Bepay money Powers Invest Web3 Forum in Dubai, Showcasing bepay business Merchant Solutions for Global Commerce

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 18:33
Revolutionary Merchant Payment Platform Partners with Giakaa Capital to Demonstrate Cross-Border Near-Instant Settlements to $500B+ AUM Representatives

DUBAI, UAE — October 15, 2025 — The Invest Web3 Forum returns for its highly anticipated 3rd edition at Dubai Knowledge Park, powered by bepay money, the global cross-border payment platform. Under the theme “Catalysing Web3 with Capital,” the summit will feature bepay business, the comprehensive merchant solution revolutionizing how businesses accept payments globally with cross-border near-instant settlements, as representatives managing over $500 billion in assets and 80+ institutional investors gather from 50+ countries.

As the powered-by partner, bepay money will showcase bepay business, its cutting-edge merchant commerce stack designed to transform retail and enterprise payment acceptance worldwide through revolutionary settlement technology.

Bepay business: Revolutionizing Global Commerce with Near-Instant Settlements

bepay business delivers a comprehensive commerce solution enabling merchants to accept crypto, fiat, and stablecoins seamlessly through QR codes, NFC technology, and digital interfaces. The platform’s breakthrough cross-border near-instant settlements eliminate traditional banking delays, while integrated on/off ramps provide seamless stablecoin-to-fiat conversion for immediate liquidity access.

“Dubai’s position as a global commerce hub makes it the perfect venue to demonstrate how bepay business transforms international trade through cross-border near-instant settlements,” said Nawal Kishor, Founder & CEO of bepay money. “Our merchant solution eliminates the traditional 3-5 day settlement delays, enabling businesses to receive funds instantly regardless of customer location or payment method.”

Key features of bepay business include:

  • Cross-Border Near-Instant Settlements: Revolutionary technology enabling instant international payment processing
  • Universal Payment Acceptance: Accept crypto, fiat, and stablecoins via QR/NFC with immediate settlement
  • On/Off Ramps: Seamless stablecoin-to-fiat conversion with competitive FX rates
  • AI-Powered Analytics: Advanced business intelligence and customer insights for data-driven decisions
  • Integrated CRM: Automated customer engagement and loyalty tools
  • 3D Storefronts: Immersive digital shopping experiences with virtual product displays
  • Multi-Currency Support: 100+ currencies and assets supported
  • Real-Time Liquidity: Instant access to converted funds through automated settlement systems
  • Developer & API Solutions – Customizable payment infrastructure, SDKs, APIs, and plugin frameworks for DeFi, NFTs, wallets, and payment integrations.

Event Highlights: “Catalysing Web3 with Capital”

  • Cross-Border Settlement Innovation Theater: Live demonstrations of near-instant international payment processing
  • Institutional Capital Forum – Strategic Web3 investment approaches for $500B+ AUM representatives
  • Merchant Technology Showcase: Interactive displays of QR/NFC payment processing and stablecoin conversion
  • Main Stage Startup Pitch Showcase – Curated founders present to 80+ investors, with bepay money enabling instant cross-border execution
  • Deal Flow Accelerator – Structured 1:1 meetings connecting high-potential projects with capital allocators

Giakaa Capital: Building Innovation Ecosystems

Organized by Giakaa Capital, a hybrid venture capital firm building comprehensive innovation ecosystems that serve all stakeholders from startup funding to IPO, corporate innovation, investor returns, economic growth, and university commercialization. The firm specializes in investing in Digital Public Infrastructure solutions that leverage blockchain and AI technology to advance the Sustainable Development Goals.

“This forum demonstrates how breakthrough settlement technologies can transform global commerce while creating sustainable economic growth,” stated Omika Dubey, Managing Partner at Giakaa Capital.

Registration & Networking

The forum will host 1,000+ professionals, including merchants, retailers, $500B+ AUM representatives, 80+ institutional investors, 100+ Web3 projects, and 50+ speakers and thought leaders exploring the future of cross-border commerce technology.

Register now at: www.investweb3forum.com

About bepay money


bepay money revolutionizes cross-border payments with a super app unifying fiat, stablecoins, and tokenized assets. Designed for institutional investors, family offices,  enterprises, and individuals, the platform delivers instant settlements, DeFi yield access, and regulatory-grade compliance, empowering seamless capital movement worldwide.

Visit: www.bepay.money

About Giakaa Capital


Giakaa Capital is a hybrid venture capital firm backing companies from Seed to IPO. Its integrated model connects entrepreneurs with strategic capital, corporate partnerships, and operational expertise. Our investment focus is on Digital Public Infrastructure solutions using Blockchain & AI technology aligned with Sustainable Development Goals. 

Visit: https://www.giakaacapital.com/ 

About Invest Web3 Forum

The Invest Web3 Forum is the premier conference series for institutional blockchain adoption and Web3 investments. Under “Catalysing Web3 with Capital,” the Dubai edition connects institutional investors managing billions in assets with blockchain innovators in the Middle East’s emerging Web3 hub.

Visit: https://www.investweb3forum.com/ 

Media Contact:

For bepay money: Adarsh, Founder’s Office, Email: [email protected] 

For Invest Web3 Forum: Omika Dubey, Managing Partner Email: [email protected] 

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is part of a sponsored/press release/paid content, intended solely for promotional purposes.

Source: https://coinedition.com/bepay-money-powers-invest-web3-forum-in-dubai-showcasing-bepay-business-merchant-solutions-for-global-commerce/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

