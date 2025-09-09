Benchmark initiates ‘buy’ rating for beleaguered crypto infra company Bakkt, citing strategic pivot

By: Coinstats
2025/09/09 00:12

Analyst Mark Palmer initiated a “buy” rating for BKKT, arguing the company is due for “a fresh start,” according to a note on Monday.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

AguilaTrades' 20x Bitcoin long position currently has a floating loss of more than $10 million

AguilaTrades' 20x Bitcoin long position currently has a floating loss of more than $10 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens detection, the 20x Bitcoin long positions held by the "mysterious whale" AguilaTrades currently have a floating loss of more than
Moonveil
MORE$0.09946-1.59%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901+0.22%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 18:15
Share
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004246-4.90%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014181-0.57%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901+0.22%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Share
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.007573+0.63%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002769+6.82%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000077+5.47%
Share
PANews2022/09/09 10:36
Share

Trending News

More

AguilaTrades' 20x Bitcoin long position currently has a floating loss of more than $10 million

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Cryptocurrency Predictions: SOL, VET, and ETH Set to Skyrocket This Week

Shiba Inu Latest Updates; Could Layer Brett Produce Greater Returns Than SHIB Did In 2023?