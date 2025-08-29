Benson Boone Racks Up Yet Another Top 10 Smash

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 01:59
Benson Boone’s “Mystical Magical” rises to No. 10 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart, becoming the singer’s fourth career top 10 on the radio tally. PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 18: Benson Boone performs onstage during the 5th Lollapalooza Paris Festival on July 18, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/WireImage)

WireImage

Benson Boone is slowly but surely becoming a favorite at radio stations in America that focus on pop tunes that appeal not necessarily to the youngest listeners, but to an older, more mature crowd. The singer-songwriter has racked up multiple hits on the Adult Pop Airplay chart throughout his time in the spotlight, and he scores another big win this frame as one of his most recent tunes lifts once more, finding its way to the uppermost region for the very first time.

“Mystical Magical” Cracks the Top 10

Boone’s “Mystical Magical” steps up two spaces on the Adult Pop Airplay chart, pushing from No. 12 to No. 10. As it climbs, the track becomes the Grammy-nominated musician’s fourth cut to make it to the top 10 on one of Billboard’s three pop radio rosters.

“Beautiful Things” Remains Benson Boone’s Biggest Hit

As is the case on every Billboard chart, “Beautiful Things” remains Boone’s biggest hit. That cut lived on the Adult Pop Airplay list for exactly a year and spent eight weeks running the show. Several months after “Beautiful Things” conquered the list, “Slow It Down” stalled at No. 9.

Earlier this summer, “Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else,” the lead single from Boone’s sophomore album American Heart, almost gave him another champion, but instead it peaked at No. 2.

Benson Boone Rises on the Radio Chart

As “Mystical Magical” reaches its all-time peak on the Adult Pop Airplay chart, the track also sets a new high on the all-genre Radio Songs ranking, stepping up one space to No. 20. Meanwhile, the same single holds at No. 9, its best showing, on the general Pop Airplay chart.

Benson Boone Holds Two Top 10s

Boone fills a pair of spaces inside the top 10 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart this week, as “Mystical Magical” hits the top 10 while “Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else” declines from No. 6 to No. 8. Boone manages a similar performance on the Adult Contemporary list, where “Beautiful Things” and “Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else” are also comfortable inside the uppermost region, appearing at Nos. 2 and 10, respectively.

