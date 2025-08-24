Best Crypto to Buy as Bitcoin (BTC) Consolidates Under $115,000

As Bitcoin (BTC) consolidates below the psychologically significant $115,000 level, the crypto market is fast approaching a critical point that has investors waiting with bated breath for the next breakout opportunity. As it consolidates, Mutuum Finance is emerging as a key player in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector with its innovative lending protocols and strong buy activity coming into focus.  Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is priced at $0.035 in presale stage 6. 

Investors of the project are looking at a minimum return on investment of 400% when MUTM is launched in the market. Mutuum Finance has reached $14.8 million raised and more than 15600 token buyers. As Bitcoin stabilizes, is grinding through their own technical patterns, but the growing hype around Mutuum Finance is driving speculation about potential capital flows and market direction in the weeks ahead.

Bitcoin Steadies Around Mid-$112K as Market Waits for Jackson Hole Cues

Bitcoin is currently trading at approximately $112,071, down from recent high, but overall pointing to signs of stabilization amid broader market restraint. This price reflects a subdued tone in crypto markets as investors await directional impetus from the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium, where interest rate guidance could move sentiment. Despite pressures from inflation data and prospective volatility down the line, Bitcoin is standing firm at this level while other digital assets move in tandem. 

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Stage 6 milestone

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) 2025 presale has been extremely successful. The project is currently valued at $0.035 in Phase 6. Mutuum Finance is revolutionizing DeFi future with a platform containing world real-use cases. Presale has been able to attract over 15600 token holders and over $14.8 million in funds.

$100K Worth of Tokens to Be Won

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is also in the process of a $100,000 giveaway. There will be 10 winners of a Mutuum Finance gift worth $10,000 each. The giveaway is an indication that the project really cares about having a loyal and a long-term community.

And another step towards transparency and safety, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has initiated an Official Bug Bounty Program in partnership with CertiK. The project team is incentivizing the participants with up to $50,000 USDT for discovering bugs in the project.

The objective of the Bounty program is to identify the possible vulnerabilities of the project. Four vulnerability categories are considered in the program for rating based on their severity, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low.

Dual Lending Model

Mutuum Finance is based on a two-lending system in which customers enjoy unparalleled flexibility as Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P). In the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model, lending pools can make use of smart contracts, which can determine if they are to change interest rates based on how the market condition turns out. Lenders offer fixed incomes, with borrowers protected while borrowing.

P2P model bypasses intermediaries to connect lending parties and borrowing parties directly. Any price-risky asset needs such completely decentralized model with maximum user control.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has raised more than $14.8M from 15,600+ investors, building momentum while Bitcoin is below $115,000. The token, priced at $0.035 in Phase 6, is poised for a 14.29% rise to $0.04 and is providing early purchasers potential 400%+ ROI at launch. Additionally, with a $100K giveaway, a $50K CertiK bug bounty, as well as a groundbreaking dual lending model, MUTM is quickly emerging as a top DeFi coin. Get your allocation now before the start of the next phase.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

