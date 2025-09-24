It is in 2025 and AI presales are getting serious. Among the competitors, Lyno AI is also characterized by a good market presence and practical application. The versatility of the token and its innovative technology is an unprecedented prospect. Unparalleled Expansion Supported by Data. The AI presales saw a 35.7% growth in Q1 2025, outgrowing […] The post Best AI Presale to Buy in 2025? Lyno AI Leads With Explosive ROI Potential appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.It is in 2025 and AI presales are getting serious. Among the competitors, Lyno AI is also characterized by a good market presence and practical application. The versatility of the token and its innovative technology is an unprecedented prospect. Unparalleled Expansion Supported by Data. The AI presales saw a 35.7% growth in Q1 2025, outgrowing […] The post Best AI Presale to Buy in 2025? Lyno AI Leads With Explosive ROI Potential appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Best AI Presale to Buy in 2025? Lyno AI Leads With Explosive ROI Potential

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/24 16:15
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01212-0.08%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1249-0.79%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01426-18.83%

It is in 2025 and AI presales are getting serious. Among the competitors, Lyno AI is also characterized by a good market presence and practical application. The versatility of the token and its innovative technology is an unprecedented prospect.

Unparalleled Expansion Supported by Data.

The AI presales saw a 35.7% growth in Q1 2025, outgrowing the 27.1% of meme coins by a wide margin. The Early Bird sale of 742,543 tokens earned Lyno AI over $37,127. The presale itself is priced at a very low $0.05 per token, with the next level being at 0.055 and the last one being 0.10. This was a solid beginning that highlights its increased demand and investor confidence.

The Second Wave AI-based Cross-Chain Arbitrage.

Lyno AI is an Ethereum-compatible neural network that can optimize Ethereum and Polygon (in addition to more than a dozen other EVM-compatible chains) to maximize arbitrage gains. Against competitors using superficial analytics, Lyno allows capital-free, flash execution, multi-chain execution, using flash loans. This is the basic functionality that provides independent, lightning-fast trades open to retail investors without institutional restrictions. Lyno provides sustainable growth and token scarcity with 30% of buy-backs contributing to deflationary pressure and community ownership of integrations.

Exclusive Presale Perks Driving Urgency

Early Birds who purchase more than $100 in tokens are in Lyno exclusive give away with a prize of 10 000 on a 100000 pool, allocated to 10 lucky investors. This promotes early investment when the value of Lyno is still lower.

Lyno AI is secure, audited by Cyberscope and presents community-driven innovation. Analysts such as Willy Woo forecast Lyno to increase by 350x to hit a value of $17.50, way above the market averages. The tokens of Lyno AI are expected to surge, so investors should grab them before it happens.

Lyno AI is the leader in the 2025 AI presale race with actual utility and ROI bomb potential. Get in on this revolutionary project.

 For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/  

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale 

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI 

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai 

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway 

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Best AI Presale to Buy in 2025? Lyno AI Leads With Explosive ROI Potential appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009953-11.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017005-1.97%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 16:26
Share
Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Solid Intel, Aster's CEO confirmed that Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase. The chain has features such as sub-second transaction finality, native perpetual contract integration, low transaction fees, and a token repurchase plan.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01221+0.65%
Aster
ASTER$2.4071+41.75%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 17:06
Share
Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

PANews reported on September 24th that, according to The Block, Uniswap Labs launched "Compact v1" on Thursday, aiming to reduce cross-chain fragmentation. The system enables secure and reusable resource locking across different blockchain networks, creating a shared framework for developers to customize and compile systems. Compact is an ownerless ERC-6909 contract used to manage resource locks. Its core feature is that it allows initiators to deposit tokens to create resource locks. These locks are controlled by the initiator and can support multiple verifiable "compacts" with specified asset claim conditions. Its architecture consists of four key components: an allocator to prevent double spending, an arbitrator to verify commitment conditions, a tribunal as the settlement engine for cross-chain swaps, and an envoy providing backup verification for smart contract wallets. The system will support UniswapX cross-chain swaps, which have already been adopted by LI.FI and Rhinestone. Furthermore, Compact v1 has undergone multiple independent security reviews, with a full audit report forthcoming. It will also be included in the Uniswap bug bounty program.
CROSS
CROSS$0.25426+8.14%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4079-0.41%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00498+2.91%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 17:22
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

Ian Calderon Runs for California Governor, Promises to Put Bitcoin at the Heart of State Policy

Canada accelerates China trade push as Washington hesitates