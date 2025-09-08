Best Altcoins to Buy After US Senate Confirms Tokenized Stocks Are Still Securities

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/08 00:43
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.465+1.66%
Sign
SIGN$0.07372+0.94%
Propy
PRO$0.7067+0.28%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073+4.28%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03546+0.99%

Complicated rules and regulations have long been the tightest noose around crypto’s neck – but that’s now changing rapidly with Donald Trump back in the president’s seat for a second term.

The latest sign of the US government’s pro-crypto stance is the Senate’s new bill, the Responsible Financial Innovation Act of 2025.

Most notably, the bill introduces a crucial provision clarifying that tokenized stocks and similar assets will remain classified as securities.

Keep reading to learn why this clarification is a win for crypto, how it simplifies things for blockchain businesses, and which are the best altcoins to buy to make the most from the momentum this regulatory shift is set to create.

Why the Senate’s 2025 Bill Could Supercharge the Crypto Market

The Senate’s latest bill is crucial because it ensures that companies involved in tokenization can continue operating within familiar frameworks, including broker-dealer systems, clearing mechanisms, and trading platforms.

Even better, the bill also lays out clear guidelines on when digital assets will fall under the jurisdiction of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) versus the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis reinforced the urgency, saying, ‘We want this on the president’s desk before the end of the year,’ showing that the Senate isn’t just committed to pro-crypto changes but also to rolling them out quickly for maximum impact.

Combined with the prospect of multiple Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2025, there may not be a better time to load up your portfolio with explode-worthy altcoins like the following.

1. Snorter Token ($SNORT) – New Telegram-Based Trading Bot Helping Retail Meme Coin Traders

Snorter Token ($SNORT) powers a new Telegram trading bot built to restore parity in the meme coin trading space.

Right now, deep-pocketed investors with advanced tools and algorithms scoop up most of the liquidity in newly listed tokens, effectively shutting out retail traders from those early meme coin pumps.

Snorter Bot’s automatic execution changes that. It lets you place buy/sell orders in advance and then executes them the moment liquidity becomes available – something nearly impossible to do manually.

This gives you the chance to ride the earliest (and often biggest) price jumps in new meme coins.

Snorter Bot features.

On top of that, the bot is loaded with robust safeguards against common on-chain threats, including rug pulls, honeypots, front-running, and sandwich attacks.

Why buy $SNORT, Snorter Bot’s native cryptocurrency?

  • A potential 800% ROI by year-end, according to our $SNORT price prediction
  • No daily sniping limits
  • Advanced analytics
  • Generous staking rewards, currently yielding 123%
  • Reduced trading fees: just 0.85% vs. 1.5% charged to non-holders

Interested? Join the $SNORT presale, which has already pulled in over $3.77M from early investors. And each token is currently priced at just $0.1037.

Check out Snorter Token’s official website for more information.

2. Maxi Doge ($MAXI) – Dogecoin-Themed Meme Coin with Aggressive Marketing Plans

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) might not have an other-worldly staking mechanism or any underlying utility, but its raw, laser-focused mission to overshadow Dogecoin has crypto degens hooked.

Simply put, Maxi is Dogecoin’s distant cousin who, thanks to Doge’s pomp and show as the best meme coin ever, grew up in the shadows. This left Maxi licking his paws in frustration.

That’s why Maxi harbors an undying hatred for Dogecoin. The million-dollar question, however, is whether $MAXI is capable of being the next 1000x crypto.

$MAXI Tokenomics as illustrated on the presale website.

The answer? A resounding yes. With over 40% of its total token supply reserved for marketing (think PR campaigns, influencer partnerships, and social media blitzes), $MAXI has locked in a solid plan to go viral.

Additionally, it won’t stop at DEX and CEX listings – $MAXI is also eyeing a futures platform launch.

This could make it even more popular among high-risk, high-reward traders, who will be able to take leveraged positions and chase potentially life-changing gains.

Join the tribe by buying $MAXI while it’s still in presale at just $0.000256. The project has already amassed $1.9M in funding within just a few weeks.

For more information, check out Maxi Doge’s official website.

3. Comedian ($BAN) – Viral Meme Coin Based on Controversial Artwork

Comedian ($BAN)’s 130%+ rise over the past month is already impressive, but its additional 22% gain this past week is particularly noteworthy, as it comes right after a major breakout.

The breakout in question was a run-up out of a descending triangle pattern – the same formation that pushed the token into a nearly 90% drawdown back in February-April this year.

According to textbook technical analysis, by measuring the width of the triangle and projecting it from the breakout, $BAN could be on its way to $1.419360 – an eye-popping 1,000% gain from current price levels.

Comedian ($BAN) price chart CoinMarketCap

For context, Comedian is based on the controversial artwork featuring a banana taped to a wall.

This so-called piece of ‘modern’ art that has sparked endless online debate about whether it represents brilliance or just lazy absurdity.

Wrapping Up

With the US government showing no signs of slowing down its pro-crypto stance, the stage is set for the crypto market to rise by leaps and bounds in the coming weeks.

If you wish to make the most of this golden opportunity, consider loading up on low-priced, high-potential tokens like Snorter Token ($SNORT), Maxi Doge ($MAXI), and Comedian ($BAN).

However, kindly keep in mind that crypto investments are inherently risky. This article is not financial advice, and you must always do your own research before investing.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken

XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   XRP beweegt al weken in een steeds smaller wordend patroon dat technisch gezien bekendstaat als een driehoek. Deze formatie wijst op toenemende druk binnen een beperkte bandbreedte. Analisten gaven aan dat deze fase binnen enkele dagen kan uitmonden in een duidelijke uitbraak. De vraag die nu boven de markt hangt: welke richting kiest de XRP koers bij het naderen van het eindpunt van dit patroon? XRP koers in driehoekpatroon Op de grafieken is zichtbaar dat de toppen gestaag lager komen te liggen, terwijl de bodems juist oplopen. Dit zorgt voor een samenknijpend koersbereik, waarbij de volatiliteit afneemt. Dergelijke driehoekformaties ontstaan vaak na langere periodes van consolidatie. Een driehoek kan zowel een voortzetting van een bestaande trend als een omkeer inluiden. Bij XRP is de vorming van candles in steeds nauwere ranges een teken dat de markt tijdelijk in balans is, maar de opgebouwde spanning moet vroeg of laat ontladen. Handelaren volgen dit patroon nauwkeurig omdat de afloop vaak leidt tot een plotselinge en scherpe beweging. Dat komt doordat posities met leverage, stop-orders en automatische koop- of verkoopniveaus samen een kettingreactie kunnen veroorzaken zodra de koers door de boven- of onderkant van de driehoek breekt. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Technische betekenis van driehoeken Elke candle binnen de driehoek laat zien dat verkopers iets eerder uitstappen en kopers telkens iets hoger instappen. Het resultaat is een kegelvormige structuur waarin de ruimte om te handelen steeds kleiner wordt. Volgens verschillende analisten ligt de kracht van dit patroon in de duidelijke grenzen. De bovenste trendlijn fungeert als weerstand, terwijl de onderste lijn als steun dient. Zolang de XRP koers binnen deze lijnen blijft, neemt de spanning verder toe. Zodra één van beide grenzen doorbroken wordt, volgt doorgaans een versnelling in die richting. Bekende voorbeelden uit het verleden, zowel bij Bitcoin als bij altcoins, laten zien dat driehoekformaties vaak leiden tot forse bewegingen. Dit komt doordat traders die te vroeg instappen of te laat uitstappen gedwongen worden hun posities aan te passen, wat het koersverloop versnelt. XRP & the whole market will NOT keep moving sideways. XRP’s triangle seems to be closing into itself in the next 7-8 days (no I’m not saying moon in 7 days, I’m showing what the chart shows us) Usually, we see a break to either side before it closes into itself. pic.twitter.com/hDLoafg3uQ — xoom (@Mr_Xoom) September 6, 2025 Invloed van Bitcoin op XRP Hoewel XRP een eigen koersstructuur laat zien, speelt de bredere markt altijd een rol. Vooral de ontwikkeling van Bitcoin blijft een belangrijke factor. Wanneer de Bitcoin koers een sterke beweging laat zien, trekken altcoins vaak mee. Mocht Bitcoin rond dezelfde periode uitbreken, dan kan dit fungeren als katalysator voor XRP. Een zwakke fase in Bitcoin kan daarentegen een neerwaartse druk uitoefenen, zelfs als de driehoek bij XRP technisch gezien rijp is voor een opwaartse beweging. Deze correlatie is door de jaren heen regelmatig bevestigd. Historische data toont aan dat altcoins zelden volledig losgekoppeld bewegen van Bitcoin, zeker niet in perioden van hoge volatiliteit. Historische voorbeelden van consolidatie Eerdere consolidatiefases bij XRP hebben vaker geleid tot abrupte veranderingen in de koers. Zo waren er in eerdere cycli langdurige periodes van zijwaartse candles die plots gevolgd werden door sterke trends. Dit herhalende patroon maakt dat analisten extra aandacht besteden aan de huidige fase. Het compressie-effect van driehoeken wordt gezien als een betrouwbare voorbode voor grotere bewegingen, ook al is de richting vooraf niet vast te leggen. De technische logica hierachter is helder: hoe langer een asset in een nauwe bandbreedte beweegt, hoe groter de energie-opbouw. Zodra de koers deze band verlaat, komt de opgebouwde kracht vrij en kan de beweging versnellen. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14727-10.39%
MemeCore
M$1.87254+4.83%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.09793+2.98%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 23:01
Share
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4242+1.09%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01888+0.53%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Share
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Ethereum
ETH$4,279.54+0.02%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Share

Trending News

More

XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

From trust mechanism to valuation logic, in-depth analysis of the subtle "father-son relationship" between L1 and L2

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)