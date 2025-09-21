Dogecoin and SHIB remain popular, but Layer Brett’s $0.0058 presale, 670% APY staking, and Layer 2 speed make it the top 100x meme coin pick and best crypto presale now.Dogecoin and SHIB remain popular, but Layer Brett’s $0.0058 presale, 670% APY staking, and Layer 2 speed make it the top 100x meme coin pick and best crypto presale now.

Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now: This New Meme Is Creating More Hype Than Early DOGE & SHIB

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/21 19:33
Altcoins show massive potential this season, and investors constantly look for the next big token. Established memecoins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are still mentioned in many circles. However, the crypto market is turning to Layer Brett (LBRETT), a memecoin pushing the boundaries of DeFi and Web3 with utility value.

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is not just a meme coin; the presale is currently on fire, having raised nearly $3.8 million! More than SHIB and DOGE, this new meme, LBRETT, is creating a massive hype that you don’t want to miss out on!

Mixed Dogecoin news could send the price higher.

The biggest news in the Dogecoin ecosystem is about ETFs. Grayscale wants to convert its Dogecoin Trust into an ETF. The company recently filed for a Dogecoin Spot ETF on NYSE Arca, a move expected to improve accessibility and legitimacy. 

However, while they await SEC approval, Res-Osprey officially launched its DOGE ETF, DOJE, marking the first Dogecoin ETF. The ETF saw a record-setting $6 million trading volume in the first hour, and expands access to institutions and retirement portfolios. Although this historic milestone failed to rally the DOGE price immediately, analysts expect the price to go higher after hitting the $0.26 support level.

SHIB price prediction: more sales expected

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has fallen 9.88% over the last 12 months, bringing the price to around $0.00001292. With SHIB at key support levels of $0.00001129 and $0.00001218, analysts expect more sell orders before buyers enter. Yet, some positive news could see a short-term rally towards $0.0000155.

Unstable leadership, low transaction volume on Shibarium, and security concerns are piling pressure on SHIB. There is also the problem of waning Shiba Inu community hype, especially as investors look for the best crypto presale to buy now.

LBRETT: best crypto presale to buy now

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum Layer 2 protocol. LBRETT is the latest meme coin in the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem, creating more hype than traditional meme coins. As one of the trending cryptocurrencies in 2025, LBRETT is bringing attention to tech-backed utilities in the crypto space.

The Layer Brett ecosystem brings the full benefits of Layer 2 to traders and developers. The Ethereum Layer 1 is known for being costly, with gas fees reaching up to $20 when congested. But with LBRETT, traders can make lightning-fast, ultra-low-cost transactions secured by Ethereum’s protocols.

LBRETT is here to dominate the DeFi world with crypto governance, staking, and scalable smart contracts. With LBRETT, early buyers can earn up to 670% APY in staking rewards, at the current price of $0.0058. The purchase is simple; swap ETH or USDT for LBRETT using MetaMask or TrustWallet.

One primary reason LBRETT is creating more hype than SHIB and DOGE is its strong memecoin community. The token also has real-world utility for governance, staking, and interoperability for seamless transactions on any chain. Unlike traditional memecoins, Layer Brett does not rely only on virality but has laid out rewards and incentives for community engagement.

LBRETT holders can participate in community contests, including the $1 million giveaway. And with only 10 billion tokens, LBRETT will become one of the best meme coins to invest in.

Conclusion

Join the best crypto prescale and tap into the hype of this new tech-backed memecoin that analysts are calling the next 100x token! BUY LBRETT for $0.0058 before the price increases!

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

