BBVA Launches €14.8B Hostile Bid for Sabadell Amid Rising Tensions

By: Coincentral
2025/09/09 00:11
CreatorBid
BID$0.0831+7.35%

TLDR

  • BBVA launches €14.8B hostile bid for Sabadell as shares outpace offer value.
  • Sabadell stock surge leaves BBVA’s €14.8B takeover bid looking less attractive.
  • BBVA pushes €14.8B bid for Sabadell amid pricing gap and shareholder doubts.
  • Hostile €14.8B BBVA bid faces uphill battle as Sabadell shares beat offer.
  • BBVA risks failure in €14.8B Sabadell takeover without sweetening its bid.

BBVA has officially initiated a €14.8 billion hostile takeover offer for Banco Sabadell, escalating tensions in Spain’s banking sector. The move follows a prolonged regulatory process that delayed the formal launch since BBVA first proposed the deal 16 months ago. Sabadell shareholders now face an October 7 deadline to respond to the offer, with the outcome expected by October 14.

Share Surge Puts Pressure on BBVA Offer Terms

Since April 2024, Sabadell shares have significantly outpaced BBVA’s stock, exceeding the offer’s implied value. As a result, analysts say BBVA’s initial 30% premium over Sabadell’s April 29 share price has reversed to a 9% deficit. BBVA insists it will not raise the offer, though it retains the legal right to do so until five days before the deadline.

This pricing gap creates doubt about shareholder acceptance, especially among retail holders, who own nearly half of Sabadell’s stock. With BBVA targeting 50.01% control, analysts suggest it may need to increase the offer to ensure success. Some brokers believe BBVA could raise the bid by up to 34% while preserving most of its €900 million synergy target.

Spanish Government Conditions Delay Full Merger

Although BBVA received approval from key regulators, the Spanish government imposed a three-year freeze on any full legal merger. This condition means BBVA and Sabadell must operate separately despite any successful acquisition. As a result, BBVA postponed its synergy goals by a year, moving the €900 million annual target to 2029.

This delay impacts the financial timing of the deal and complicates BBVA’s integration strategy. Nevertheless, BBVA’s leadership maintains that the deal remains strategically sound and offers long-term domestic growth. The combined entity would become Spain’s second-largest bank by assets, behind only Caixabank.

Shareholder Landscape Adds Complexity to BBVA’s Path

Sabadell’s shareholder base is fragmented, and the top 20 investors are largely international institutions. BlackRock, its largest shareholder, holds only around 7%, limiting coordinated resistance or support. BBVA also received permission from U.S. regulators to lower the acceptance threshold to 30%, a sign it may settle for partial control.

Despite BBVA’s public refusal to revise the terms, market activity suggests expectations of a sweeter bid remain. Jefferies estimated BBVA might enhance the offer by €1.5 billion to match market pricing. Sabadell’s board, which previously rejected a similar bid, is reviewing the current proposal and will issue a recommendation soon.

BBVA continues to stress the complementary nature of both banks, pointing to cost efficiencies and overlapping tech systems. However, resistance from Sabadell’s leadership and tepid retail sentiment signal a challenging path ahead. The coming weeks will reveal whether BBVA will adjust its offer or proceed with a partial stake under tightened government constraints.

 

The post BBVA Launches €14.8B Hostile Bid for Sabadell Amid Rising Tensions appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

AguilaTrades' 20x Bitcoin long position currently has a floating loss of more than $10 million

AguilaTrades' 20x Bitcoin long position currently has a floating loss of more than $10 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens detection, the 20x Bitcoin long positions held by the "mysterious whale" AguilaTrades currently have a floating loss of more than
Moonveil
MORE$0.09946-1.59%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901+0.22%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 18:15
Share
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004246-4.90%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014181-0.57%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901+0.22%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Share
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.007573+0.63%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002769+6.82%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000077+5.47%
Share
PANews2022/09/09 10:36
Share

Trending News

More

AguilaTrades' 20x Bitcoin long position currently has a floating loss of more than $10 million

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Cryptocurrency Predictions: SOL, VET, and ETH Set to Skyrocket This Week

Shiba Inu Latest Updates; Could Layer Brett Produce Greater Returns Than SHIB Did In 2023?