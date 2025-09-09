BBVA Bank Taps Ripple to Custody Bitcoin, Ether for Retail Customers

In a major Ripple news on Tuesday, Spain’s leading bank BBVA expanded its partnership with Ripple Custody. Ripple to provide its institutional-grade digital asset custody solution to secure Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and tokenized assets for retail investors.

Ripple and BBVA Expand Existing Partnership

Crypto giant Ripple has signed an agreement to provide digital asset custody service to $106 billion Spanish banking giant BBVA, according to an announcement on September 9.

The move comes in response to crypto trading and custody services launched by BBVA in July. The bank enabled app-only BTC and ETH trading for retail investors, following the successful rollout of Bitcoin and Ether trading for institutional clients earlier.

BBVA plans to use Ripple’s institutional-grade digital asset custody solution to provide a scalable and secure custody service for crypto and tokenized assets in Spain.

“Now that the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation (MiCA) is established across Europe, the region’s banks are emboldened to launch the digital asset offerings that their customers are asking for,” said Cassie Craddock, managing director of Europe at Ripple.

Ripple already custodies crypto assets, including Bitcoin, Ether, USDC, Solana, XRP, AVAX, and Chiliz for Turkey-based Granti BBVA and BBVA Switzerland.

Ripple News: Boosting Crypto Adoption and Bridging TradFi Gap

Crypto infrastructure company Ripple continues to help boost crypto adoption and bridge the gap between crypto and traditional finance with its services, including crypto custody. Notably, the crypto giant acquired Metaco and Standard Custody & Trust Company earlier to provide custody services for institutions.

With tokenization demand rising, it has partnered with banks such as HSBC, DBS, and Societe Generale, boosting its position in the industry. As per the crypto giant, 10% of global assets are expected to get tokenized by 2030. Ripple Custody ensures safekeeping of private keys, stablecoin issuance, and on-chain governance and compliance.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading 1% higher near $113K. Meanwhile, Ether (ETH) price climbs above $4350, up 1.50% in the past 24 hours.

Varinder Singh

Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 12 years of experience, including over 6 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 5000 news articles and papers.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Source: https://coingape.com/ripple-news-bbva-bank-taps-ripple-to-custody-bitcoin-ether-for-retail-customers/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal.
Share

