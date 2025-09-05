Best 10 Crypto Casinos & Bitcoin Gambling Sites in New Zealand

In this article, we will uncover the top crypto casinos and gambling sites in New Zeland and review the top-rated platforms available to users in New Zealand right now.

We have tested and reviewed each site on the list, and we are now pleased to present the results of our findings. You can read our in-depth reviews below and start playing on your preferred site as soon as possible.

Let’s dive into this detailed review and unwrap all the details!

Recommended Crypto Casinos for Players in New Zealand

1. BETGOAT🎁100% Casino First Deposit Bonus up to USDT 1,000✅ Crypto sports betting available✅ Rich provider variety✅ Flexible banking support 2. Bitcasino 🎁Welcome Bonus of 20% Cashback up to 5000 USDT✅Big library of quality games✅Top loyalty program✅Good selection of fast payment options 3. BC.GAME 🎁Welcome Bonus of 120% Welcome Bonus & 100 Free Spins✅8,000+ games such as slots, casino, sports, and crypto betting✅More than 18 major cryptos for deposits and payouts✅Seamless and neat interface 4. BitStarz🎁Welcome Bonus of 100% Match On Your First Deposit up to 1 BTC✅Top-tier promotions✅Nice selection of games✅Exciting live dealer offer 5. Stake🎁Daily Races and Challenges✅Quick crypto payouts, under 30 mins✅3,000+ titles such as Stake Originals✅Top VIP prizes and rakeback 6. mBit 🎁Welcome Bonus of 325% Deposit Match + 325 Free Spins✅Enormous selection of games✅Excellent live dealer offering✅Crypto and fiat payments 7. Wild Casino🎁Welcome Bonus of up to 250 free spins✅Exciting sign-up bonus package.✅More than 7000 Wild.io games and 50+ sports ✅Top customer support team accessible at any time of the day. 8. 7Bit🎁Welcome Bonus of up to 325% Welcome Package + Free Spins✅More than 10,000 games from 100+ leading providers available✅Excellent welcome package and regular promotions and tournaments✅Quick, almost free crypto payments and instant withdrawals 9. Sportsbet.io🎁Up to 750 Weekly Boost✅Casino app for iOS and Android ✅There’s no max withdrawal amount✅Works with 12 cryptocurrency options 10. KatsuBet🎁Welcome Bonus of NZ$6000 + 200 FS✅Works with cryptocurrencies (BTC, LTC) + NZD✅Regular cashback and weekly promos✅Special VIP program with gamified levels

Why Use Bitcoin for Online Gambling?

Online gambling with Bitcoin has become the number one thing in the crypto world. Bitcoin casinos rise in popularity all the time, thanks to the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies and their higher safety. If you choose Bitcoin gambling, then you can also rely on fast and private transfers, which is especially exciting for those who want to stay away from traditional gambling. BTC Casino is also about the speed of transactions, which occur instantly, unlike bank transactions that can take hours and days to complete.

Full privacy of BTC Casinos

The main thing about Bitcoin gambling is privacy. When making payments, you don’t have to enter your personal information, which eliminates the odds of theft and reduces the risk of harming your identity. This is important for players who come from places where Bitcoin gambling is not allowed, as well as the territories where there is a lot of stigma around BTC casinos.

Going forward, with the benefits of Bitcoin casinos, we can mention lower fees compared to traditional platforms, where your transactions can be more expensive than you can imagine. Making transactions at such platforms costs only a few cents, and this is barely something that affects your account. This means that you can keep most of your winnings. At the same time, you can make several small transactions without risking money losses.

Broad Availability without Limits

Bitcoin casinos are widely available as they are not limited to certain regions or countries. Bitcoin is also not dependent on any currency, which makes it even more accessible to the broader community.

Transparency and Security

When thinking about Bitcoin gambling, you cannot overlook its secure and transparent nature. Thanks to decentralization, all transactions are free of scams and transparent, so everyone can see them in real time. To make a change in the blockchain, it’s necessary that all blocks change, which is unlikely to occur. This adds a layer of security to the whole system as no one can alter anything, and records remain the same.

Watch out for Volatility

It’s undeniable that BTC casinos have many benefits, but you should be aware that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are volatile. This means that their value changes over time, so if you have a certain amount of money, it can lose value over time. That’s why you must stay informed about price fluctuations.

List of Top Crypto & Bitcoin Casinos in New Zealand

BETGOAT: Best All-Rounded Crypto Casino Bitcasino: Best Crypto Gambling Site for Live Games BC.GAME: Quality Assured by Reputable Providers BitStarz: Quick Payout Casino Stake: Beginner-Friendly Crypto Casino mBit: High RTP Crypto Slots Wild Casino: Home to Thrilling Table Games 7Bit: A Great Place for Bonus Hunters Sportsbet.io: Offer Welcome High Roller Bonus KatsuBet: Offer Welcome High Roller Bonus

Reviews of the Best New Zealand Crypto Casinos

In the next rows, we will break down the details about each casino from the top table. We will explain why the casino stands out from the crowd, its pros and cons, and much more.

1. BETGOAT: Best All-Rounded Crypto Casino

BETGOAT is a crypto casino that truly has it all for anyone looking to get everything under a single umbrella. It is a Seychelles-licensed casino, operated by Cyclone Tech Solution Pte. Ltd., and it offers its service in Asian and European languages.

The casino gives its players access to crypto slots, huge jackpots, bonus buy-ins, live tables, and even live betting for sports and esports while keeping everything seamless. It’s powered by well-known names like Microgaming, NetEnt, Red Tiger, and Evolution Gaming, meaning that the games available are high quality.

You can start with an attractive welcome package like 100% up to 1,000 USDT as a Casino Bonus or 100% up to 300 USDT as a Sports Bonus—depending on what floats your boat. Furthermore, there is a 5% weekly cashback assumed till 500 USDT, offering handsome dividends for loyalists.

Here are the pros and cons of this BETGOAT Casino:

Pros:

Welcome offer up to USDT 1,000

A diverse game provider list

Offer competitive odds for crypto sports betting

Deposits accepted via various platforms

Cons:

Support is currently limited to live chat only

2. Bitcasino: Best Crypto Gambling Site for Live Games

Bitcasino is a paradise for live games, catering to those players who enjoy real interaction without going to land-based venues. It is a place where you can find anything that you can imagine from the world of live casinos. The category consists of live exclusives, live blackjack, live baccarat, live roulette, and live game shows. You can click on any of these sections and access games instantly. You can also check all live games and pick what you like.

For example, live exclusives contain all the games that will blow your mind, from Bombay Club Speed Baccarat to Exclusive Speed Baccarat 4. You can sort games by popularity or providers, Evolution, and Live88. If you prefer Live Blackjack, then you will be able to enjoy different releases such as Exclusive Blackjack 2, One Blackjack, Bitcasino Blackjack, Spanish Blackjack, and others. The main provider is again Evolution, but you will also see the titles from Pragmatic Play.

Here are the pros and cons of this Bitcoin Casino:

Pros:

Hundreds of live casino games, including baccarat, blackjack, and roulette

Immense welcome offer of up to 5000 USDT

Bitcasino exclusives

Regular new releases

Cons:

Sportsbook available only on sister site

3. BC.GAME: Bitcoin Casino, Where Quality is Assured by Reputable Providers

BC.Game is your reputable destination if you want to enjoy a variety of software providers that deliver some of the best features in the market and leave you breathless at first sight. It is a king when it comes to gaming selection, providing anything from hot games, BC Originals, slots, live casino, game shows, table games, new releases, to games with buy-ins. But, this is not all, as BC.Game ensured the presence of the biggest software providers in its lobby.

The reason it remains a top Bitcoin casino is a selection of brands under its umbrella, including the major names such as Push Gaming, NetEnt, Microgaming, Tada, Relax Gaming, Playson, Pragmatic Play, Hacksaw Gaming, Red Tiger, AvatarUX, Nolimit City, and more. By juggling between different options, you will uncover products from 100+ brands, something that you can hardly imagine on other Bitcoin gambling sites.

Here are the pros and cons of this Bitcoin Casino:

Pros:

More than 100 providers are under its portfolio

BC Originals such as Limbo, Plinko, Crash, etc.

Vivid sports section and live markets

Tones of promotions and VIP club

Cons:

4. BitStarz: A BTC Casino for Quick Payouts

The next destination in your Bitcoin gambling journey should be BitStarz Casino, as this is a place to enjoy fast payments. This is the main reason to select BitStarz casino and stay there for a long time. No matter which option you select, your payouts will be processed instantly.

At the moment, the BTC casino accepts withdrawals with the following methods: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, BNB, Cardano, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tron, Tether, USD Coin, XRP, Solana, Skrill, MiiFinity, and Bank transfer.

What’s even more exciting is that BitStarz doesn’t charge any fees on your transactions, and the limits are Min $ 50 and Max $ 20,000 for most of the options. When you combine this with instant deposits and top security, you cannot resist signing up for this Bitcoin casino and spending your time there.

Here are the pros and cons of this Bitcoin Casino:

Pros:

Excellent welcome offer of Get $2,000 or 5BTC + 180 free spins

BitStary Originals such as Keno, Dice, Plinko, etc.

Mystery Prizes and VIP Club

Accepting both crypto and fiat payment options

Cons:

You cannot withdraw with cards

5. Stake: Beginner-Friendly Crypto and Bitcoin Casino

If you are searching for a BTC casino that is simple to understand for beginners but also attractive for experienced players, then Stake should be your first choice. There is a reason why Stake is considered the largest online casino and sportsbook platform in the market. From the first moment on the site, you will be able to see a neatly organized interface with the presence of trending games and sports. The sidebar features everything you need from promotions, VIP Club, blog, forum, and a responsible gambling section.

Stake is the right choice for beginners and pro players as it tries to stay unique with its features. If you head to the promo section, you will find races, raffles, cashback offers, and more. Choose between sports or casino offers and claim your deal.

When it comes to payments, Stake is not only a Bitcoin casino, but also a place where you can use other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dogecoin, among others.

Here are the pros and cons of this Casino:

Pros:

A deep coverage of sports and casino options

Dedicated live support channel

Stake Forum for live discussions

Detailed blog to keep players informed

Cons:

6. mBit: BTC Casino with High RTP Crypto Slots

Bitcoin gambling could be hard if you don’t select the right games. That’s why knowing that mBit is a high-quality brand with slots that deliver the greatest RTP makes sense. Here you will find slots with 96% RTP rate like Lucky Star 96,00%, Fire in the Hole with 96,05%, Zeus vs Hades Gods of War with 96,07% and much more. This ensures you only play slots that provide significant returns on invested money.

mBit Casino is not only about slots with high RTP. Here you will have 15+ Mini Baccarat titles with high RTPs. Some of them are Baccarat Mini (98.76% RTP), Baccarat 777 (98.9% RTP), Baccarat VIP (98.76% RTP), Baccarat Pro (98.94% RTP), and Baccarat Zero Commission (98.85% RTP).

If you choose poker, you can even benefit from higher RTP rates, including Casino Hold’em (99.3% RTP), Texas Hold’em (98.75% RTP), and Vegas Hold’em (97.84% RTP). New games are added regularly, so you won’t get bored on the site.

Here are the pros and cons of this Bitcoin Casino:

Pros:

325% Deposit Match + 325 Free Spins Welcome Bonus

Excellent design and game selection

Stellar Rewards Club

Unique Shopping Options

Cons:

Fiat payments are not supported

7. Wild Casino: Bitcoin Gambling and Home to Thrilling Table Games

Bitcoin gambling is not only about slots, as you want to have access to a wide variety of games. Wild Casino is a platform that offers a diverse selection of slots and table games, making your experience hard to miss. Wild Casino has made efforts to bring more table games to players, as well as to organize them effectively. If you access the table games section on this Bitcoin gambling site, you will see anything from blackjack, roulette, to poker.

Wild Casino has also included a search bar, allowing players to find their favorite games in a matter of seconds. Upon reviewing the site and playing the games, we detected 28 blackjack titles, 19 roulette releases, and 11 other games. There were also baccarat and popular poker versions, such as Triple Edge Poker or Teen Patti, to mention a few.

However, Wild Casino is not only about table games, as they also have virtuals, tournaments, special releases, and sports options. This makes your experience even more diverse.

Here are the pros and cons of this BTC Casino:

Pros:

Nicely organized lobby including slots, live casino, and tables

Excellent VIP rewards for loyal users

Regular promotions with 250 free spins for new players

Intuitive design with green and black colors

Cons:

Customer support could take longer to respond

8. 7Bit: A Great BTC Casino for Bonus Hunters

Searching for the right Bitcoin gambling experience could be overwhelming, especially if you lack experience in the niche. However, we have done our part of the research, and now you can join 7Bit Casino as your first pick for the best bonuses.

The welcome offer spreads across four deposits, promising a huge jump. The first deposit offer is 100% up to 800 NZD, the second deposit offer comes with 75% up to 1200 NZD, the third deposit delivers 50% up to 800 NZD, and the fourth deposit comes with 100% up to 8000 NZD.

If you stay further there, you will be able to enjoy other attractive deals such as 45 free spins, 30% up to 2000 NZD confidential bonus, 25% up to 1000 NZD exclusive bonus, 40% up to 800 NZD crypto bonus, up to 20% cashback, 25% up to 1000 NZD Monday offer, and Telegram offer of 50 spins. There is also a VIP Program that can take your experience to another level, giving you faster cashouts, exclusive hosts, and more cashback.

Here are the pros and cons of this Bitcoin Casino:

Pros:

Welcome Package Delivering up to 10800 NZD

Regular promotions for players, such as Monday offers, crypto bonuses, and cashback

Nice selection of games from those with hot RTP to live

VIP tournaments

Cons:

No app for mobile devices

9. Sportsbet.io: Bitcoin Casino Offers a Welcome High Roller Bonus

Sportsbet.io Casino is another contender in the Bitcoin gambling market, offering a range of deals. We chose this brand because of its impeccable High roller bonus, which is sure to attract broad attention from users in New Zealand.

With award-winning prizes and regular fun, you can level up your BTC casino gameplay and use different payment solutions. If you join the Sportsbet.io VIP program, you will be able to claim special perks, access to top events, and receive exciting promotions.

Some of the main benefits are your VIP manager, VIP invitations to exclusive events around the world, VIP treatment with famous athletes, 24/7 priority customer service support, Peak betting limits, and Personalised holiday gifts. You can earn a VIP Clubhouse membership, and you can become a member by receiving an exclusive invitation. You don’t have to apply for it.

Here are the pros and cons of this BTC Casino:

Pros:

Top VIP club based on the invite-first option

A wide variety of markets, including in-play betting

Exclusive partnerships in the market

Helpful support with accent on the live chat channel

Cons:

Fiat withdrawals are not accepted

10. KatsuBet: BTC Casino Offering Welcome High Roller Bonus

Enjoying a Bitcoin gambling experience is not only about choosing the right games, but also having a chance to claim the best bonuses in the market. Katsubet has enabled just that, as it features the very best high roller offer.

If you become a member of Katsubet, you have a chance to get a 50% welcome high roller bonus. To claim this deal, you should enter the code HIGHROLLER and make a qualifying deposit of a minimum NZD $400. This will bring unlimited cashout to you. Keep in mind that this offer comes with a 45x wagering requirement before being able to cash out your winnings.

Here are the pros and cons of this Bitcoin Casino:

Pros:

Up to 6000 NZD Welcome Bonus for New Players

50 % welcome high roller bonus for new players

Products from 100+ providers

Accepting both fiat and crypto payments

Cons:

Payment options may be restricted in certain countries

What Makes a Crypto Casino NZ Safe and Worth Your Time?

Before choosing crypto casinos in New Zealand, you probably want to know why this casino is worth your money and time. Most BTC casinos provide high-quality games and have safe policies in place, but there are also shady sites that try to steal from their users. Our team has done research, and we identified the vital elements of a reputable and recognized crypto betting site in the sector:

Appropriate License

The most important point is a license. New Zealand law prohibits offshore gambling from offering services to local customers. If the crypto gambling brand holds a license, it usually comes from the authorities such as Malta, Curacao, the Isle of Man, or Gibraltar. Having these licenses ensures that the Bitcoin Casino NZ adheres to fair policies, AML, and responsible gambling practices.

Secure Payments Occurring on Blockchain

The next important element of a safe crypto casino NZ is the blockchain network. All transactions occur on this virtual chain, ensuring a higher level of safety and transparency. If you stumble upon a crypto casino NZ that offers several types of cryptocurrencies, two-factor authentication, SSL encryption, fast deposits and withdrawals, you should stick with this platform.

Provably Fair Gaming

Probably Fair Gaming is usually associated with an algorithm that ensures that the results of games are fair without rigging. This is especially the case for games such as dice, crash, roulette, or blackjack. Make sure to stick with casinos that have this feature, offering a fair crypto gambling experience.

Transparent Rules and Helpful Customer Support

Apart from offering safe payments, a New Zealand crypto casino should have clear rules and dedicated customer support. Before getting the bonus, you must be able to check all the terms, including the validity period and wagering requirements. These rules should be part of transparent terms and conditions.

Adding to that, customer support plays an important role in ensuring comfortable gameplay, as they should be able to assist users 24/7 via different communication channels such as live chat, email, or phone. The inclusion of a well-made FAQ list is also essential for the utmost support.

Good Reviews of Players

Before playing at a crypto gambling site, you should check the opinions of other users who have already interacted with the selected site. Read about their experience, what games they played, have they claimed bonuses, have they withdrew money easily, and much more. This will give you a clear picture before signing up for one of the sites.

Mobile Optimization and Good UX

Most players prefer accessing games from mobile phones, so every site should work well on both desktop and mobile devices. You should look for platforms with a modern and responsive interface.

Top Games for Crypto Betting

Bitcoin gambling should be fun, and this is all about the games available at your favorite platform. Most popular games are slots, but a reputable Bitcoin Casino NZ should also offer table games and live options. Here is the list of the most common games:

Bitcoin Slots

A New Zealand crypto casino will usually offer many Bitcoin slots as a sign of its dedication to game production. Some of them will have thousands of titles, like BC.Game or Stake, allowing users to choose between classics and modern releases. Online slots usually come from providers such as Pragmatic Play, Betsoft, Hacksaw, and similar, but some sites even have 100+ providers under their belt.

Table Games

If you want to stay at the table, then you should pick a reputable New Zealand Bitcoin Casino with roulette, blackjack, or baccarat games. These games are played at the table, providing additional excitement and including some special rules. Knowing the blackjack strategy plays a role in winning, but knowing the odds also matters.

Live Games

Live games are also available at crypto betting sites in NZ. They usually resemble table games but include an additional element of excitement with live interaction and a live dealer activity. This is a valuable journey for everyone looking for something more than a virtual experience.

Crypto Gambling Specials

Crypto casino NZ is not solely about the usual games such as slots, roulette, or live dealer. There is a whole new category of crypto specials that can add to your experience. Such games use provably based technology and work on blockchain technology, ensuring added safety. The list includes titles like Crash, mines, dice, plinko, limbo, and similar.

Crypto Sports Betting

If you prefer crypto betting over casinos, then you can rest assured about the coverage of your preferred categories at the best NZ crypto casinos. Most of them offer both casino and sports options, boosting your experience even further. You can choose from hundreds of sports and markets, including the most popular sports such as football, basketball, tennis, hockey, NFL, and much more.

Crypto gambling should also come with generous bonuses, elevating the user experience even more. Here is the list of the most common offers:

Welcome Bonus

Crypto gambling bonuses usually start with the welcome bonus. This is an incentive that players receive upon signing up, which consists of a matched bonus and some free spins. Casinos want to attract new players with such deals. Always read fine print to stay aware of terms and conditions related to the welcome offer, including wagering requirements at New Zealand Bitcoin Casinos.

Free Spins

Free Spins are specific promotions designed for online slot players. They give you access to additional playing rounds on online slots. The list of eligible slots is usually included in terms and conditions, and you should also claim them within a specific period to be able to avail this deal.

No Deposit Offers

No deposit crypto betting offers look like the most attractive in the gambling world. They are simple and free to get and usually consist of some free spins or additional cash. You can use it to access your favorite games without paying a dime. This makes your gaming adventure even better as you are not limited in terms of using it. However, it’s always good to read the fine print and stay on the safe side.

Cashback

Cashback is another valuable offer for customers who look for regular promotions at crypto betting sites. It usually consists of some percentage of the return from the lost bet. It can start from 5%, but most reputable platforms tend to offer even more, up to 30%. It’s also recommended to read the terms and conditions, as you never know what’s there, and you want to get this amount.

VIP Programs

VIP programs are here to reward the most loyal players at crypto sports betting sites in NZ. If you are a high roller or player who prefers larger deposits, then you can expect more perks and benefits available on your account. VIP programs usually consist of several levels, and you can progress through them by making higher deposits over time. It comes with other benefits like faster withdrawal, a personal account manager, better cashback, priority live chat, and much more.

Reload Offers at Crypto Casino NZ

Reload offers are also popular at New Zealand crypto casinos. They are designed to reward returning players, stimulating them to come back and try more games. For example, you can get the opportunity to receive an additional matched percentage of your bet on the second deposit, or similar. These offers can appear weekly or during special events, so make sure to follow all the updates from the selected platform.

How to Get Started with Bitcoin Gambling in New Zealand

Getting started with the BTC Casino experience in New Zealand is easier when you know the exact steps in this process. We want to guide you through this exciting journey, so we have included the list of necessary steps:

1. Choose your Favorite Bitcoin Casino:

The first step in the process is selecting your favorite site from our list. We have tested the best BTC casinos in the market, making sure you always have a first-class experience.

2. Sign up on the platform:

The second step is signing up for the Bitcoin casino by completing the form. The process includes inserting your name, email, and password, as well as email confirmation. Most casinos don’t require a verification process, ensuring peace of mind.

3. Complete the First Deposit:

Once you sign up for your preferred platform, you can move on with the first deposit. Pick BTC as your payment method, insert the amount, and confirm the transaction. It will appear on your balance almost instantly.

4. Play Games:

This is the phase where you need to choose from the available games on the site and kick off the first session. Most casinos offer thousands of games for a Bitcoin gambling experience, making it really exciting. Some of them, like Stake, even have their „Originals“ game that can spice up the gameplay.

5. Make Withdrawals:

If you make some money, you can proceed with the withdrawal. Make sure to check the minimum cash-out amounts before continuing the payout. You can expect winnings to arrive in your account almost instantly, but check with live chat support before making a transaction.

6. Repeat the Same Process:

If you are happy with the experience on the specific site, you should continue with your journey on it. However, if you want to try something new, it’s always interesting to test all the casinos from our list and see their benefits. Just pick one of them, make deposits, play, and claim your winnings today!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about NZ Bitcoin & Crypto Casinos

What other payment types are accepted in New Zealand crypto casinos?

New Zealand Bitcoin casinos accept other payment methods, different from BTC and other cryptocurrencies. You can find major cards such as Visa and Mastercard, bank transfer, or e-wallets on selected sites. This ensures a safe experience for traditional players who are not fully familiar with Bitcoin gambling and its nuances.

Can I play at NZ crypto casinos anonymously?

Bitcoin casinos allow you to register and play without revealing your identity. This means you can enjoy privacy without sharing your personal information. It’s also a refreshment from traditional casinos that require a completed verification process to be able to continue with real gameplay.

Do crypto betting providers also offer sports betting?

Yes, you will also be able to enjoy a sports betting experience at Bitcoin casinos. Almost all sites have a sports section with hundreds of sports betting markets, adding to your gameplay. The typical example is Sportsbet.io, which is a leader in the crypto sports betting niche, offering the most popular categories, including football, NFL, hockey, and more.