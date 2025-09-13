Best Altcoins to Buy as Industry Groups Push UK-US Tech Bridge to Include Digital Assets

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/13 21:37
EPNS
PUSH$0.03661+0.21%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4776+3.24%

A coalition of leading associations in the finance, tech, and digital sectors has written a letter to the UK government, urging it to include Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) as a core strand of the UK-US Tech Bridge.

The US-UK Tech Bridge is a bilateral agreement between the two nations to collaborate and share resources on emerging innovations, technology, and digital policy.

It has been specifically designed to foster innovation through joint research and development while aligning policy and standards to set common rules and approaches for areas such as data governance, AI safety, and cybersecurity.

With Trump set to visit the UK from September 17-19, this letter comes at a crucial time as Britain looks to assert its dominance in the digital finance sector.

Read on as we uncover what the letter proposes and highlight the best altcoins we think could benefit from growing government crypto adoption.

What Does the Letter Recommend?

The signatories believe that DLT is a major driving force for the development of next-generation infrastructure and financial services, facilitating cheaper and faster payments, improving capital flows, and driving efficiencies and productivity.

The letter highlights two key sectors of DLT that the UK government must pay close attention to: tokenization and stablecoins.

UK-US Tech Bridge DLT signatories

The coalition stresses that this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create the world’s first transatlantic framework for DLT, with both the US and UK being major global economies of strategic importance.

While the UK handles nearly 40% of global FX turnover, the US is home to the world’s largest capital pool and the epicenter of digital asset innovation.

Both nations can leverage each other’s regulatory weight, financial heritage, and legal excellence to shape the rules of the digital economy. And if they don’t, then they’ll probably have to watch the Middle East and Asia take the lead.

Amid growing competitive pressure, the letter recommends forming a joint sandbox with political backing to seize the opportunities of new technology and cement Britain’s role as the world’s leading hub for digital finance innovation.

As the world’s top financial powerhouses pivot toward digital assets such as tokenized securities and stablecoins, it’s inevitable that the next few decades of global finance will be dominated by cryptocurrencies and the broader digital finance ecosystem.

This is why forward-looking investors are actively identifying promising cryptocurrencies. If you want to make the most of this global shift, here are some of the top cryptos you should add to your portfolio right now.

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Revolutionary Layer 2 Bitcoin Solution with Better Speed and Scalability

There’s no doubt that Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency in the world, with a market cap of $2.31T. However, it still struggles with slow speeds and can only process 7 transactions per second since it handles them one by one.

Enter Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), the first-ever Layer 2 solution built on the Bitcoin blockchain.

$HYPER, with its Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration, enables parallel transaction processing, where multiple transactions can be processed simultaneously as long as they’re not related to each other.

This drastically increases throughput and speed while reducing transaction costs.

The SVM integration also allows developers to execute smart contracts and build dApps directly on the Bitcoin blockchain, opening the doors to Web3 and DeFi participation.

Bitcoin Hyper's layer-2 ecosystem explained, step by step.

At the core of this utility is a non-custodial, decentralized canonical bridge that locks up your L1 Bitcoin tokens to mint an equivalent amount of L2-compatible Bitcoin.

These L2 tokens can be used across Web3, NFT platforms, lending, staking, and more. Once you’re done, the same bridge can be used to convert your L2 tokens back to traditional Bitcoin.

This utility-driven approach has made the $HYPER presale a huge success, raising $15.5M so far. Each token is currently priced at just $0.012905.

According to our $HYPER price prediction, the token could hit $0.32 in 2025, offering a massive 2,300% return from current levels.

If you’re wondering how to become part of this journey, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to buy $HYPER.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper’s official website to learn how it will crank up BTC’s real-world utility.

2. SUBBD Token ($SUBBD) – Crypto-Run Content Creation Platform Offering a Host of AI Tools

SUBBD Token ($SUBBD) powers a revolutionary content creation platform that aims to transform the $85B content creation industry.

Right now, creators have to give up as much as 70% of their revenue in platform fees. Plus, there’s always the lingering threat of arbitrary bans and account suspensions.

Enter SUBBD, which charges only a fraction of creator revenue as fees while also offering a host of AI tools.

For instance, it provides AI text generators, AI photo and video tools for striking visuals, and AI audio generators to help creators build engaging content without wasting time.

This allows creators to focus more on engaging with their audience and forming loyal fan bases through direct interaction.

SUBBD transforming the online creator industry

Holding $SUBBD also comes with a range of benefits. You can use it to unlock exclusive content, request custom creations, and tip your favorite creators.

One of the standout features of SUBBD is its flat 20% staking return for the first year, giving you assured passive income.

What’s more, staking also unlocks added perks, such as exclusive behind-the-scenes content and creator livestreams.

The $SUBBD presale has already raised $1.13M. Each token is currently priced at $0.056425, and as per our $SUBBD price prediction, it could hit $0.301 by the end of 2025 – a 400% return in just a few months.

Here’s our detailed guide on how to buy $SUBBD before the next price increase.

Visit SUBBD Token’s official website to learn more about how it’s blending crypto, AI, and content.

3. MemeCore ($M) – A Participatory Project Rewarding Each Network Contribution

MemeCore ($M) is a Layer 1 ‘meme chain’ that aims to transform the best meme coins from hype-driven digital currencies into culturally relevant, utility-rich assets through governance, on-chain activity, and virality.

MemeCore rewards every form of participation – whether it’s trading, staking, creating, or validating on the blockchain – since it believes each contribution is critical to strengthening the network’s growth.

The project’s goal is to build a participatory economy where every action is measured, verified, and rewarded. This creates a value-generating ecosystem that’s sustainable in the long run.

MemeCore ($M) price chart CoinMarketCap

$M has surged more than 250% since the start of September and around 37% in the last seven days.

It crossed the $1 landmark for the first time on September 4 and is now trading at around $2.37, with strong support at $1.80.

With a market cap of $2.46B, MemeCore is now among the top 50 cryptocurrencies in the world. As interest in $M continues to grow, the token could set fresh all-time highs in the coming weeks.

Quick recap: with the world’s leading finance institutions now viewing stablecoins and tokenized securities as the future of finance, the stage is set for low-cap, high-upside altcoins like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), SUBBD Token ($SUBBD), and MemeCore ($M) to churn out potentially life-changing gains.

Disclaimer: Crypto investments are highly risky. This article is not financial advice, so kindly do your own research before investing.

Authored by Krishi Chowdhary, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/best-altcoins-to-buy-as-uk-us-tech-bridge-eyes-digital-assets

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

South Korean banks plan won-pegged stablecoin launch by 2026

South Korean banks plan won-pegged stablecoin launch by 2026

Eight major banks in South Korea are working on a stablecoin backed by the won, aiming to protect the currency from the growing US dollar dominance.
Major
MAJOR$0.1661+2.93%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 20:03
Share
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Uncertainty Has Holders Pivoting To A New ETH Layer 2 Token For Gains

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Uncertainty Has Holders Pivoting To A New ETH Layer 2 Token For Gains

The mounting uncertainty surrounding XRP price prediction models has triggered a significant shift in investment strategy, with seasoned Ripple holders increasingly pivoting toward a revolutionary Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin that’s already raised over $3.5 million in presale funding.  As XRP battles technical resistance levels and regulatory headwinds, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) emerges as the mathematical alternative […]
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002896-24.20%
XRP
XRP$3.1541+4.48%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0153+6.25%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 21:27
Share
Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit

Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit

BitcoinWorld Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit The cryptocurrency world is abuzz with news of an extraordinary event: a dormant Bitcoin whale, inactive for over a decade, has finally stirred. This mysterious entity, which last moved its holdings in 2012, recently transferred a staggering $26.55 million worth of Bitcoin. This isn’t just a large transaction; it represents an astounding profit of more than 944,765%, a true testament to the power of long-term conviction in the digital asset space. What Exactly Happened with This Dormant Bitcoin Whale? According to reports from The Daily Hodl, a specific Bitcoin address that had been dormant since August 2012 suddenly became active. This address originally acquired its Bitcoin when the price was a mere $12.11 per coin. Imagine the foresight required to buy Bitcoin at such an early stage! Fast forward to today, and those holdings have multiplied exponentially, now valued at over $26.5 million. A ‘whale’ in the crypto context refers to an individual or entity holding a significant amount of cryptocurrency, capable of influencing market dynamics with their trades. This particular dormant Bitcoin whale certainly fits that description. The Astounding Profit: A Testament to Bitcoin’s Journey The 944,765% profit isn’t merely a number; it vividly illustrates Bitcoin’s incredible growth trajectory over the past decade. This remarkable return highlights the potential for monumental wealth creation in the cryptocurrency market. This dormant Bitcoin whale patiently held onto its assets through numerous market cycles, bull runs, and bear markets. This long-term holding strategy, often referred to as ‘HODLing,’ is a core philosophy for many crypto enthusiasts. It underscores the potential for monumental returns when investing in nascent technologies with disruptive potential, provided one has the foresight and unwavering patience. Indeed, Bitcoin’s journey from a niche digital experiment to a global financial asset has been nothing short of spectacular, and this whale’s story perfectly encapsulates that evolution. What Does a Dormant Bitcoin Whale Movement Mean for the Market? When a dormant Bitcoin whale makes a move, it often sparks widespread speculation and intense discussion within the crypto community. Traders and analysts closely monitor such large transfers for potential market implications. Potential Selling Pressure: A significant transfer could precede a large-scale sale, potentially adding selling pressure to the market if the coins are moved to an exchange for liquidation. Liquidity Shift: Moving such a substantial amount of Bitcoin can impact market liquidity, especially if it’s broken into smaller chunks for distribution across various platforms. Investor Sentiment: Such events can also influence broader investor sentiment. Some might interpret it as a sign of smart money taking profits, while others might view it as a signal of broader market shifts or even upcoming volatility. However, it is crucial to remember that a transfer does not automatically mean a sale. The owner might simply be consolidating funds, moving them to a new, more secure wallet, or preparing for institutional custody. These movements are complex and require careful analysis. Learning from the Dormant Bitcoin Whale: Actionable Insights This historic event offers several valuable lessons for both new and seasoned crypto investors looking to navigate the volatile landscape of digital assets. The Power of HODLing: The dormant Bitcoin whale exemplifies the profound potential rewards of a long-term investment horizon in volatile assets like Bitcoin. Patience, in this case, truly paid off handsomely. Security is Paramount: Holding assets securely for over a decade highlights the critical importance of robust security practices for digital assets. Protecting private keys, seed phrases, and employing cold storage solutions are non-negotiable for long-term holders. On-Chain Analytics: This event also showcases the incredible transparency of blockchain technology. On-chain analytics tools allow anyone to track such significant movements, providing valuable, real-time insights into market dynamics and investor behavior. Understanding these aspects can empower investors to make more informed decisions and approach the complex world of cryptocurrencies with greater confidence and strategic foresight. The awakening of this dormant Bitcoin whale serves as a compelling narrative within the crypto space. It’s a powerful reminder of Bitcoin’s transformative journey and the immense wealth creation possible for those with conviction and patience. While such monumental gains are rare and certainly not guaranteed for every investment, this event undeniably adds another fascinating chapter to Bitcoin’s history, captivating observers and inspiring discussions worldwide. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a ‘Bitcoin whale’? A1: In the cryptocurrency market, a ‘Bitcoin whale’ refers to an individual or entity that holds a very large amount of Bitcoin. These holders often have enough capital to potentially influence market prices with their significant trades. Q2: Why is the movement of a dormant Bitcoin whale significant? A2: The movement of a long-dormant Bitcoin whale is significant because it can signal various intentions, such as taking profits, re-securing assets, or preparing for institutional transactions. Such large transfers can create market speculation and sometimes impact prices due to the sheer volume involved. Q3: What does ‘HODLing’ mean? A3: ‘HODLing’ is a common term in the crypto community, originating from a misspelling of ‘hold.’ It refers to the strategy of buying and holding cryptocurrencies for a long period, regardless of price fluctuations, in anticipation of significant future gains. Q4: How can I track Bitcoin whale movements? A4: Bitcoin whale movements can be tracked using various on-chain analytics platforms and blockchain explorers. These tools allow users to view transaction data, including large transfers between addresses, providing transparency into the network’s activity. Q5: Is it safe to hold Bitcoin for over a decade? A5: Holding Bitcoin for extended periods can be safe if proper security measures are meticulously followed. This includes using hardware wallets, strong passwords, multi-factor authentication, and securely backing up private keys or seed phrases in offline, protected locations. Did this incredible story of a dormant Bitcoin whale inspire you? Share your thoughts and this article with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media! Let’s keep the conversation going about the fascinating world of digital assets and their potential. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01688+2.80%
RealLink
REAL$0.06465+1.06%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0174+1.04%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/13 20:25
Share

Trending News

More

South Korean banks plan won-pegged stablecoin launch by 2026

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Uncertainty Has Holders Pivoting To A New ETH Layer 2 Token For Gains

Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit

Apple’s iPhone Air shipments delayed in China amid eSIM review

UK's Starmer prepares to host Trump as Epstein, tax scandal clouds loom overhead