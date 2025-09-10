BeInCrypto Launches New Website

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 02:03
As we celebrate our 7th anniversary, we’re marking the milestone not just with a look back, but with a bold step forward. We’ve officially launched a brand-new website across all 26 global domains, built from the ground up for speed, scale, and smarter content discovery.

To unpack what this means for our readers and partners, we spoke with Daniel Polo,  Co-founder and Head of R&D, and Vlada Morhunova, Product Manager leading the redesign rollout.

Why was now the right time to launch a full website migration?

Daniel:
Our platform needed to evolve to match our growth. BeInCrypto has become one of the top three crypto media outlets globally, and our infrastructure needed to reflect that scale. We didn’t just want to modernize the design, we wanted to create something that could scale across regions, support personalized content, host premium features, and offer partners better tools to reach audiences.

This redesign is a foundational shift that positions us for our next stage of growth: new products, better user journeys, and deeper engagement.

What was the biggest challenge with a global migration like this?

Daniel:
Consistency without rigidity. We operate in 26 languages and multiple markets with different user behaviors and editorial priorities. The challenge was to create a single, unified platform that maintains flexibility for local teams while keeping the global brand experience cohesive.

What kind of future is this platform designed to support?

Daniel:
This is the backbone for future personalization. With the modular system we’ve built, we can introduce features like saved content, watchlists, tailored feeds, and premium subscriptions. We’re also making it easier to track performance metrics more intelligently and refine content accordingly. 

In short, this redesign is not just a facelift, it’s an engine for smarter content, deeper engagement, and business growth.

Let’s get into the user experience. What are the most visible changes readers will notice?

Vlada:
The homepage has been completely redesigned with a layout that’s cleaner, faster, and easier to navigate. The main feed is now the centerpiece, helping readers discover the latest and most relevant stories right away. We’ve also improved the sidebar, which now highlights “Most Read” stories, featured content, and newsletter sign-ups.

Importantly, everything is mobile-first, we wanted a seamless reading experience for our audience no matter the device. And we made accessibility a priority, with better contrast, clearer typography, and intuitive navigation.

How does the new homepage feed work differently than before?

Vlada:
It’s dynamic. That means real-time updates. The system uses a set of predefined logic to determine the order of content – news, analysis and educational cards – so everything is served fresh and in context.

This approach is scalable across regions and leaves room for flexibility. In the future, we’ll be able to layer on personalization features like tailored feeds, saved content, and watchlists to further enhance the reader experience.

Tell us about the new article features. What’s changed there?

Vlada:
We’ve introduced several features designed to keep readers engaged and help them explore more of what interests them:

  • “You Might Also Like” dynamically suggests related articles based on tags, categories, and content type. It makes it easier for readers to discover relevant stories organically.
  • “More by Author” highlights other content from the same journalist, helping to build trust and a deeper connection with our writers.
  • “Read Next” widget that suggests related articles that match the reader’s topic interests.

The new search function feels a lot smarter. What’s behind that?

Vlada:
We rebuilt the search from the ground up. Now it indexes all BeInCrypto content – News, Learn, Bonuses, Markets, Top Picks – and users can filter by product. It’s faster and much easier to navigate.

The idea is simple: one search bar to access everything, whether you’re researching a coin, looking for educational content, or exploring bonus offers.

What’s changed behind the scenes in terms of site structure and performance?

Daniel:
Quite a lot. We moved to a React-based frontend, which delivers significantly better load times and overall performance. We also cleaned up our URL and taxonomy structure, which helps with SEO, eliminates duplication, and improves crawlability.

Now, all 26 domains follow the same taxonomy and design rules, which makes it easier for users to have a seamless experience – wherever they are in the world.

What new features or upgrades are on the roadmap?

Vlada:
We’ll soon begin rolling out features like:

  • Personal user accounts  
  • Social features: like, save articles, follow authors
  • Smart filters to personalise the feed by topics, dates and assets 
  • Access to exclusive content

Final thoughts as we approach BeInCrypto’s 7th anniversary?

Daniel:
The timing couldn’t be better. Seven years ago, we set out to build a crypto media outlet that puts credibility first. Today, BeInCrypto is a top-three global platform, and this new website reflects our momentum, ambition, and commitment to excellence.

Vlada:
This redesign is about putting our readers and partners first. It’s cleaner, faster, and built to scale with the future of crypto. Whether you’ve been with us since the beginning or are just discovering us now, this next chapter is designed for you.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/beincrypto-launches-new-website/

