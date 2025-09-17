Best Altcoins to Buy in September – XRP, Cardano, Shiba Inu

Citigroup Projects Ethereum Price For 2025 End: Here’s What To Expect

The post Citigroup Projects Ethereum Price For 2025 End: Here’s What To Expect appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Banking giant sets $4,300 base case target below current Ethereum trading levels Analysis suggests only 30% of layer-2 activity contributes to Ethereum valuation Bull and bear scenarios range from $6,400 to $2,200 depending on adoption trends Citigroup has released a cautious outlook for Ethereum, projecting the cryptocurrency could close 2025 at $4,300, approximately 4.4% below current trading levels near $4,500. The banking institution’s forecast contrasts with more optimistic predictions from other market analysts who see potential for continued upward movement. The bank’s assessment includes multiple scenarios beyond its base case projection. Citigroup outlined a bull case targeting $6,400, driven by strong network adoption and increased institutional capital inflows. Conversely, the bear case anticipates a decline to $2,200 if Ethereum faces reduced network usage or tightened global liquidity conditions. Citigroup forecasts ETH to fall to $4,300 by year-end (vs. current $4,515), with a bull case of $6,400 and bear case of $2,200. Analysts say most recent growth comes from Layer-2s, with only 30% passing through to Ethereum’s base Layer, leaving prices above model estimates.… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 16, 2025 Layer-2 Solutions Create Valuation Concerns Citigroup’s analysis focuses heavily on the growth of layer-2 scaling solutions including rollups, sidechains, and off-chain processing systems. These platforms handle transactions more efficiently than Ethereum’s main chain before settling final results on the base blockchain. The bank expressed concern that not all layer-2 activity directly benefits Ethereum’s underlying value proposition. Citi’s model assumes only 30% of layer-2 network activity contributes meaningfully to Ethereum’s valuation metrics, suggesting the cryptocurrency currently trades above its calculated fair value. Analysts attribute the valuation gap to factors including steady institutional investor inflows, enthusiasm surrounding tokenization projects, and the expanding role of stablecoins operating on Ethereum’s network infrastructure. Exchange-traded fund dynamics add complexity to Ethereum’s price outlook. While ETF flows…