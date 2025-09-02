BDACS to Host Korea’s First Blockchain Concert Featuring Stradivarius

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 20:56
RealLink
REAL$0.05947+3.93%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09834-1.34%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00046-8.00%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017635-4.46%
VisionGame
VISION$0.00025-5.51%


Lawrence Jengar
Sep 01, 2025 20:55

BDACS, in collaboration with Galaxy and Animoca Brands, is set to host Korea’s first blockchain concert, merging art and blockchain technology in a unique event.





In a groundbreaking event for both the art and blockchain industries, BDACS is preparing to host Korea’s first blockchain concert, according to BDACS. This unique showcase will take place on September 24 at the RAUM in Cheongdam and will feature the exquisite sounds of the ‘Empress Caterina’ Stradivarius violin, played by Paganini.

Bridging Art and Blockchain

BDACS, in partnership with Galaxy and Animoca Brands, is set to present a new vision for digital asset innovation. The event aims to demonstrate the potential of real-world asset tokenization, a process that could revolutionize the way art and other tangible assets are owned and traded. This concert will not only be a musical event but also a platform for discussing the future of digital assets.

A New Investment Paradigm

The concert will feature not only classical music performances but also a panel discussion that seeks to propose a new investment paradigm in the intersection of art and blockchain technology. The fusion of these two fields could pave the way for novel investment opportunities, making art more accessible and liquid as an asset class.

Global Partnership for Innovation

This event marks a significant collaboration between BDACS, Galaxy, and Animoca Brands, three leaders in the digital asset space. Their joint efforts underscore the potential for blockchain technology to transform various sectors, including the arts. By tokenizing real-world assets, these companies aim to unlock new value and drive innovation in the digital economy.

For more details, visit the official BDACS website.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/bdacs-korea-first-blockchain-concert-stradivarius

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Story Protocol jumps 15% as whales buy $47M in tokens, platform teases upcoming ‘Big things’

Story Protocol jumps 15% as whales buy $47M in tokens, platform teases upcoming ‘Big things’

Story Protocol’s IP token has seen a sharp 15% bounce, trading just above $3 after days of downward drift. The surge was accompanied by a sudden 118% spike in trading volume and large-scale whale accumulation, fueling speculation around the project’s…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01245+1.30%
Story
IP$7.638+0.48%
Drift Protocol
DRIFT$0.5699+0.95%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/23 14:40
Share
Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

The post Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Pi Network has had a tough year with big ups and downs. Many investors left after the price dropped, raising doubts about its future. But crypto analyst Dr. Altcoin is still positive. He says Pi doesn’t need to be a $1 stablecoin to work for peer-to-peer (P2P) payments. The question is, can it really succeed …
Threshold
T$0.01606+1.45%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000603+5.60%
Pi Network
PI$0.34407+0.44%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/02 21:28
Share
Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Maghnus Mareneck, co-CEO of Interchain Labs, explains why interoperability is the only way forward for stablecoins.
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001847-2.73%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002755-0.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/02 21:05
Share

Trending News

More

Story Protocol jumps 15% as whales buy $47M in tokens, platform teases upcoming ‘Big things’

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M)

[Our AI Business Services] — [Advertise with Us!]