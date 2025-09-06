Belarusian president calls for tighter cryptocurrency regulation to protect investors and the economy

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has urged the government to implement stricter regulations for the cryptocurrency industry, according to Cryptoslate, citing local media reports on September 6. Lukashenko warned that lax regulation is harming investor safety and the country's economic interests.
The move comes after a national audit revealed that about half of citizens' investments went to foreign cryptocurrency platforms and were ultimately unrecovered, prompting the president to condemn the practice at a high-level government meeting. The inspection, conducted by the National Regulatory Commission, also uncovered irregularities in the financial business registration of domestic platforms.