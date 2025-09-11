Benson Boone Surges On The Charts — And It’s Still All About One Smash

Benson Boone’s American Heart and Fireworks & Rollerblades both return to the U.K. charts, and “Beautiful Things” continues to power his debut. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Benson Boone performs onstage during the American Heart World Tour at Madison Square Garden on September 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BB)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BB
Benson Boone has only released two albums in his career thus far. The first, Fireworks & Rollerblades, produced his biggest smash, “Beautiful Things,” and turned him into a superstar. Earlier in 2025, he returned with American Heart, his quick follow-up, which also spun off several successful cuts.
As Boone continues his American Heart World Tour — which is headed to the United Kingdom later this fall — both of his full-lengths return to at least one chart in the U.K., and all of his music is on the rise.
American Heart Reappears on Multiple Tallies
American Heart lives on three tallies in the U.K. and returns to two of them. The full-length reappears at No. 87 on the Official Album Sales list and breaks back onto the Official Physical Albums tally at No. 100, in last place.
Gains for American Heart
The same title, Boone’s sophomore project, also rockets almost 25 spaces up the Official Album Downloads chart. Last week it sat at No. 75, and it now climbs to No. 52.
A Milestone for Benson Boone’s Sophomore Album
American Heart reaches a milestone of 10 weeks on both charts it returns to, and it is up to 11 frames on the Official Album Downloads list. It peaked highest on the downloads tally, in the runner-up spot, and stalled at No. 4 on the other pair of rankings on which it currently appears.
Fireworks & Rollerblades Skates Back
Fireworks & Rollerblades is a big winner in Boone’s catalog, even though it’s his older title. It only needs to return to one of the three lists it appears on, the Official Album Downloads chart, where it breaks back in at No. 96.
The Enduring Power of “Beautiful Things”
Fireworks & Rollerblades is continually powered by “Beautiful Things,” which still appears inside the top 40 on multiple U.K.-based rankings. The full-length climbs a few spaces on several rosters, as it is up to No. 50 on the Official Albums Streaming chart and up six spaces to No. 51 on the Official Albums roster, the list of the most-consumed projects in the country. Impressively, Fireworks & Rollerblades lives on the most competitive albums tally, while American Heart does not.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/10/benson-boone-surges-on-the-charts—and-its-still-all-about-one-smash/