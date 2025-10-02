ExchangeDEX+
Best Crypto To Buy In 2025: A Crypto Presale with 30x Returns on Launch

By: Blockonomi
2025/10/02 19:59
Finding the best crypto to buy in 2025 means looking beyond the front row of Bitcoin and large-cap altcoins. As the bull run has continued, the market capitalizations of leading coins such as ETH, BNB, and SOL have reached a point where they are unlikely to generate massive returns in the coming years, even if they continue trending upwards. For this reason, it is worth considering smaller-cap projects or those still undergoing their crypto presale.

Out of all the ongoing presales, arguably $LIVE is offering the most to the market. Its launch price is expected to generate a 30x return from the current presale price of $0.0083, and the token & NFT packs available during the presale provide large token allocation bonuses as well as access to a $2.5 million crypto giveaway.

$LIVE

The LivLive Crypto Presale: 30x on Launch and Real-World Utility 

The LivLive crypto presale has leveraged its utility-based approach to create a 30x opportunity that goes beyond the standard price surge on launch promised by most presales in the market.

LivLive is an augmented reality (AR) layer that brings gamification to everyday activities, combining move-to-earn (M2E), real-world assets (RWAs), and AI to create interactive experiences. Players can earn crypto rewards through verifiable real-world quests, while businesses can launch immersive marketing campaigns that reward users for participation and engagement.

The $LIVE crypto presale is the first opportunity for traders to gain exposure to this ecosystem. The presale structure sets the token price at $0.0083 with a projected launch price of $0.25, giving early participants the potential for around 30x returns at launch.

The Token & NFT bundles available in the presale include token allocations, significant mining bonuses, and NFT keys that grant access to vaults in the $2.5 million giveaway. For example, the LUXE pack priced at $1,000 includes 50,000 base tokens plus 85,000 bonus tokens, for a total of 135,000 tokens.

At the $0.25 launch price, this allocation could be worth $33,750, representing a potential 33x return, not including the chance to unlock up to $50,000 in additional rewards through its vault access.

Comparing $LIVE to the Altcoin Market Leaders

The altcoin market has generally been the place to look for the best crypto to buy once the dominance of Bitcoin begins to slip. This sort of cycle has repeated several times, with most people in the industry familiar with the term “altcoin season.” However, the recent altcoin season has been a little different from those of the past. Smaller-cap projects have failed to produce massive returns, while established projects like BNB appear to have reaped most of the benefits.

Leading altcoins such as BNB, SOL, and XRP already have enormous market caps, meaning the returns they can generate are very limited, especially compared to $LIVE with its 30x potential on launch, along with its other perks, including in-game crypto rewards.

$LIVE is arguably one of the best altcoins to buy in 2025 because of its launch price rewards and the utility it offers both players and brands through its AR gamification layer. This combination of real-world integration, verifiable crypto rewards, and early entry through presale packs gives it an advantage that few large-cap tokens can match.

$LIVE

One of the  Icon presale token & NFT packs will unlock the $1 million top LivLive prize.

Unlock a 30x Opportunity and the $2.5 Million Crypto Giveaway

The $LIVE token presale has ushered in a new model for presales. The price appreciation opportunity has given the market a 30x project based on an ecosystem that’s focused on bringing AR, RWAs, crypto, and AI into one platform where players, businesses, and brands will operate in a mutually beneficial process.

Beyond the 30x opportunity, anyone who purchases one of the Token & NFT packs will be eligible to unlock part of the $2.5 million crypto giveaway, with the top prize worth $1 million.

The post Best Crypto To Buy In 2025: A Crypto Presale with 30x Returns on Launch appeared first on Blockonomi.

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

BitcoinWorld Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High While the world often buzzes with the latest movements in Bitcoin and altcoins, a traditional asset has quietly but powerfully commanded attention: gold. This week, the gold price has once again made headlines, touching an astounding new record high of $3,704 per ounce. This significant milestone reminds investors, both traditional and those deep in the crypto space, of gold’s enduring appeal as a store of value and a hedge against uncertainty. What’s Driving the Record Gold Price Surge? The recent ascent of the gold price to unprecedented levels is not a random event. Several powerful macroeconomic forces are converging, creating a perfect storm for the precious metal. Geopolitical Tensions: Escalating conflicts and global instability often drive investors towards safe-haven assets. Gold, with its long history of retaining value during crises, becomes a preferred choice. Inflation Concerns: Persistent inflation in major economies erodes the purchasing power of fiat currencies. Consequently, investors seek assets like gold that historically maintain their value against rising prices. Central Bank Policies: Many central banks globally are accumulating gold at a significant pace. This institutional demand provides a strong underlying support for the gold price. Furthermore, expectations around interest rate cuts in the future also make non-yielding assets like gold more attractive. These factors collectively paint a picture of a cautious market, where investors are looking for stability amidst a turbulent economic landscape. Understanding Gold’s Appeal in Today’s Market For centuries, gold has held a unique position in the financial world. Its latest record-breaking performance reinforces its status as a critical component of a diversified portfolio. Gold offers a tangible asset that is not subject to the same digital vulnerabilities or regulatory shifts that can impact cryptocurrencies. While digital assets offer exciting growth potential, gold provides a foundational stability that appeals to a broad spectrum of investors. Moreover, the finite supply of gold, much like Bitcoin’s capped supply, contributes to its perceived value. The current market environment, characterized by economic uncertainty and fluctuating currency values, only amplifies gold’s intrinsic benefits. It serves as a reliable hedge when other asset classes, including stocks and sometimes even crypto, face downward pressure. How Does This Record Gold Price Impact Investors? A soaring gold price naturally raises questions for investors. For those who already hold gold, this represents a significant validation of their investment strategy. For others, it might spark renewed interest in this ancient asset. Benefits for Investors: Portfolio Diversification: Gold often moves independently of other asset classes, offering crucial diversification benefits. Wealth Preservation: It acts as a robust store of value, protecting wealth against inflation and economic downturns. Liquidity: Gold markets are highly liquid, allowing for relatively easy buying and selling. Challenges and Considerations: Opportunity Cost: Investing in gold means capital is not allocated to potentially higher-growth assets like equities or certain cryptocurrencies. Volatility: While often seen as stable, gold prices can still experience significant fluctuations, as evidenced by its rapid ascent. Considering the current financial climate, understanding gold’s role can help refine your overall investment approach. Looking Ahead: The Future of the Gold Price What does the future hold for the gold price? While no one can predict market movements with absolute certainty, current trends and expert analyses offer some insights. Continued geopolitical instability and persistent inflationary pressures could sustain demand for gold. Furthermore, if global central banks continue their gold acquisition spree, this could provide a floor for prices. However, a significant easing of inflation or a de-escalation of global conflicts might reduce some of the immediate upward pressure. Investors should remain vigilant, observing global economic indicators and geopolitical developments closely. The ongoing dialogue between traditional finance and the emerging digital asset space also plays a role. As more investors become comfortable with both gold and cryptocurrencies, a nuanced understanding of how these assets complement each other will be crucial for navigating future market cycles. The recent surge in the gold price to a new record high of $3,704 per ounce underscores its enduring significance in the global financial landscape. It serves as a powerful reminder of gold’s role as a safe haven asset, a hedge against inflation, and a vital component for portfolio diversification. While digital assets continue to innovate and capture headlines, gold’s consistent performance during times of uncertainty highlights its timeless value. Whether you are a seasoned investor or new to the market, understanding the drivers behind gold’s ascent is crucial for making informed financial decisions in an ever-evolving world. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does a record-high gold price signify for the broader economy? A record-high gold price often indicates underlying economic uncertainty, inflation concerns, and geopolitical instability. Investors tend to flock to gold as a safe haven when they lose confidence in traditional currencies or other asset classes. Q2: How does gold compare to cryptocurrencies as a safe-haven asset? Both gold and some cryptocurrencies (like Bitcoin) are often considered safe havens. Gold has a centuries-long history of retaining value during crises, offering tangibility. Cryptocurrencies, while newer, offer decentralization and can be less susceptible to traditional financial system failures, but they also carry higher volatility and regulatory risks. Q3: Should I invest in gold now that its price is at a record high? Investing at a record high requires careful consideration. While the price might continue to climb due to ongoing market conditions, there’s also a risk of a correction. It’s crucial to assess your personal financial goals, risk tolerance, and consider diversifying your portfolio rather than putting all your capital into a single asset. Q4: What are the main factors that influence the gold price? The gold price is primarily influenced by global economic uncertainty, inflation rates, interest rate policies by central banks, the strength of the U.S. dollar, and geopolitical tensions. Demand from jewelers and industrial uses also play a role, but investment and central bank demand are often the biggest drivers. Q5: Is gold still a good hedge against inflation? Historically, gold has proven to be an effective hedge against inflation. When the purchasing power of fiat currencies declines, gold tends to hold its value or even increase, making it an attractive asset for preserving wealth during inflationary periods. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. This post Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:30
Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
BNB Hits New All-Time High as Ethereum-Based Project Mutuum Finance Surpasses 720 Million Tokens Sold

BNB Hits New All-Time High as Ethereum-Based Project Mutuum Finance Surpasses 720 Million Tokens Sold

BNB crossing the $1,000 threshold highlights the strength of institutional demand and renewed confidence in the broader market. At the same time, emerging projects like Mutuum Finance show how investor attention is spreading toward new DeFi opportunities that bring practical utility and community-driven incentives.
Coinstats2025/09/19 15:25

