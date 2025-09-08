Best Crypto Presale: Bitmain Lawsuit Shakes Markets as DeepSnitch AI Racks Up Buyers

The world’s largest Bitcoin mining producer, Bitmain, made the news for all the wrong reasons. A new lawsuit filed by Old Const accuses the company of breaching a key hosting agreement and attempting to reclaim mining hardware without proper justification. The dispute escalated with threats of hardware seizure across jurisdictions, forcing Old Const to seek a Temporary Restraining Order.

This legal battle comes at a time when Bitmain is simultaneously expanding its US footprint through a massive $314 million deal. The crypto mining sector took a hit with the recent development, but traders are moving on. Crypto presales appear to be a safe haven, offering low risk and high rewards. 

That’s why the best crypto presale to buy now is DeepSnitch AI (DSNT), a new project with real-world use cases in AI crypto intelligence. Still at $0.01634, DSNT has raised more than $189k within Stage 1 of its ongoing presale. 

Bitmain’s legal troubles put the spotlight on market instability

The lawsuit centers on a November 2024 agreement between Bitmain and Old Const, which tied together equipment sales and hosting services. According to filings, Bitmain allegedly attempted to renege on multiple clauses and reclaim hardware despite no breach from the hosting partner. Old Const’s request for a Temporary Restraining Order explains the seriousness of the dispute. 

Bitmain is also reportedly threatening to pursue seizure orders in alternative jurisdictions. While this battle rages on, Bitmain continues to expand its services. The firm recently secured a $314 million deal with American Bitcoin, a Trump-backed venture, and is formalizing US operations even as regulatory pressures mount. 

The timing of these moves is striking. On the one hand, the company shows ambition. On the other hand, its legal challenges risk damaging long-term credibility.

Within the crypto community, focus is shifting from mining to crypto presales. Currently, DeepSnitch AI has the maximum potential to run in an AI x crypto bull run, ticking all the hype and utility check boxes. 

The best crypto presale to buy alongside other tokens to 10x this September

DeepSnitch AI (DSNT) 

DeepSnitch AI is a project with a clear purpose. Built around a network of five AI agents, it removes noise and confusion from Web3. These AI agents analyze markets, filter out bad data, and deliver actionable insights for retail traders. Previously, only deep-pocketed entities, such as whales and hedge funds, had access to this type of tool. But now, DeepSnitch has made it available to everyone. 

In a market where tokens with hype skyrocket despite lacking utility, DeepSnitch AI offers something different. The fact that it is an AI token gives it a massive advantage because the market for AI technologies is expected to triple in valuation before the end of the decade. 

Besides being in a high-growth sector of the market, DSNT’s presale price is set at a fraction of its projected market value. More than $189,000 has already been raised only in Stage 1 of the presale. 

Early buyers have already shown strong confidence in the presale. For those looking for the best crypto presale to buy now, the answer is clear. 

DeepSnitch AI is building more than hype. It’s creating tools that could change retail participation in crypto markets.

Keeta (KTA) 

KTA was recently performing very well in the crypto market after Coinbase added it to its official listing roadmap. The listing will happen alongside other cryptocurrencies like Noice (NOICE). This announcement led to a weekly gain of 12%, helping it outperform both the global crypto market and other Layer 1 tokens.

chart16

Still, technical indicators suggest caution. Despite recent momentum, analysts predict Keeta’s price could fall by over 25% in the coming weeks, potentially dropping to around $0.74. Volatility remains high at 20%, and market sentiment is only neutral.

Pendle (PENDLE) 

Pendle is another token under watch, but its recent performance has been lower than traders expected. Recently, its 7-day chart showed it recorded only a 0.30% price increase. Pendle has underperformed the wider market, which has increased by 1.70%. Also, it is lagging behind other Ethereum ecosystem tokens, up by over 12%. 

Looking ahead, projections suggest only a slight increase even in the next 3 months. Analysts expect the token to increase slightly by 0.69% to reach $4.77 by December 2025. 

Final verdict 

Crypto mining has gotten harder. High equipment costs, constant maintenance, and legal battles. Presales have become the better option, offering low risk and high reward. DeepSnitch AI could be the best crypto presale, combining attractive brand appeal with real utility. 

And right now, DeepSnitch AI has the hype and also gives traders tools that were previously available to whales and institutions. But now, a bigger opportunity presents itself: the presale. 

The window is now open, but not for a long time. Smart traders are already joining, locking up allocations for potential high rewards once DSNT hits the open market. 

Check out the presale details on the DeepSnitch AI official website. 

deepsnitch

FAQs

What is the best crypto presale right now?

DeepSnitch AI is widely seen as the best crypto presale due to its AI-powered trading advantage and strong presale momentum.

Why is DeepSnitch AI different from other presale tokens?

DeepSnitch AI has real-world applications through AI agents that help traders make smarter, faster decisions.

Why should I consider presale tokens over established cryptos?

Presales like DeepSnitch AI have better potential for high returns since they start at low valuations, unlike majors such as BTC or ETH.

Is now a good time to buy Keeta?

Keeta has strong visibility after its Coinbase listing, but forecasts show potential short-term downside, making it riskier than DeepSnitch AI.

What’s the outlook for Pendle in 2025?

Pendle is projected for slow growth. This is less appealing compared to presales like DeepSnitch AI that offer higher upside.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

