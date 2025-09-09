Best Crypto to Buy as Kazakhstan Plans National Crypto Reserve in 2026

Kazakhstan is preparing to regulate crypto and launch a strategic digital asset reserve.

On Monday, President Tokayev proposed a State Digital Asset Fund in his annual address and urged lawmakers to pass a digital asset law by 2026.

The fund aims to secure crypto assets with strong long-term growth potential.

As governments actively regulate crypto, both institutional and retail investors are expected to steadily invest more in the sector in the coming years.

Which are the best cryptos to buy in a largely pro-crypto world?

Read on to find out.

Kazakhstan Government to Finalize Digital Asset Law

The Kazakhstan president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has taken a bold step to establish a comprehensive digital asset ecosystem in the country.

The proposed State Digital Asset Fund, managed by the National Bank’s investment corporation, will serve as a strategic reserve of cryptocurrencies and other tokenized assets.

Source: Akorda To promote crypto’s mainstream integration and eliminate bad players, lawmakers have also been instructed to draft a digital asset law before 2026.

This is not surprising, since Kazakhstan is one of the most pro-crypto countries in the world.

For example, the pilot version of the country’s central bank digital currency, “Digital Tenge,” was launched in November 2023 and is now used in public budgets and national fund financing.

The CryptoCity Project, on the other hand, is a government-supported initiative to create a fully digitalized city in Alatau.

Here, technological advances will combine with high living standards, allowing residents to use crypto for everyday transactions.

Kazakhstan also launched Central Asia’s first Bitcoin ETF in August 2025, establishing itself as a leader in digital asset adoption.

But Kazakhstan isn’t the only country adopting pro-crypto regulations and initiatives.

The US is taking the lead in 2025, with a series of friendly laws and the SEC’s Project Crypto aimed at making the country a global crypto hub.

As the world becomes more pro-crypto, strategic investors are actively acquiring $BTC and diversifying into leading altcoins with high growth potential.

But unearthing them is no easy task.

To give you a head start in the hunt, here are the three best cryptocurrencies that could explode next.

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – The Upcoming Bitcoin Layer-2 Sensation is Closing in on $15M

Bitcoin is the world’s biggest crypto asset and popular among both retail and institutional investors.

But don’t mistake popularity for competence.

The Bitcoin blockchain has struggled to keep pace with the evolving Web3 ecosystem, as Ethereum and Solana drive dApp innovation.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) sets out to change this.

It is developing a new layer-2 solution for Bitcoin using Solana’s Virtual Machine to add programmability.

The Canonical BTC Bridge will make it easier than ever to use $BTC across DeFi, dApps, and other Web3 sectors.

With Bitcoin Hyper, Bitcoin becomes faster, cheaper, and more functional.

As a project that taps into $BTC’s upcoming journey but makes investments accessible with much lower budgets, Bitcoin Hyper is one of the hottest crypto projects this season.

The presale of the native crypto $HYPER is about to break through the $15M milestone, as both whales and retail investors jump in.

But it’s important to remember that the presale price (now $0.

012885) rises with each new stage, while the staking APY decreases (now 75%) as more investors join in.

For a step-by-step guide, check out this article on how to join the $HYPER token presale.

Visit the Bitcoin Hyper website to learn more about the project.

2. Maxi Doge ($MAXI): The Beefed-Up Doge Ready to Explode

Maxi Doge is $DOGE’s gym-bro cousin.

He’s much younger and, unlike $DOGE, hasn’t achieved financial freedom yet.

But when it comes to ambitions, he is miles ahead.

Red Bull,

1000x leverage trade,

Ask mum for marketing funds (denied),

Regular gym sesh,

Successful smart contract audits from Coinsult and SolidProof,

Self-funded global ads,

Convincing KOLs to shill $MAXI,

Influencer and PR blitz,

Listing on CEX and DEX,

And futures trading partnerships.

As expected, the vision has resonated with crypto degens, who have driven the presale close to the $2M milestone.

During the presale phase, investors can buy the token at fixed, discounted prices ($0.0002565 now) before it becomes available on exchanges.

And attractive passive income (currently at 160% APY) awaits those who choose to stake the tokens immediately.

Visit the official Maxi Doge website to learn about the project’s relevance in an increasingly favorable regulatory environment.

3. Cardano ($ADA): Macro Backdrop and ETF Buzz Could Pump $ADA Higher

Cardano ($ADA) is another hot altcoin to watch this month.

While $ADA has a significantly larger market cap than both $HYPER and $MAXI, it could still experience a pump this season.

To start with, the coin is well above its 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and if the trend persists, it could make a strong rebound.

Additionally, it is near a key Murrey Math support level, which often indicates a bull run.

The latest US jobs report shows little promise and increases the likelihood of a Fed rate cut.

If that’s the case, the crypto market could see increased capital inflow, and $ADA is one of the top cryptos positioned to benefit from the shift.

The Grayscale ADA Spot ETF, awaiting approval in October, further boosts its price outlook.

Visit the Cardano price performance on CoinMarketCap for a clearer view of its current trend.

As Governments Embrace Crypto, These Cryptos Are Set to Take Off

Governments worldwide are incorporating crypto into legal frameworks, encouraging strategic investors to diversify their portfolios before it’s too late.

All three cryptocurrencies mentioned above have proven their importance in the expanding Web3 market.

While $ADA is one of the most reputable cryptocurrencies globally, with an expanding blockchain ecosystem, $HYPER supports an upcoming layer-2 solution for Bitcoin.

Meanwhile, $MAXI takes the dog coin craze to the next level.

But as always, do your own research before investing in crypto.

This is not financial advice.

Authored by Ben Wallis, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/best-crypto-to-buy-as-kazakhstan-plans-national-crypto-reserve