Best Altcoins to Buy Now as Bitcoin Holds $115K — DOT, ADA and LINK Dominate Analyst Picks

Bitcoin's ability to hold above $115,000 despite short-term selling pressure has given investors renewed confidence. Institutional demand through ETFs remains robust, reinforcing BTC's role as the anchor of the market. Yet while Bitcoin consolidates, analysts are looking further across the crypto landscape for opportunities. Polkadot (DOT), Cardano (ADA), and Chainlink (LINK) are at the top of many lists as the best altcoins to buy now, each with a unique catalyst driving interest.

Bitcoin Holds $115K With ETF Support

Bitcoin’s failure to cross above the $117,500 resistance on Monday attracted profit booking by short-term buyers, who have pulled the price below $115,000. Material Indicators co-founder Keith Alan said in a post on X that BTC has not topped out at $124,500 because of strong institutional demand, which is growing.

Spot BTC exchange-traded funds recorded $642.35 million in inflows on Friday, according to SoSoValue data. That propelled the weekly inflows to $2.34 billion. The inflows were not limited to BTC ETFs alone.

This shows that while Bitcoin faces resistance, institutions continue to accumulate, suggesting confidence in BTC’s long-term direction. For many, this stability is what makes it the cornerstone of portfolios, while altcoins provide higher-growth opportunities.

Polkadot (DOT): ETF Speculation Could Spark a Breakout

DOT is presently trading at $3.55 to $3.67 and is capable of an upward breakout toward $3.75–$3.85. The resistance, technical and otherwise, and sentiment aspects of the recent price action were spot on.

Recently, DOT has experienced a price dip of 4–5% and is trading around the levels of $4.16 to $4.22 on some exchanges. SEC decision on a Polkadot spot ETF could come by November 2025. If so, this could see a big move up in price and some institutional money coming in.

Analysts predict that the price of DOT could surge by almost 140% to a target of about $8.50 over the next year if adoption and other conditions hold.

Cardano (ADA): Technical Pattern Signals a Decisive Move

Cardano has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern, indicating indecision about the next directional move. The bulls will have to drive the Cardano price above the resistance line to gain the upper hand. If they can pull it off, the ADA/USDT pair could surge to $1.02. Sellers will try to halt the up move at $1.02, but if the bulls prevail, the pair could soar to $1.17 and then to $1.25.

This positive view will be invalidated in the near term if the price turns down and breaks below the support line. The pair could then plunge to $0.78 and eventually to $0.68.

Chainlink (LINK): Oracle Expansion Strengthens Long-Term Investment Case

Polymarket is turning to Chainlink to clean up how it resolves bets. The world’s largest prediction market platform will use the on-chain data provider to automatically settle asset-price-related markets, cutting down on delays and tampering risks, the two companies announced Friday. The integration is live on Polygon and will initially focus on crypto asset prices while the firms explore potential applications for more subjective markets. That means markets based on asset prices will resolve based on data directly fed from Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network.

Polymarket currently relies on the optimistic oracle system UMA to determine the outcomes of its prediction markets. That has often led to controversy over governance attacks made to influence the outcomes of some markets.

Chainlink’s infrastructure combines timestamped price feeds, known as Data Streams, with automated settlement tools. That, the project said in a press release shared with CoinDesk, allows a market to settle as soon as the clock runs out.

Analyst Picks: Top Rising Altcoin on Investor’s Radar

Analysts are increasingly unanimous: DOT, ADA, and LINK are dominating the conversation as the best altcoins to buy now. Each has a distinct catalyst, whether it's DOT's ETF speculation, ADA's technical breakout potential, or LINK's growing role in decentralized markets.

Conclusion: Altcoin Picks Gain Momentum as Bitcoin Consolidates

Bitcoin’s stability near $115,000 highlights the strength of institutional inflows, while DOT, ADA, and LINK dominate analyst shortlists for the top altcoins for 2025. Each offers a unique mix of adoption, technical signals, and narrative strength.

At the same time, attention is widening to include newer players, showing how the market cycle often blends proven assets with rising contenders. For investors, the message is clear: while Bitcoin sets the tone, the best opportunities may lie in the altcoins dominating analyst picks right now.

