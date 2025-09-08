Best Crypto to Buy: MYX Finance, Worldcoin, and PEPENODE Are New Investor Favorites

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/08 23:30
MYX Finance
MYX$9.26108+215.64%

rocket5346 MYX357 3

If you’ve been watching crypto lately, you might have noticed something: boredom. Things have been grinding sideways, with Bitcoin stuck in a tight range and most altcoins refusing to make a sizable move in either direction.

So, what’s going on? In short, the market is holding its breath. With an interest rate decision from the Fed coming next week and ETF inflows slowing, big players are in “wait and see” mode. This lack of conviction has created considerable uncertainty.

But these quiet, choppy periods can be deceptive. And while retail traders fixate on the lack of movement, smart investors are hunting for the best cryptos to buy before the next rally.

That’s why a few specific tokens are attracting attention. Projects like the derivatives platform MYX Finance, the identity protocol Worldcoin, and the utility-focused meme coin PEPENODE are each showing signs of strength – proving momentum can still be found even when the market is sluggish.

1. MYX Finance (MYX)

MYX Finance (MYX) is getting a lot of attention from investors right now, and for good reason. The token just hit a new all-time high today, reaching $6.67 on the back of a massive 610% surge in spot trading volume.

So, why all the interest in this decentralized derivatives platform? It’s because MYX makes complex trading, like perpetual futures with up to 50x leverage, feel as easy as a simple spot swap.

MYX357 1

The secret is MYX’s Matching Pool mechanism. Instead of a traditional order book, it intelligently pairs long and short positions within a pool. Think of it like a booking agent who pairs up travelers perfectly – it means you get zero slippage and the platform doesn’t need massive capital reserves to run smoothly.

With the upcoming V2 protocol upgrade promising even more exciting features, it’s no surprise that many traders want exposure to MYX. That’s why it’s one of the best cryptos to buy this week.

2. Worldcoin (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) is another project getting investor attention because it’s tackling a huge, futuristic challenge: proving you’re human online. Backed by OpenAI’s Sam Altman, the project uses a device called the Orb to scan your iris and create a unique World ID.

And the market is noticing this bold vision. The native WLD token has surged 25% since yesterday, smashing through key resistance levels thanks to massive spot trading volume.

MYX357 2

Worldcoin’s user growth is also exploding, with millions of people already verified and hundreds of thousands of new wallets created. This growth could create a network effect, turning World ID into an essential tool for digital identity.

So, with major backers like a16z providing funding, many investors view Worldcoin as a clever bet on the future of digital identity. That makes the WLD token an attractive speculative investment.

3. PEPENODE (PEPENODE)

Of the three projects on our list, PEPENODE (PEPENODE) could be the one with the most explosive potential. It’s billing itself as the world’s first “Mine-to-Earn” meme coin – which could redefine what these coins can be.

Instead of just buying PEPENODE and holding it, you can actively participate in a gamified mining experience from your browser. You buy virtual nodes and strategically build server rooms. No expensive hardware or technical skills are required.

Crucially, this system is already live during the PEPENODE presale. That means you can start mining and earning crypto rewards the moment you invest, a rare perk that adds real value from day one.

With a deflationary burn mechanism tied to gameplay, high-yield staking (1,638% APY), and over $860,000 in funding already raised, the project is building a strong foundation. Several crypto influencers have even taken note, like Alessandro De Crypto, who said PEPENODE could be the “next big crypto game.”If you’re searching for the best crypto to buy, this one could be worth adding to your watchlist. Given that the presale price is still just $0.0010491, the potential for explosive growth in the future is huge.

Visit PEPENODE Presale.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$214.43+5.52%
Capverse
CAP$0.12941-12.72%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.240562+13.84%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share
Best Crypto Presale: Bitmain Lawsuit Shakes Markets as DeepSnitch AI Racks Up Buyers

Best Crypto Presale: Bitmain Lawsuit Shakes Markets as DeepSnitch AI Racks Up Buyers

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1323+5.58%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 23:10
Share
BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves

BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves

The post BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine has crossed a new milestone, building its Ethereum reserves to more than 2 million ETH and solidifying its role as the largest corporate holder of the asset. The company announced on Sept. 8 that its balance sheet now exceeds $9.21 billion, split between holdings of 2,069,443 ETH, 192 Bitcoin, and $266 million in cash. These significant holdings now make it the second global treasury company behind the Bitcoin-focused Strategy Inc (MSTR), which owns 636,505 BTC valued at $71 billion. Moreover, data from the Strategic ETH Reserve shows that BitMine’s holdings surpass the combined total of the next five largest Ethereum treasuries. SharpLink Gaming comes second with 837,230 ETH, while The Ether Machine holds 495,360 ETH. BitMine’s Ethereum strategy Chairman Thomas “Tom” Lee explained that BitMine views Ethereum as a cornerstone of the next decade in financial markets. He pointed to Wall Street’s growing blockchain adoption and the rise of agentic artificial intelligence as key forces driving demand. According to him, these developments are creating a structural “supercycle” for Ethereum to thrive and “lead a greater transformation of today’s financial system.” As a result, the firm has set a long-term target of owning 5% of the total ETH supply. With its current holdings close to 2%, BitMine has already covered nearly 40% of that path. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Meanwhile, BitMine’s Ethereum-heavy activities have lifted its profile on Wall Street. According to Fundstrat, the company’s stock trades an average daily dollar volume of $1.7 billion, ranking 30th among all US-listed equities. That places it between Bank of America (29th) and Exxon Mobil (31st), signaling how crypto-linked equities are increasingly competing with traditional blue-chip stocks for…
Bitcoin
BTC$112,344.36+1.08%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008553-11.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09932-1.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:54
Share

Trending News

More

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Best Crypto Presale: Bitmain Lawsuit Shakes Markets as DeepSnitch AI Racks Up Buyers

BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves

Dogecoin Rally Stalls as Sell Signal Emerges

SEC Delays Canary HBAR and Grayscale Polkadot ETF Approval Again