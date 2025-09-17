The post Best Altcoin To Invest In As Federal Authorities Seize Almost $3 Million In Crypto From Alleged Hacker Kingpin appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Federal authorities are announcing the recovery of nearly $3 million in cryptocurrency from an alleged hacker kingpin. The Department of Justice has confirmed that Ianis Aleksandrovich Antropenko, accused of running operations for the ransomware group Zeppelin, has been linked to the seized funds.

The group is said to have locked files, demanded ransoms, and in some cases stolen sensitive data from U.S. hospitals and tech firms. Consequently, investigators have traced and reclaimed approximately $2.8 million, preventing further misuse.

This episode underscores how cybercrime and digital currency continue to intersect, even as investors keep seeking the best altcoin to invest in.

Bitcoin Seeing Renewed Scrutiny

Bitcoin has been receiving attention in the wake of this case since ransomware groups often prefer it for ransom payments. Crypto charts have been showing fluctuations as the news spreads, raising questions about whether Bitcoin remains the best crypto to buy now.

While it remains the most recognized asset, its high energy consumption continues fueling debate. Mining operations consume electricity levels compared to small nations, contributing to environmental strain.

Moreover, Bitcoin’s dominance has not spared it from volatility, and crypto prices today reveal sharp movements influenced by regulation and enforcement actions. In addition, concerns about sustainability have spurred demand for alternatives that combine efficiency with utility.

Mutuum Finance Presale Heating Up

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently gaining traction as its presale advances. Phase 6 of 11 phases is now underway, selling out rapidly. The token price is standing at $0.035, already reflecting a 250% increase from the first phase price of $0.01.

Total raised funds have reached $15,850,000 since the presale began, with 16,320 holders recorded. Investors entering at this stage are positioned for strong returns when MUTM launches at $0.06.

That marks an approximate 385% ROI for current buyers after launch. Moreover, Phase 7 will open soon, pushing the token price to $0.04, a 14.3% increase.

In addition, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is offering lending and borrowing solutions that blend Peer-to-Contract and Peer-to-Peer models. This dual approach allows users to supply stable assets or engage in speculative lending while protecting against systemic risks through overcollateralization.

Protocol safeguards, such as liquidation thresholds and deposit caps, are maintaining balance between opportunity and risk. Furthermore, a stable interest rate model is being designed to offer predictable repayment terms for borrowers seeking certainty. By combining flexible borrowing modes with strong parameters, Mutuum is positioning itself as a practical solution for crypto investing.

Security And Community Incentives

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has finalized its CertiK audit with a strong 90/100 token score, confirming a solid security posture. The project has also launched a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program in partnership with CertiK. Rewards are divided into four tiers, covering critical to low-severity findings, ensuring that vulnerabilities of all levels are addressed.

Additionally, Mutuum is running its biggest giveaway to date, worth $100,000 in MUTM. Ten winners will each receive $10,000, provided they meet the eligibility requirement of a minimum $50 investment in the presale.

Moreover, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has rolled out a dashboard featuring a leaderboard of the top 50 holders. These holders are set to receive bonus tokens for maintaining their positions.

This adds another layer of incentive to retain early allocations and strengthens community engagement. The combination of structured incentives, audit transparency, and growing presale demand is reinforcing investor confidence.

Why Mutuum Stands Out Amid Enforcement News

As federal authorities continue seizing illicit funds linked to ransomware, the crypto market remains under pressure. Bitcoin and Ethereum are showing mixed signals, yet both face hurdles from regulation and sustainability. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), however, is providing a clear framework for lending, borrowing, and risk control while rewarding early participants.

In the context of crypto news today, investors searching for the best altcoin to invest in are finding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) not only timely but strategically attractive.

