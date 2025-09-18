Beijing has paused its antitrust investigation into Google

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/18 13:54
Beijing is shelving its antitrust case against Google, as the United States and China ramp up negotiations over TikTok and Nvidia during a tense period in relations.

People briefed on the matter said China’s State Administration for Market Regulation chose to end the competition inquiry into Google, a status in Chinese called “zhongzhi”, the Financial Times reported on Thursday,

The FT added that Google has not yet received formal paperwork confirming the closure of the case.

After talks with Chinese counterparts in Madrid, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said a September 17 deadline that could have disrupted the popular social media app in the United States pushed negotiators toward a possible agreement.

He noted the deadline could be extended by 90 days to finish the terms, without giving specifics.

Bessent said that when commercial details are made public, the arrangement would keep cultural features of TikTok that Chinese negotiators want to protect. “They’re interested in Chinese characteristics of the app, which they think are soft power. We don’t care about Chinese characteristics. We care about national security,” Bessent told reporters at the close of two days of meetings.

Trump hinted at possible Chinese stake in TikTok

Asked whether China might hold a stake, former President Donald Trump said, “We haven’t decided that but it looks to me, and I’m speaking to President Xi on Friday, for confirmation of that.”

A Trump has said the platform aided his re-election last year, and his personal account counts 15 million followers. The White House launched an official TikTok account last month.

Any deal may still need approval from the Republican-led Congress. In 2024, Congress passed a law saying TikTok must be sold because of worries that China could access U.S. user data and use it for spying or influence. The Trump administration has not ordered a shutdown, since that could upset millions of users and disrupt political messaging.

China disappoints U.S. with fresh Nvidia crackdown

Separately as Cryptopolitan reported yesterday, China’s internet watchdog directed major tech companies to stop tests and cancel purchases of Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D. The Cyberspace Administration of China issued the instruction this week, targeting a product Nvidia built to comply with U.S. restrictions on advanced AI chips sold into China.

Before that notice, multiple firms had planned to buy tens of thousands of RTX Pro 6000D units. The order follows summer guidance steering companies away from Nvidia’s H20 and arrives as Washington and Beijing hold delicate trade talks.

Also on Monday, China said Nvidia violated the country’s anti-monopoly law. The State Administration for Market Regulation disclosed the step after what it called an initial review of Nvidia’s practices. The announcement came as officials from both countries met in Madrid, where chip policy is expected to be part of the agenda.

Bessent called the move “poor timing,” a remark analysts said could give Beijing added leverage during the discussions.

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang adopted a conciliatory tone Wednesday, telling reporters there are “a lot of places we can’t go to,” and saying he will stay “patient” as governments on both sides manage geopolitical tensions.

His comments came as Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson labeled China an “adversary” of the United States after a report that Beijing told tech companies to stop buying Nvidia’s artificial-intelligence chips.

“They steal our intellectual property,” Johnson said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” adding China shows “no regard whatsoever for U.S. trademark law or any of the other provisions that make for fair trade agreements.”

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

For years, people in crypto have been asking the same question: what’s the next Ethereum killer? Some projects have claimed the title, but few have come close to challenging Ethereum’s dominance. Lyno (LYNO), a fresh entrant, is beginning to catch attention in the crypto space. It is choosing its own lane with an AI-driven blockchain […] The post Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
DWF Labs partners with MemeCore, with MemeCore token up 333% since September

PANews reported on September 18 that according to official news from DWF Labs, it announced a partnership with MemeCore to support the first L1 project designed specifically for Meme 2.0. The project's token M has risen 20.56% in the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $2.94, up 333% since September.
Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside U.S. Capitol

The post Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside U.S. Capitol appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A 12-foot golden statue of Trump gripping a Bitcoin was placed outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday evening in Washington. The installation appeared just before the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate announcement. It stood along 3rd Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., pulling crowds as D.C. tried to make sense of a foam version of the president staring down Congress with a crypto in hand. At 2 p.m., the Fed cut its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, bringing the short-term rate from 4.3% to 4.1%. It’s the first rate cut since December, after a year of concerns about slowing job growth and rising unemployment. The Fed also outlined plans for two more cuts before the end of this year, but said it only expects one cut in 2026. That didn’t sit well with Wall Street, which had priced in five cuts by next year, as Cryptopolitan extensively reported. Crypto organizers livestream token to support Trump statue The statue was funded by a group of cryptocurrency investors, most of whom are staying anonymous. Their goal was to make a loud, unavoidable point about the future of crypto and government power. Hichem Zaghdoudi, who spoke for the group, said: “The installation is designed to ignite conversation about the future of government-issued currency and is a symbol of the intersection between modern politics and financial innovation. As the Federal Reserve shapes economic policy, we hope this statue prompts reflection on cryptocurrency’s growing influence.” To push the message even further, the group launched a memecoin on Pump.fun. They used multiple livestreams to pump the token and tie it directly to the statue stunt. One organizer, speaking during a stream on Tuesday, said the statue was built using “extremely hard foam” to make it easier to move. Posts on their X account…
