Best Cheap Crypto to Buy and Hold Alongside Ethereum (ETH) in 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 09:18
With Ethereum (ETH) steady in 2025, focus is now on potential high-ROI disruptors reshaping decentralized finance (DeFi) Mutuum Finance (MUTM) being a leader. The new lending protocol has been performing wonderfully with its fast and cheap method of collateralized lending, with investors stunned at copious additions in the face of a changing crypto environment.

While Ethereum is still the leader in the smart contract market, Mutuum Finance’s innovative low-cost on-chain lending platform and growing ecosystem have investors waiting eagerly for what comes next. 

Ethereum Still at Substantial Levels As DeFi Highlight Intensifies

Ethereum (ETH) $4,308.85 oscillates between intraday lows of $4,269.20 and intraday highs of $4,430.67. The asset continues to have in its favor a smart contract platform with consistent institutional inflow and deep network usage. Analysts continue to say that staying above the $4,300 level is important if it is to keep this current trend going with a potential breakout above $4,500 to hit some more resistance levels sooner or later. Meanwhile, new decentralized finance platforms like Mutuum Finance (MUTM) are already drawing even greater attention towards the market. 

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Stage 6 Ongoing

Mutuum Finance is already in presale stage 6 and currently selling the tokens at $0.035, which is 16.17% higher compared to the last stage. The market is heavily interested with more than 16120 invested investors and nearly $15.45 million already raised.

In a bid to enhance the platform’s security, there has also been the creation of a USDT Bug Bounty Program with and in partnership with CertiK and worth up to a sum of $50,000 USDT. The bugs fall under categories of critical, major, minor, and low according to the program.

Mutuum Finance asset collateralisation caps are essentially risk type inherent in the asset, i.e., supply, borrow, and collateral caps. The protocol is thereby hedging market risk by overcollateralising and also incentivising liquidators to liquidate undercollateralised positions. Borrow caps and deposit caps also cap risk exposure to risky or liquid assets and insolvency risk, respectively. Collateral usage cap on risky tokens can be very low, and the correlated assets will be collateral effective.

Community Development and Building

Mutuum Finance has initiated a $100,000 giveaway  and community base development of users. Ten owners will be awarded $10000 MUTM tokens for onboarding new users and investing in the project.

Statistics and Security Key

MUTM is a proportion of LTV and subjective collateral and lending and transfer liquidation limits to riskier employment and payment liquidators mechanism. Reserve factor is a proxy to be employed as a substitute for what actually matters in the form of providing what is referred to as a cushion against default and risky market and riskier assets are given higher reserves.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is  gaining sweet momentum as one of the best cryptos to invest in 2025, next to Ethereum (ETH). Stage 6 tokens are selling for $0.035, a 16.17% price appreciation from the previous stage, with over 16,120 holders and $15.45M raised. The project has a $50K CertiK bug bounty, a $100K community giveaway, and sound risk mitigations in place, including overcollateralization and reserve buffers. While Ethereum catches its breath at over $4,300 with sights set on $4,500+, the cheap and flat DeFi alternative is Mutuum Finance. Board stage 6 now in front of the next appreciation in price.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/best-cheap-crypto-to-buy-and-hold-alongside-ethereum-eth-in-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
