Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko orders officials to fast-track clear crypto regulations and supervisory systems

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/06 06:25
Moonveil
MORE$0.10052+2.16%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01541+1.04%

Aleksandr Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is urging government officials to speed up the process of cryptocurrency regulation. 

The rapid expansion of the cryptocurrency industry in Belarus has led its President to urge for more precise and comprehensive rules.

Lukashenko pushes Belarusian regulators to speed up crypto regulation

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has ordered government officials to urgently finalize rules for regulating digital tokens and cryptocurrencies. Speaking at a government conference on the development of the digital economy, Lukashenko emphasized the need for clear oversight systems and transparent standards to guide the country’s crypto sector.

He stated that the cryptocurrency industry, though it was full of opportunities, was developing faster than the country’s legislation.

“The task of the state in these conditions is to determine understandable, transparent rules of the game and mechanisms for control in this sphere,” Lukashenko said. He added that regulation is necessary because the field is still relatively new for Belarus, despite earlier efforts to regulate it.

Back in 2023, Lukashenko gave initial instructions to create comprehensive rules for digital tokens and cryptocurrencies. However, he pointed out that he has yet to see approved documents on his desk.

At present, the Hi-Tech Park oversees the creation, issuance, sale, and purchase of tokens in Belarus, operating under Ordinance No. 8, which originally functioned as the foundation of the country’s digital economy. Lukashenko acknowledged that while this system has been valuable, it no longer fully addresses the challenges posed by the industry’s rapid expansion.

Investor protection concerns

An unscheduled inspection the State Control Committee found and highlighted several problems in the operation of cryptocurrency platforms in Belarus. The findings showed that the sector still requires “finer tuning.” According to Lukashenko, violations were found in the registration of financial transactions.

He said that a key concern is the outflow of money from Belarusian investors. “Monetary assets of Belarusian investors that are transferred abroad do not return in half of the cases. It won’t do,” Lukashenko stated during the conference. The president stated that the situation undermines both financial stability and trust in the system.

Despite his warnings, Lukashenko does not intend to block Belarus from digital innovation. On the contrary, he said that new regulations should support legitimate businesses, encourage investment, and maintain the country’s reputation as a “digital haven.”

“The key, principled moments of the new regulations must allow bona fide commercial entities from Belarus and foreign investors to continue working calmly,” Lukashenko explained. He added that a balanced approach would provide stability and security not only for the state but also for citizens and the private sector.

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SharpLink Affirms Nasdaq Compliance for Ethereum Acquisition Plan

SharpLink Affirms Nasdaq Compliance for Ethereum Acquisition Plan

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sharplink-nasdaq-compliance-eth/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016726+3.31%
Ethereum
ETH$4,329.59+0.47%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 06:42
Share
Canadian Solana Treasury Firm SOL Strategies Gains Nasdaq Access

Canadian Solana Treasury Firm SOL Strategies Gains Nasdaq Access

SOL Strategies is charting a course to the Nasdaq. The green light arrived Friday, with trading slated to begin Sept. 9. Headquartered in Canada, the solana ( SOL) treasury firm currently lists its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker HODL. That will soon change: its Nasdaq debut will carry the new symbol […]
Solana
SOL$204.09+0.93%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198483+1.83%
Light
LIGHT$0.03718+10.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 06:45
Share
Releasing New Versions Should Be Boring. Really Boring.

Releasing New Versions Should Be Boring. Really Boring.

Software consultant and DevOps expert, Patrick Lee Scott, shares his views on versioning and releases. Scott says that releasing a new version of a tool should be transparent, effortless, reliable, and informative. He explains how he arranges modular workflows with minor tweaks, such as parameter changes, to make this happen, and a new tool named vnext.
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.57--%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000765+1.45%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/06 04:47
Share

Trending News

More

SharpLink Affirms Nasdaq Compliance for Ethereum Acquisition Plan

Canadian Solana Treasury Firm SOL Strategies Gains Nasdaq Access

Releasing New Versions Should Be Boring. Really Boring.

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Why SaaS Pricing Pages Fail (9/5/2025)

Killing the "Comfortable Singaporean": A Local Entrepreneur's Declaration of Cultural Resistance