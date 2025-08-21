Best Crypto for Beginners: Whale Backing Sparks FOMO with BlockDAG Seeing 2,660% Growth & Presale Hitting $378M

By: Coinstats
2025/08/21 01:00
Threshold
T$0,01621+%2,14
RealLink
REAL$0,05184+%1,78
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42,61-%1,72
Moonveil
MORE$0,10218+%2,18
Movement
MOVE$0,1302+%1,48
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0,00001717+%6,05
BlockDAG

In crypto, the phrase “follow the big players” has never been more true. The ones who move markets, known as whales, usually act only after deep research and sharp timing. They tend to spot projects with strong growth chances before the rest of the crowd even notices. When they commit large sums early, it is rarely random.

This exact scenario is happening with BlockDAG. The presale has already drawn more than $378 million, over 25.2 billion coins have been sold, and ROI since batch 1 sits at a massive 2,660%. The price now in batch 29 is $0.0276, far above its starting point.

These numbers are why whale involvement is drawing so much buzz. For beginners searching for the best crypto option in 2025, BlockDAG’s wave of whale support could be the loudest signal yet that something big is forming.

Understanding Whale Moves in Crypto

Whales are far from regular crypto buyers. They can be powerful funds, early adopters of Bitcoin, or wealthy individuals who thrive on spotting undervalued projects before they explode.

Their actions are rarely impulsive. Whales build positions based on research, market behavior, and sometimes early access to insider knowledge. History shows that when they stock up during presales, major moves often follow after launch.

AD 4nXciuGFjloswuNmmvKdpD6riFlla 9ofiZii0vwY7lWwcClabyw kLDHdvgK5AcYiWxg yVPBy 2NBUp4JpLRsXSHz

For beginners, tracking whale activity is one of the clearest ways to separate hype from reality. When whales make big buys, it is often because they see real value and lasting potential. With BlockDAG now drawing consistent whale attention, the signal could not be clearer. Something with long-term strength may already be in motion.

Why Whales Are Choosing BlockDAG

BlockDAG has quickly turned into a magnet for heavy purchases, and the reasons are crystal clear. Unlike most presales that rely on promises, BlockDAG has already delivered a live testnet before launch. It includes a working Blockchain Explorer, a Faucet for easy access, and support for smart contracts.

This early execution is rare and sets BlockDAG apart. Whales are not just responding to hype, they are backing proof. The current batch, priced at $0.0276, shows how far it has already come from its opening price of $0.001. That’s a gain of 2,660% for early participants across 29 batches.

AD 4nXdOnziWJs71OB9iZfCkB8DjM9jekCkapurWX3ZGTE5ksTbW8REjqKWIZQHIzuKdAD2oXjRlL7FRdBPlBUzHQJsXlT1MCt8hsebN8GpUJrVk6tvzporI9 YvRD2AJoJJBoLeo8c4Rg?key=pGhRYBlfpwXQF1FumtF9ew

The presale alone has raised more than $378 million, while over 25.2 billion coins are already gone. Beyond that, miner sales have crossed $7.8 million with over 19,300 units sold. These figures show not just strong demand but also a growing community preparing for launch.

For beginners trying to decide on their first crypto, whale activity here is more than a headline. It’s a confirmation that BlockDAG has real traction. In a space filled with countless presales that never deliver, the ones with whale backing and proven progress often turn into the projects that dominate later. BlockDAG’s combination of early delivery, strong presale momentum, and whale attention makes it stand out as one of the sharpest picks in 2025.

What Whale Confidence Signals for Beginners

Whales usually aim for projects they believe will bring strong results over time, not just fast pumps. Their buying often sparks a chain reaction: regular buyers notice, confidence grows, and demand keeps rising. This creates a cycle that strengthens momentum stage by stage.

With BlockDAG, this pattern is already in motion. Whale involvement has boosted presale energy, which may carry into post-launch growth. Beginners can benefit by watching these cycles closely. Aligning with projects whales support often leads to better odds of success. Many times, small presale entries have turned into major wins just by following this proven pattern.

AD 4nXewD7wJIpsU2 N69u4ff3YgNfI5Ck40J yS6yyIoWxb1t0EfSTpuIVSLs7eXTcpGxGF7WXkp33GyhiA68 ciUeJDnmrXfb WeUHiQsW3HEO6ud41F 1y a4BLv2Sfk

Last Word

Whale presence has always been a powerful but quiet driver in crypto. Their support of BlockDAG, shown by $378 million raised, a 2,660% ROI since batch 1, and over 25.2 billion coins sold, marks a strong belief in its future.

For newcomers, this kind of whale confidence can be a rare guiding light. In a market where uncertainty is everywhere, following smart money can reduce risk and increase chances of profit.

BlockDAG’s whale-driven surge may be the sign many beginners have been waiting for. With clear progress, strong backing, and unstoppable momentum, BlockDAG is shaping up as the standout crypto for 2025.

AD 4nXdT0pdns6RNz7

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

TLDR Sonic Labs Targets ETF Launch to Drive $50M Institutional Token Exposure $100M NASDAQ PIPE to Boost Sonic’s Long-Term Institutional DeFi Strategy 150M S Tokens Power Sonic USA’s Expansion & Regulatory Engagement Push Sonic Labs Proposes Bold Token Plan to Fuel Growth and TradFi Alignment ETF, PIPE, Sonic USA: 3-Pronged Token Strategy to Accelerate Sonic [...] The post Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0,20134+%2,84
DeFi
DEFI$0,001748-%6,77
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01417+%3,35
Share
Coincentral2025/08/21 01:10
Share
Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

TLDR Q3 2025 EPS of $2.05 vs. $1.93 expected, revenue of $2.88B vs. $2.79B estimate Stock trades at $240.37, up 4.31% during earnings release on Aug 20, 2025 Returned $1.6B to shareholders via dividends and buybacks in Q3 Declared quarterly dividend of $0.99 per share, payable Sept 16, 2025 Forecasting Q4 revenue of $3.0B with [...] The post Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook appeared first on CoinCentral.
Octavia
VIA$0,0157+%11,34
Share
Coincentral2025/08/21 01:26
Share
Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike

Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike

Google Trends data shows global searches for “alt season” have slid to 45, down from a peak score of 100 […] The post Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike appeared first on Coindoo.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42,54-%1,70
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0006904+%16,91
AptosLaunch Token
ALT$0,002689-%12,09
Share
Coindoo2025/08/21 01:30
Share

Trending News

More

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike

China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoins in Major Policy Reversal

Best Cryptos For 2025: BlockDAG 36× ROI, Stellar, Ondo Finance & HYPE