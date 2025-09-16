Best Crypto to Buy Now 15 September – XRP, Pi Coin, Dogecoin

The best crypto investments have been analyzed amid U.S. regulatory changes and surging adoption. XRP has outperformed Bitcoin, Dogecoin has advanced on ETF speculation, Pi Network eyes mainnet launch, and HYPER’s presale continues to grow, shaping the digital asset market outlook for 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/16 07:20
PANews reported on September 16th that crypto asset management company Bitwise is seeking to launch an ETF tracking AVAX, the native token of the Avalanche blockchain. If the product is approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Coinbase will be designated as the custodian. In its S-1 filing on Monday, Bitwise stated: "The trust provides investors with access to the Avalanche market through a traditional brokerage account, avoiding the barriers to entry or risks associated with directly purchasing and holding Avalanche." The fund will use the CME CF Avalanche-USD Reference Rate to determine its net asset value (NAV). The fund will hold AVAX tokens and will not use derivatives.
PANews2025/09/16 07:10
Dogecoin and PEPE didn’t just chart numbers; they changed the room. They turned late-night screens into real wins and near-misses, the kind of stories that keep people searching for the best crypto to buy now. Two icons that taught everyday traders the upside can be real. Is there a way to feel that spark again, […]
Tronweekly2025/09/16 07:29
