bepay money to Launch $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program at Bitcoin 2140 Forum in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE – October 15, 2025 — bepay money, the next-generation global cross-border payment platform, will unveil its $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program for early users at the Bitcoin 2140 Forum in Dubai.

Held under the theme “Pioneering the Path to Bitcoin’s Future”, the forum convenes 60+ world-class speakers, 50+ leading Bitcoin projects, 200+ global experts and innovators, and 10K+ BTC representations, with more than $10 billion in Bitcoin holdings under discussion. The reward launch signals bepay money’s bold move to accelerate global adoption of Web3 across both institutional and retail segments.

bepay money: Redefining Cross-Border Payments with Bitcoin Incentives

The $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program will be available to early users of bepay money’s global payment super app, offering incentives for transactions across fiat, stablecoins, and tokenized assets.

Key features of bepay money

Unified Global Payment Rails – Instant, FX-free transfers across fiat, stablecoins, and Crypto, enabling borderless payments and settlements.

– Single interface for stablecoin + fiat transactions, DeFi yield, tokenized assets, and daily utility payments. Merchant Commerce Stack – Accept crypto, fiat, and stablecoins via QR/NFC with instant settlement, AI-powered analytics, CRM, and 3D storefronts.

Event Highlights: “Pioneering the Path to Bitcoin’s Future”

Bitcoin Protocol Evolution Forum – Exploring scaling, Lightning Network, sidechains, and Bitcoin’s path to 2140.

– Innovations in green and efficient mining solutions. Startup Pitch Showcase – Curated founders present to 80+ investors, with bepay money enabling instant cross-border execution

– Live demonstrations of enterprise-grade payments and treasury solutions. Executive Roundtable – Family offices & miners discuss Bitcoin’s role in generational wealth and treasury strategies.

Distinguished Participants

The Bitcoin 2140 Forum brings together a powerful mix of Bitcoin miners and mining innovators, core developers and technical experts, institutional investors and fund managers, Bitcoin-focused entrepreneurs and startups, as well as policymakers, regulatory leaders, thought leaders, and educators — all uniting to shape the future of the Bitcoin economy.

Giakaa Capital: Building Innovation Ecosystems

As an organiser, Giakaa Capital is a hybrid venture capital firm that builds end-to-end innovation ecosystems, supporting companies from seed to IPO. Its model combines strategic capital, corporate partnerships, and operational expertise. Giakaa invests in Digital Public Infrastructure solutions leveraging Blockchain & AI aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Registration & Networking

The forum will host 1,000+ professionals, including 60+ speakers, 50+ leading Bitcoin projects, 200+ experts, and 50+ institutional investors, with $10B+ in Bitcoin holdings under discussion.

With Dubai as the backdrop, Bitcoin 2140 Forum 2025 sets the stage for the next wave of institutional adoption in Bitcoin, sustainable mining, and global finance.

About bepay money

bepay money revolutionizes cross-border payments with a super app unifying fiat, stablecoins, and tokenized assets. Designed for institutional investors, family offices, enterprises, and individuals, the platform delivers instant settlements, DeFi yield access, and regulatory-grade compliance, empowering seamless capital movement worldwide.

About Giakaa Capital

Giakaa Capital is a hybrid venture capital firm backing companies from Seed to IPO. Its integrated model connects entrepreneurs with strategic capital, corporate partnerships, and operational expertise. Our investment focus is Digital Public Infrastructure solutions using Blockchain & AI technology aligned with Sustainable Development Goals.

About Bitcoin 2140 Forum

Bitcoin 2140 Forum is the premier institutional platform focused on the long-term vision of Bitcoin as a decentralized monetary system. Under the theme “Pioneering the Path to Bitcoin’s Future”, the Dubai edition brings together miners, developers, investors, and policymakers to shape the global Bitcoin economy.

