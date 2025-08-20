Best Crypto to Buy Now? Analyst Predicts ‘Next Big Support Levels’ For Bitcoin Price

The cryptocurrency market has been going through a rollercoaster lately. Several big whales have decided to become profit-takers and step out, leading to a massive drop in Bitcoin prices. Over the course of 24 hours, the BTC price has dropped by more than 1%, with the community’s eye now on the $112K support.

However, amidst the market turmoil, the MVRV analysis has revealed that big support level. The lowest among them could be the bottom that Bitcoin could hit before making a move up again. Is this the opportunity for retail investors to step in and take advantage of a “buying the dip” opportunity? Is Bitcoin the best crypto to buy now?

Bitcoin’s New Support Levels Show That New Lows Are Coming

Popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez has cited the MVRV as the new support levels for Bitcoin. They include $112.8K, $91.4K, and $70K.

What do these support levels mean? Essentially, they hint at a long-term cycle that Bitcoin has already been in, which means that further downs will be coming for BTC before another surge.

Commenters agree with this analysis, with one saying that the dump right now is nothing compared to what will come in September of this year.

However, in the current market, the institutional play is powerful, so why is the Bitcoin price going down?

The number one reason is institutional profit-taking via ETFs. The US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $523 million in outflows today, with Fidelity leading the chart followed by Grayscale. It is the largest single-day redemption since July.

The second reason could be MicroStrategy (MSTR) dropping. It has just hit its 4-month low, which has caused risks of liquidation of the BTC that the company holds in its treasury. Although it seems like MicroStrategy isn’t planning to sell off any BTC, fears that it could do so are now high.

The third reason is regulatory, which has created confusion around the US Bitcoin Treasury, especially after Scott Bessent’s comments that the US won’t be buying Bitcoin.

And the final reason is purely technical. While the bull run isn’t over since the institutional players are still strong, signs have started to emerge of a cooling-off phase. Rekt Capital has warned that the bull run could fizzle by October 2025. Also, an article on IO Fund further reinforced the fact that Bitcoin’s top may be coming, which means a correction could set in later.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at just above $113K and has a market capitalization of approximately $2.26 trillion.

Best Crypto to Buy Now – Top 5 Picks

Snorter

Bitcoin’s recent lows are a clear sign that many investors are stepping away from high-cap assets and instead turning their attention toward low-cap opportunities that offer a better chance at outsized returns. Solana meme coins in particular have historically delivered parabolic price action, and in this environment, Snorter emerges as a suitable buy.

Snorter functions as a trading bot designed specifically to help investors identify promising Solana-based meme coins early on. Its use cases revolve around simplifying meme coin discovery while adding protective features that make trading safer.

These include honeypot protection and rug pull detection, two crucial safeguards in a sector where risks run high. Beyond security, Snorter also integrates with Telegram to enable social trading and copy trading, giving investors the chance to share strategies and follow successful traders in real time.

What makes Snorter even more appealing is its affordability. With fees set at just 0.85%, it comes in cheaper than most Solana trading bots, making it accessible for a broader range of investors. On the cultural side, the project leans into a unique aardvark-themed imagery, which is used to equate the image with the use case of the project, which is to snort all the “nutritious profits”.

Snorter’s mix of practical trading tools, strong security, and distinct branding has already struck a chord with early investors, helping it raise more than $3 million during its ICO phase.

TOKEN6900

Just a month ago, the crypto market was filled with talk of Bitcoin crossing the $150K threshold, and now the conversation has flipped completely toward the possibility of new lows. This sudden change in sentiment carries a comedic undertone, showing how quickly expectations in crypto can shift. TOKEN6900 thrives on this very chaos, building its entire narrative around comedy and satire.

The project leans heavily into unique aesthetics that blend nostalgic 90s design with Gen Z internet culture. Its memes follow a nonsense style, intentionally low-effort and AI-generated “slop” that resonates with degen traders who find humor in the absurdity of the market.

TOKEN6900’s tokenomics are shrouded in mystery, which only adds to the parody-like nature of the project. At its core, the token pushes a provocative idea: use cases do not matter when it comes to crypto investments.

While this premise is arguable, it has undeniably struck a chord with investors. The lack of fundamentals has not slowed enthusiasm, with degen communities rallying around TOKEN6900 and helping it raise upwards of $2 million to date. Its very existence is a statement about speculation, manipulation, and the meme coin economy itself.

Analysts have noted that despite its lack of substance, the comedic themes alone make TOKEN6900 worth watching. It offers nothing more than humor, yet in a market driven by narratives and sentiment, that has been enough for many to label it as one of the more promising meme coins in circulation today.

MemeCore

Despite the current market downturn, MemeCore has emerged as a strong bet for those looking for a utility-centric meme coin ecosystem. This cryptocurrency project powers an ecosystem that lets users create their own meme coins, memes, and even NFTs.

It features a unique eco-fund to give way for more innovative projects to arrive and includes robust tools for creators.

In the last 24 hours, the MemeCore price has gone up by more than 12%, making it the top gainer of the day. Its low price and mid-market cap could have contributed to this growth. Furthermore, MemeCore has organized the MemeX Festival, a $5.7 million liquidity event providing users with opportunities to engage with the ecosystem.

At the time of writing, it is trading at around $0.43 and has a market cap of above $691 million. Given that social engagement has been the core reason behind this crypto’s price action until now, investors can expect more such events on X, making it a strong pick for those looking for short-term but massive gains.

Bitcoin Hyper

Bitcoin’s price continues to struggle as whales begin pulling back, and this is alarming since these large holders control much of the BTC supply. Their moves often dictate the market, leaving retail investors sidelined and without much influence. Bitcoin Hyper offers a different kind of opportunity, a low-cap alternative designed to give power back to retail investors who are seeking both control and upside.

The project aims to take Bitcoin out of its speculation-only nature and build a foundation for actual utility. Its use cases are central to this mission, with scalability, interoperability, and long-term adoption built into the design.

By integrating Ethereum-inspired security features, Solana Virtual Machine scaling, and Lightning Network compatibility, Bitcoin Hyper is presenting a credible roadmap to take Bitcoin beyond its current limitations.

Memes remain part of the Bitcoin Hyper culture, and the project does well to use imagery that captures attention and drives community growth. However, the focus here is clear: utility remains at the forefront. Unlike many meme coins that simply claim to offer real-world features but deliver little, Bitcoin Hyper signals that its developers are committed to pushing the project forward and making it more than just hype.

This combination of narrative and development effort makes Bitcoin Hyper a unique project to support. While memes create the buzz, its utility-focused approach makes it feel like more than a temporary trend.

Best Wallet Token

Best Wallet Token powers Best Wallet, one of the most versatile cryptocurrency wallets currently on the market. The wallet provides users with a wide range of features that go beyond what is expected from a standard storage solution. Its simple yet essential perks include the ability to buy, sell, and swap crypto with ease, making it highly accessible to both newcomers and seasoned investors.

On top of these basic functions, Best Wallet also supports staking, giving users the ability to earn passive rewards. This adds another layer of utility for those seeking yield from their holdings. However, what truly sets Best Wallet apart is its token launchpad. This feature grants early access to new and upcoming altcoins, creating an advantage for investors eager to capture low-cap opportunities before they go mainstream.

It is precisely this versatile nature that has made Best Wallet Token a suitable addition to the “Best Crypto to Buy Now” list. Beyond being just another wallet token, it powers an ecosystem that is constantly evolving. Recent updates to Best Wallet include the integration of Bitcoin swaps, expanded support for Solana and Solana-based meme coins, and even gamified mechanics such as a daily point system for simply opening the app. These upgrades create both an engaging environment for users and a strong case for long-term growth.

For those looking for alternatives to Bitcoin in today’s volatile market, Best Wallet Token offers access to tools that can uncover new opportunities.

Conclusion

The latest revelation around Bitcoin’s new support levels indicates that investors should strap in for more volatile times ahead. The market is struggling a lot currently, and while institutional players are keeping the price afloat, their recent buys have had no impact on the BTC price since ETF outflows are also high. Therefore, investors’ best bet to find the top cryptos now exists among some of the best crypto presales listed in this article.

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.