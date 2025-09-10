Best Crypto Coin to Buy Is Not the Usual BTC, ETH or SOL, But an Altcoin Ready to Go Past $2.5 Level

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/10
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL) have long been the pillars of crypto investing. They provide stability, institutional credibility, and a proven track record. Yet their upside potential is increasingly limited. Investors seeking outsized returns are turning to utility-driven altcoins that combine real-world use cases with structural demand mechanics. Among these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) stands out as a DeFi protocol in its growth phase, currently priced at $0.035, with the infrastructure and tokenomics to support a target above $2.5—a potential 71.4x return, equating to a staggering 7040% upside.

Early entrants demonstrate the magnitude of opportunity. A Phase 1 buyer who allocated $6,000 at $0.01 secured 600,000 MUTM tokens, which would now be positioned for growth toward $1.5 million once the $2.5 target is reached. Phase 6 investors at $0.035 also enjoy an impressive entry point: a $4,200 investment purchases roughly 120,000 MUTM, which would appreciate to $300,000 when the target is met. These examples illustrate how early adoption in a utility-focused DeFi ecosystem generates superior returns compared to established crypto majors.

DeFi Infrastructure Driving Exponential Growth

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)’s value proposition extends beyond simple speculation. The protocol leverages Enhanced Collateral Efficiency (ECE) to unlock greater borrowing capacity for users while keeping systemic risk low. Higher borrowing capacity naturally generates more fee revenue, which flows into a buy-and-distribute loop, sustaining demand for MUTM and increasing demand on exchanges. This cyclical mechanism ensures that token demand grows alongside platform adoption, creating a foundation for significant price appreciation.

The beta release will coincide with the token listing, enabling real users to test borrowing, stablecoin minting, and staking features. Layer-2 integration will provide faster and cheaper transactions, making large-scale participation feasible and attractive for both retail and institutional investors. The combination of live utility, reduced transaction friction, and predictable protocol economics creates a robust growth engine that directly supports the $2.5 price target.

mutuum

Presale metrics underscore strong market interest. Phase 6 has already generated $15.51 million, with 35% of the 170 million allocation sold. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has cultivated over 16,200 holders and a growing social presence of more than 12,000 Twitter followers. Security and institutional readiness are reinforced by CertiK audits, with a Token Scan score of 95 and a Skynet score of 78, ensuring that both retail and professional investors have confidence in the protocol. The $100,000 community giveaway and $50,000 Bug Bounty program further strengthen engagement and incentivize participation ahead of the next phase.

Investor confidence is further amplified by the structural mechanics of MUTM. Borrowing and lending activity drives recurring fee streams that are recycled into buybacks, stabilizing token demand even as usage scales. Arbitrage mechanisms maintain the stablecoin peg, while governance-controlled interest rates ensure predictability for users. These elements together reduce risk, attract long-duration capital, and position MUTM as a utility token with sustainable demand growth—unlike BTC, ETH, or SOL, whose upside is constrained by market saturation.

Why This Is the Next ETH Moment

The current market, reflected in the crypto fear and greed index, signals a rotation toward undervalued utility plays. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) provides precisely the kind of structured, demand-driven opportunity that early ETH investors sought during its formative years. With the upcoming Phase 7 price increase set at 15%, the current Phase 6 price of $0.035 represents the last opportunity to secure tokens at a discounted level before the structural growth engines fully engage.

Layer-2 scaling and major expected exchange listings will amplify visibility and liquidity, allowing the protocol to capture both retail enthusiasm and institutional flows. The live beta will demonstrate real-world utility, attracting active users who generate fee revenue and contribute to treasury growth, further reinforcing MUTM’s tokenomics. Early adopters are thus positioned to benefit from both structural demand and growing platform activity, creating a path toward the $2.5 target.

For investors seeking exponential returns beyond the limitations of BTC, ETH, and SOL, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) provides a rare opportunity: a utility-first DeFi protocol with measurable adoption levers, robust security, and predictable demand. The discounted Phase 6 entry is rapidly closing, and Phase 7’s 15% price increase ensures urgency. This is the moment to secure exposure to what insiders are already calling the next ETH moment, driven by real utility, institutional readiness, and structural tokenomics.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
AI Startup Mercor: Surging Towards a Triumphant $10 Billion+ Valuation

In the fast-evolving world of artificial intelligence, where innovation drives unprecedented growth, the spotlight often falls on companies that are not just building AI, but also enabling its very creation. One such entity, the AI startup Mercor, is currently making waves across the tech landscape, reportedly eyeing a monumental valuation exceeding $10 billion. For those keenly observing the confluence of technology and finance, particularly within the cryptocurrency space where groundbreaking tech often finds fertile ground, Mercor's trajectory offers a compelling narrative of rapid expansion and strategic foresight. AI Startup Mercor's Astonishing Ascent Mercor, founded in 2022 by Thiel Fellows and Harvard dropouts Brendan Foody, Adarsh Hiremath, and Surya Midha, has swiftly positioned itself as a critical enabler for leading AI labs. The company specializes in connecting industry titans like OpenAI and Meta with highly specialized domain experts—from scientists and doctors to lawyers—who are essential for training and refining foundational AI models. This unique service model has propelled Mercor into a league of its own, attracting significant investor attention. Recent reports, citing marketing documents and sources familiar with deal talks, indicate that Mercor is in discussions for a Series C funding round. The target? A staggering valuation of $10 billion or more. This figure represents a significant jump from an $8 billion target discussed just months prior, underscoring the explosive growth and perceived potential of the company. Felicis, an existing investor, is reportedly considering a substantial re-investment, signaling strong confidence in Mercor’s future. Key Milestones and Financial Performance: Founding: 2022 by Brendan Foody, Adarsh Hiremath, and Surya Midha. Previous Funding: $100 million Series B in February at a $2 billion valuation, led by Felicis. Current ARR: Approaching $450 million in annualized run-rate revenue, with CEO Brendan Foody stating it’s even higher. This is a significant leap from $75 million in February and $100 million in March. Profitability: Generated $6 million in profit in the first half of the year, a notable achievement for a rapidly scaling startup. Understanding Mercor‘s Disruptive AI Training Model Mercor’s core business model is both innovative and essential for the advancement of complex AI. By providing companies with specialized domain experts for AI model training, Mercor addresses a critical bottleneck in AI development. These experts perform crucial tasks, such as data labeling and verification, ensuring that AI models are not only intelligent but also accurate and reliable. Mercor earns revenue by charging an hourly finder’s fee and a matching rate for these services. The company boasts an impressive client roster, claiming to supply data labeling contractors to five of the top AI labs: Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI, alongside Tesla and Nvidia. Sources suggest that a substantial portion of its revenue is derived from a subset of these high-profile clients, particularly OpenAI, highlighting Mercor’s strategic importance in the AI ecosystem. To further solidify its market position and diversify its offerings, Mercor is also expanding its technological infrastructure: Software Infrastructure for Reinforcement Learning (RL): Mercor is developing advanced software to support RL, a training method where AI models learn through feedback and iterative improvement. This move positions Mercor at the forefront of sophisticated AI development. AI-Powered Recruiting Marketplace: The company intends to leverage AI to build its own recruiting marketplace, potentially streamlining the process of connecting experts with AI projects and further enhancing its service delivery. The Race for Startup Valuation: Mercor’s Billions The rapid escalation of Mercor’s target startup valuation from $8 billion to over $10 billion in a matter of months is a testament to the fervent investor interest in the AI sector. This valuation places Mercor among an elite group of tech companies experiencing hyper-growth. The company has reportedly received multiple offers from venture capitalists, with some preemptive bids reaching the $10 billion mark. Mercor’s financial trajectory is particularly striking when compared to other fast-growing startups. The company claims it is on track to hit the $500 million ARR milestone faster than Anysphere, the creator of the AI coding assistant Cursor, which famously achieved this within a year of its product launch. What sets Mercor apart even further is its profitability; unlike Anysphere, which is still burning cash, Mercor generated $6 million in profit in the first half of the year, demonstrating a sustainable growth model. The appointment of Sundeep Jain, former chief product officer at Uber, as Mercor’s first president, further signals the company’s ambition to scale and professionalize its operations, preparing for its next phase of expansion and potentially a successful Series C round. Driving Innovation with Reinforcement Learning and Beyond Mercor’s strategic pivot into building software infrastructure for reinforcement learning (RL) signifies a proactive approach to evolving AI training methodologies. RL is crucial for developing highly autonomous and adaptive AI systems, and by providing tools for this, Mercor aims to become an indispensable partner for advanced AI development. This move is not without its challenges, as the competitive landscape is intense. Mercor faces formidable rivals in this space, including: Surge AI: Reportedly in talks to raise funding at a staggering $25 billion valuation. Turing Labs: Another significant player in the data labeling and AI services sector. Scale AI: A major competitor that is also expanding its offerings into RL services. Notably, Scale AI has sued Mercor for alleged misappropriation of trade secrets, highlighting the fierce competition for market dominance. Furthermore, OpenAI’s recent launch of its own hiring platform raises questions about the potential for AI giants to develop their human-expert-powered RL training services in-house, adding another layer of competitive pressure for Mercor. Navigating the Competitive AI Landscape: Challenges and Opportunities While Mercor’s growth is undeniable, the competitive landscape presents both challenges and opportunities. The lawsuit from Scale AI, alleging that a former employee stole confidential documents, underscores the high-stakes nature of the AI training market. Such legal battles can be costly and distracting, but Mercor’s leadership remains focused on its ambitious goals. CEO Brendan Foody has publicly downplayed the need for new funding, stating, “We haven’t been trying to raise at all,” and that the company “turn[s] down offers every month.” He also clarified that Mercor’s reported ARR includes the total amount customers pay for services before contractors receive their portion, a common and auditor-recommended accounting practice also used by competitors like Surge AI and Scale AI. This transparency aims to reinforce confidence in Mercor’s financial reporting amidst its rapid growth. The ongoing “Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025” event, attracting thousands of tech and VC leaders, further emphasizes the broader industry’s appetite for innovation. Companies like Mercor, even if not directly involved in cryptocurrency, represent the kind of disruptive technology that draws the attention of investors and innovators across the tech spectrum, including those deeply invested in the future of digital assets and decentralized solutions. A Future Forged in AI Excellence Mercor’s journey from a 2022 startup to a company potentially valued at over $10 billion in just a few years is a powerful narrative of ambition, strategic execution, and the immense demand for specialized AI services. By connecting the world’s leading AI labs with the human expertise needed to refine their models, Mercor has carved out a crucial niche. Its expansion into reinforcement learning infrastructure and an AI-powered recruiting marketplace positions it for continued innovation, even amidst intense competition and legal challenges. As the AI revolution accelerates, Mercor stands as a testament to the incredible opportunities that arise at the intersection of human intelligence and machine learning, driving forward the very frontier of artificial intelligence. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post AI Startup Mercor: Surging Towards a Triumphant $10 Billion+ Valuation first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointrust, Ford Motor Company announced that it will serve as an advisor to Lagon, a decentralized cloud service based on the Cardano
PANews reported on June 13 that according to official news, Canadian listed investment company Tony G Co-Investment Holdings announced that it had purchased 10,387 HyperLiquid platform native tokens HYPE at
