een opbouwfase. This is the silence before the storm. History will repeat itself, $ADA journey begins here. pic.twitter.com/MxiqjaiuYq — Sssebi (@Av_Sebastian) September 21, 2025 Technische niveaus boven de huidige ADA prijs Wanneer ADA door $0,95 breekt, komt een volgend doelgebied rond $1,20 in beeld. Daarboven liggen $1,25 en $1,50, zones waar in eerdere marktfases veel aanbod aanwezig was. Zulke prijsniveaus worden vaak checkpoints genoemd, omdat ze dienen als natuurlijke haltes in een opwaartse trend. De Supertrend indicator, een hulpmiddel dat trendrichtingen weergeeft, ligt net onder de huidige koers. Dit ondersteunt de kopers zolang ADA boven dit signaal blijft. Zakt de Cardano koers daaronder, dan is dat een aanwijzing dat de opwaartse kracht nog niet sterk genoeg is. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading Cardano koers richt zich op $0,95 met doelen tot $1,50 in zicht document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Vergelijking met eerdere Cardano cycli De huidige situatie doet denken aan de periode van 2019 tot 2020, toen de Cardano prijs maandenlang zijwaarts bewoog binnen een smalle marge. Uiteindelijk volgde een plotselinge doorbraak waarbij ADA binnen enkele weken honderden procenten steeg. Zulke catch-up rallies kwamen vaker voor in de geschiedenis van Cardano. De cryptomunt reageerde vaak later dan andere altcoins, maar compenseerde dat met forse stijgingen in korte tijd. Cryptoanalisten die de maandgrafiek bestuderen, zien overeenkomsten met die eerdere ADA patronen. De basis tussen $0,85 en $0,90 lijkt sterk genoeg om als springplank te dienen, mits de weerstand bij $0,95 wordt doorbroken. Cardano $ADA is pressing against key resistance, forming an ascending triangle on the daily chart. A breakout above $0.95 could open the path toward $1.20. pic.twitter.com/ZhRCPSr9lG — TapTools (@TapTools) September 21, 2025 Rol van de whales in recente ADA transacties Opvallend is dat de whales de afgelopen dagen ongeveer 160 miljoen aan ADA hebben verkocht. Dit zorgde tijdelijk voor extra schommelingen in de koers. Whale transacties kunnen op korte termijn de markt onder druk zetten omdat het gaat om grote hoeveelheden tokens die in één keer worden verplaatst. Toch heeft deze verkoopgolf de steunzone rond $0,85 tot $0,90 niet doorbroken. Dat wijst erop dat kleinere kopers en andere investeerders voldoende vraag hebben getoond om het aanbod van de whales op te vangen. Hierdoor bleef de structuur van de koersgrafiek intact. 160 million Cardano $ADA sold by whales in the last 96 hours! pic.twitter.com/gpmdXLT65k — Ali (@ali_charts) September 21, 2025 ADA bouwt aan basis voor mogelijke doorbraak De kracht van de huidige consolidatie zit vooral in de stabiliteit. Zolang de koers niet onder $0,87 sluit, blijft de kans bestaan dat ADA zich voorbereidt op een nieuwe uitbraak. Elke poging richting $0,95 vergroot de mogelijkheid dat de weerstand uiteindelijk niet meer standhoudt. Het feit dat er hogere bodems zichtbaar zijn op de daggrafiek, bevestigt dat de bulls langzaam de controle naar zich toe trekken. Tegelijkertijd is de verkoopdruk van de whales een factor die zeker in de gaten moet worden gehouden, omdat een herhaling de ADA prijs opnieuw tijdelijk kan afremmen. Vooruitblik op de komende fase van Cardano Cardano blijft voorlopig gevangen tussen de steun rond $0,85 en de weerstand rond $0,95. Binnen dit bereik wordt duidelijk dat de bulls langzaam sterker worden. De ascending triangle, stijgende RSI en steun van de supertrend indicator wijzen op een technische voorbereiding. Mocht de Cardano koers de prijsbarrière van $0,95 doorbreken, dan komen doelen tussen $1,20 en $1,50 in beeld. Zolang de steun overeind blijft, blijft dit scenario geldig. Daarmee lijkt ADA zich in stilte klaar te maken voor een nieuwe fase waarin de prijs mogelijk sneller kan bewegen dan de afgelopen maanden. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano koers richt zich op $0,95 met doelen tot $1,50 in zicht is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
1
1$0.007768-19.61%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.0151-6.09%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.089-4.55%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 18:46
Share

Trending News

More

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

Cardano koers richt zich op $0,95 met doelen tot $1,50 in zicht

FEDMINING has launched contracts for various major cryptocurrencies, providing a new, stable income channel for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Uruguay, UTE pulls the plug on Tether: debt of approximately 5 million USD